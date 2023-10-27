A local woman lost MOP 3.9 million to investment fraud Guard against “pig-butchering” scam

MACAU, October 27 - The Judiciary Police (PJ) received a report of an online investment scam where the victim met a self-proclaimed “Regimental Commander of the National Army” through a karaoke chat app. Following the swindler’s instructions, the victim made multiple investments. When the latter discovered she could not withdraw money, she suspected fraud and alleged she had lost approximately MOP3.9 million.

Modus Operandi is as follows:

The scammer approached the victim through a karaoke chat app and initiated a conversation. Pretending to be a “Regimental Commander of the National Army” familiar with Internet security leaks, the conman claimed he had tips for futures that guarantee profits. He then asked the victim to download a browsing app and log into a fake website resembling the Mainland Stock Exchange. The scammer then gave the victim the “username” and “password” to the abovementioned website to win her trust. Initially, the victim profited slightly, but after she increased her investment and wanted to withdraw all the funds, the fraudster rejected her request. She then knew she had been cheated. During the incident, the victim transferred money multiple times to an account in Mainland and incurred a loss of MOP3.9 million.

The Judiciary Police’s Anti-Fraud Coordination Center reminds the public not to trust netizens who claim they have investment tips that guarantee profits. They should also be vigilant and avoid falling prey to “pig-butchering” scams that initially lure victims with small gains. Please also spread this news to your family and friends, and if you suspect you have been defrauded, please call the Judiciary Police's Anti-Fraud Enquiry hotline at 8800 7777 or the crime report hotline at 993 for assistance.