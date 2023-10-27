Austin South Disaster Recovery Center Closing Soon

CHICAGO - The Disaster Recovery Center located at the Columbus Park Field House, 500 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL 60644, will continue operating Monday to Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., until it closes Monday, Oct. 30 at 5 p.m.

There are other recovery centers open across the greater Cook County area ready to help disaster survivors. Go to the FEMA Disaster Recovery Locator to find the one closest to you. Recovery Centers aren’t the only way to get help from FEMA. The FEMA Helpline, 800-621-3362, is staffed by multilingual operators ready to assist survivors with registrations and any other questions they have. Survivors can also use Disasterassistance.gov or the FEMA App on their phones.

The deadline to apply to FEMA for federal assistance is also October 30. After that date, FEMA will continue to process appeals and assist applicants with questions.

For additional information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit https://fema.gov/disaster/4728.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Reasonable accommodations, including translation and American Sign Language interpreters via Video Relay Service will be available to ensure effective communication with applicants with limited English proficiency, disabilities and access and functional needs. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362 (including 711 or Video Relay).