NEBRASKA, October 27 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Jacy Schafer, (531) 510-8529

Four Nominees Forwarded for County Court Judge in the Fourth Judicial District

LINCOLN, NE – Today, the Judicial Nominating Commission for the County Court Judge for the Fourth Judicial District (Douglas County) provided the following four names for consideration by Governor Jim Pillen: John P. Ashford, Omaha, NE; Beau G. Finley, Omaha, NE; Philip K. Kleine, Elkhorn, NE; David M. Wear, Omaha, NE.

The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Omaha, NE. The vacancy is due to the appointment of Judge Derek Vaughn to the district court bench.