RELEASE: Mortgage Assistance Event This Friday and Saturday

Posted on Oct 26, 2023 in DFI, News Releases

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR | KE KIAʻĀINA

NADINE Y. ANDO

DIRECTOR | KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

IRIS IKEDA

BANKING COMMISSIONER

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

October 26, 2023

Mortgage Assistance Event This Friday and Saturday

HONOLULU – The Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Division of Financial Institutions is hosting a Mortgage Assistance Event to provide support for homeowners and business owners that have been impacted by the Maui wildfires.

The event will be on Friday, October 27 and Saturday, October 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort and Spa (200 Nohea Kai Drive, Lāhainā, Hawaiʻi 96761) in the Monarchy Ballrooms 1 and 2—formerly the site of the American Red Cross Family Assistance Center.

The purpose of the Mortgage Assistance Event is to provide an opportunity for borrowers to receive in-person assistance and discuss all available options with their financial institutions or mortgage servicers. Community and federal housing counselors and organizations will also be accessible to provide further guidance on other options for homeowners.

“We believe the face-to-face interaction with our banks and servicers will provide useful information as we work toward recovery,” says Iris Ikeda, Hawaiʻi Banking Commissioner. “This event will provide homeowners with options before the 90-day forbearance period expires in December 2023.”

Participants at the upcoming Mortgage Assistance Event include:

  • Chase
  • Wells Fargo
  • First Hawaiian Bank
  • Bank of Hawai’i
  • American Savings Bank
  • Central Pacific Bank
  • Territorial Savings Bank
  • Finance Factors
  • Cooper
  • PennyMac
  • LoanCare
  • Hawaiʻi Community Lending
  • Fannie Mae
  • Freddie Mac
  • S. Federal Housing Finance Agency
  • S. Department of Housing and Urban Development
  • S. Small Business Administration
  • Hale Mahaolu (Friday, October 27th only)
  • Hawaiian Community Assets
  • Hawaiʻi Homeownership Center
  • Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi
  • Operation Hope
  • Project Porchlight *Virtual only
  • Island Insurance Companies (Saturday, October 28 only)
  • Zephyr Insurance (Friday, October 27 only)

# # #

The Hawaiʻi Division of Financial Institutions (DFI) ensures the safety and soundness of state-chartered and state-licensed financial institutions, and ensures regulatory compliance by state-licensed financial institutions, escrow depositories, money transmitters, mortgage servicers, mortgage loan originators and mortgage loan originator companies, by fairly administering applicable statutes and rules, in order to protect the rights and funds of depositors, borrowers, consumers and other members of the public.

