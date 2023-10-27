Road Closure on County Route 54, Piney Ridge Road, to Begin Tuesday, October 31, 2023

A portion of County Route 54, Piney Ridge Road, near the intersection with Raven Lane, will be closed beginning at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 31, 2023, through Wednesday, November 1, 2023, for panel replacement and paving. Motorists are advised to follow the detour signs. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
