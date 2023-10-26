【Grand opening】 “Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen” manifests colorful “tourism +” offerings for five days

MACAU, October 26 - 【MGTO】Spectacular highlights of Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen

The mega roadshow “Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen” was grandly unveiled along Zhongshan Road Pedestrian Street in Siming District of Xiamen today (26 October). Held for five consecutive days until 30 October, the roadshow showcases Macao’s diverse “tourism +” offerings to Fujian residents. Through the colorful exhibit zones and booths, interactive experiences, check-in games and stage performances, the Macao SAR Government seeks to boost locals’ interest in visiting Macao and widen the source of visitors.

The guests who officiated the opening ceremony include Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region, Ho Iat Seng; Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Work Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, Zheng Xincong; member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee and Secretary of the CPC Xiamen Municipal Committee, Cui Yonghui; member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Fujian Provincial Committee and Executive Vice Governor of Fujian Provincial People’s Government, Guo Ningning; Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government, Lei Wai Nong; Deputy Secretary of the CPC Xiamen Municipal Committee and Mayor of Xiamen Municipal People’s Government, Huang Wenhui; Director of Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Fujian Provincial People’s Government, Lin Wensheng; Chief-of-Office of the Office of the Chief Executive of the Macao SAR, Hoi Lai Fong; Secretary of the Leading Party Members’ Group and Director of Fujian Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism, Lin Xiangdong; Vice Mayor of Xiamen Municipal People’s Government, Ji Xiangfeng, Chief of Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government, Ku Mei Leng; Director of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, and President of Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Vincent U, among other guests.

The Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen is jointly organized by the Macao SAR Government; Xiamen Municipal People’s Government; Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Fujian Provincial People’s Government, and Fujian Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism. The coordinators include Macao Government Tourism Office; Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute; Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of Xiamen Municipal People’s Government; Xiamen Municipal Bureau of Commerce (Office of Port of Entry and Exit), Xiamen Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism and the People’s Government of Siming District of Xiamen Municipality. Various governmental entities, enterprises, chambers of commerce and community organizations from Macao and Xiamen are participating in the event.

Sharing of strengths between Fujian and Macao

In his remarks, Secretary for Economy and Finance, Lei Wai Nong, stated that Fujian and Macao are both members of the Tourism Promotion Alliance for China’s Maritime Silk Road. He envisions Fujian and Macao enhancing tourism cooperation and developing tourism products of Mazu culture together in the future while supporting the work of the Alliance. With the grand opening of the Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen, Fujian and Macao are set to attain a wider and deeper level of cooperation, share their strengths and reach mutual success.

Deputy Secretary of the CPC Xiamen Municipal Committee and Mayor of Xiamen Municipal People’s Government, Huang Wenhui, indicated in his speech that Xiamen and Macao are close in terms of geographic location and people-to-people relations. He anticipates that the Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen will offer a golden opportunity for Xiamen and Macao to seize the development opportunities brought by the development of the Belt and Road and the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to integrate more deeply with the national development, deepen mutual exchange and cooperation as both march towards a higher and deeper level of progress and prosperity, and make a concerted contribution to the all-rounded development and brighter future of the Country.

Opening ceremony radiates Sino-Portuguese color

Performances unveiled the opening ceremony with a fusion of Chinese and Portuguese cultural aroma. Three singers from Macao, Cátia de Jesus Pinto, Rita Portela and Filipe Baptista Tou together sang an original song from Macao, “In love with Macau”, in Mandarin and Patuá. Their trio was coupled with Portuguese Folk Dance, lifting the curtains upon the Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen.

A kaleidoscope of wonderful performances

During the roadshow, fascinating performances take place at the main stage on schedule. There are street dance led by Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK, dragon and lion dance as well as Portuguese Folk Dance. Tuna Macaense performs band music imbued with Chinese and Portuguese cultural influences. In addition, the six integrated resorts have each arranged performances in different music and dance styles. The wonderful performances enliven the roadshow and paint a splash of the city’s passion and hospitality for residents and visitors there. Mapping shows imbued with Macao’s aroma also take place upon the façade of Seashine Department Store on Zhongshan Road Pedestrian Street.

Manifest Macao’s glamour in “tourism +”

Showcasing Macao’s colorful dimensions of tourism, trade and commerce, culture and creativity, sports, entertainment and more, the roadshow consists of 58 themed zones/booths as follows: an overview about Macao and its gastronomy, festivals and events; “A glimpse into Macao Grand Prix Museum”; MAK MAK Flash Shop; MAK MAK House of Wonder; Macao’s diverse culture; Macao’s sport events; Macao’s tourism products for sale; trade, commerce and economy of Macao; an informative display from Economic and Technological Development Bureau, as well as a showcase of Macao’s tourism industry presented by the six integrated resort enterprises and airline company, among other zones.

Creative cultural fusion with Fujian custom game

To engage the public more deeply, the roadshow features different interactive games including a dice game named “MAK MAK mooncake”. Adapted from the mooncake dice game as a special custom in Fujian, the new dice game replaces the dice numbers with the pictures of Macao’s unique elements. Participants not just can win prizes in accord with their results but also can learn more about Macao’s culture and landmarks in the game, which is a cultural blend of Fujian and Macao.

Special travel offers from businesses

For this Macao Week, tourism businesses present over 42 million RMB’s worth of special travel offers on air tickets, hotels, dining and more for sale at the roadshow and different platforms.

Gastronomic promotion begins on the same day

Jointly organized by MGTO, Galaxy MacauTM Integrated Resort and the hotel of Andaz Xiamen, the gastronomic promotion “Macao Week in Fujian•Xiamen — Explore Taste of Macao in Xiamen” kicked off in Andaz Xiamen today (26 October) as well. The event is supported by Dehua County of Quanzhou, Fujian and Macau Beer. Spotlighted by online promotions and media coverage, the gastronomic promotion shares Macao’s signature delights with Mainland residents, attracting visitors to Macao for a culinary journey of “tourism + gastronomy”.

