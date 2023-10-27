Submit Release
Office of the Governor – News Release – Lowered Flags Honor Mourning in Maine, Lives Lost in Middle East

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

  

LOWERED FLAGS HONOR MOURNING IN MAINE, LIVES LOST IN MIDDLE EAST

  

  

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 

October 26, 2023 

  

HONOLULU  ̶  Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered that the October 20 lowering of the United States flag and the Hawai‘i state flag, mourning the lives being lost in the ongoing Middle East conflict, be continued in respect for the victims of the October 25 gun violence in Lewiston, Maine.

This updated flag order applies to the Hawai‘i State Capitol and all state offices and agencies, as well as at Hawai‘i National Guard facilities in the State of Hawai‘i.

President Joseph Biden has also ordered U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff, with his order ending at sunset on October 30. 

The October 20 flag notice by Governor Green ordered that U.S. and Hawaiʻi state flags are to remain lowered until further notice.

  

