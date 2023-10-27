Beware of a new type of FaceTime Phone Fraud

MACAU, October 27 - Some residents filed reports with the Judiciary Police (PJ) alleging they got a FaceTime video call from a stranger. When the victim picked up the call, someone who claimed to be a staff of Apple Inc. explained that there were some irregularities with the user’s account and asked the victim to provide personal information. The latter found the call suspicious and hung up. After verifying with Apple, the call was proven to be a hoax.

Similar scam cases have already occurred in nearby regions. Swindlers impersonate Apple, telecommunication, or social media staff and initiate FaceTime video conferencing with victims. They subsequently use a variety of excuses to obtain personal information, account passwords, or verification codes. They may also lure the victim to remit money.

The Judiciary Police’s Anti-Fraud Coordination Center reminds the public to remain vigilant when receiving FaceTime requests from persons unknown. Never readily believe in the identity proclaimed by the unacquainted caller and give away personal information or remit money. Instead, they should always check with the company or organization through official channels.

For further inquiries, please contact the Judiciary Police's Anti-Fraud Enquiry hotline at 8800 7777 or the crime report hotline at 993.