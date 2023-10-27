Blockmate Ventures Announces Webinar

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blockmate Ventures Inc (TSX.V: MATE) (FSE: 8MH1) (“Blockmate” or the “Company”) announces that it is convening a webinar to discuss the acquisition of BESS Power Innovation Corp, announced yesterday.



The webinar will include a presentation by Blockmate CEO, Justin Rosenberg and BESS CEO, Broderick Gunning. They will provide a summary of the acquisition and immediate plans for the business. A Q&A session with investors will follow the presentation.

Date: Wednesday, 1 November 2023

Time: 1.00pm (EDT)

Register at: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_QCAqghKJSOWp4Cn7bzcBeQ

Upon registration, investors will receive a joining link for the webinar direct to their registered email.

There is also an option to dial in to join via audio with the following phone number and Webinar ID:

US: +1 386 347 5053 or +1 507 473 4847

Webinar ID: 928 3833 9541

Blockmate also announces that it has granted 8,050,000 incentive stock options (the “Options”) to certain directors, officers and consultants to the Company. With 146,938,374 securities on issue after issue of these options, these incentive options will represent 5.5% of the fully diluted capital. The Options vest quarterly over a twenty-four month period and are exercisable at a price of $0.05 until October 27, 2028.

About Blockmate Ventures Inc.

Blockmate Ventures is a venture creator focussing on building fast growing technology businesses relating to cutting edge sectors such as blockchain, climate and energy storage. Working with prospective founders, projects in incubation can benefit from the Blockmate ecosystem that offers tech, services, integrations and advice to accelerate the incubation of projects towards monetization. Recent projects include Hivello (download our free passive income app at www.hivello.com ) and Sunified, digitising solar energy.

The leadership team at Blockmate Ventures have successfully founded successful tech companies from the Dotcom era through to the social media era. Learn more about being a Blockmate at: www.blockmate.com .

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Justin Rosenberg, CEO

Blockmate Ventures Inc

justin@blockmate.com

(+1-888-218-6863)

