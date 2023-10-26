Submit Release
News Search

There were 849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,769 in the last 365 days.

SB 0620 of 2023

MICHIGAN, October 26 - Senate Bill 0620 (2023) rss? Friendly Link: http://legislature.mi.gov/doc.aspx?2023-SB-0620

Sponsors


Categories 


Bill Documents

Bill Document Formatting Information
[x]
The following bill formatting applies to the 2023-2024 session:
- New language in an amendatory bill will be shown in bold
- Language to be removed will be stricken.
- Amendments made by the House will be blue, such as: House amended text.
- Amendments made by the Senate will be red, such as: Senate amended text.
(gray icons indicate that the action did not occur or that the document is not available)

Bill Analysis



History

(House actions in lowercase, Senate actions in UPPERCASE)
NOTE: a page number of 1 indicates that the page number is soon to come.

You just read:

SB 0620 of 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more