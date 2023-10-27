Stay vigilant against fake MPay Phishing SMS Prevent money from being stolen

MACAU, October 27 - Multiple residents filed reports with the Judiciary Police (PJ), claiming they had received phishing SMS purportedly from MPay. The SMS alleged the victim’s Mcoins were about to expire. To redeem, the victim should log into a counterfeit website by entering their MPay username, password, verification code, and transaction password.

When the victim later got multiple transaction SMS from the banks tied to their MPay account, they realized they had been duped.

The Judiciary Policeadvises the public to identify SMS from corporations carefully. If they find any suspicious SMS, they should verify by calling the company’s hotline. Never click unidentified links or enter bank account information, transaction password, or credit card details to prevent theft. Should you suspect fraud, call the Judiciary Police's Anti-Fraud Enquiry hotline at 8800 7777 or the crime report hotline at 993 immediately for assistance.