Rebekah L Webb Wins Third Place for the Book Burrows of Blood and Shadow at The BookFest® Awards Fall 2023

The BookFest recognizes and promotes excellence in literature and elevates authors and creatives who contribute outstanding work to the literary world.

TUSTIN, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rebekah L Webb is a winner of Third Place and Honorable Mention at The BookFest Awards Fall 2023 for the book titled Burrows of Blood and Shadow. The book is honored in the Fiction > Horror - Creatures & Monsters and Fiction > Horror – Psychological categories.

The BookFest honors authors who create outstanding works of fiction and nonfiction. The BookFest's mission is rooted in the belief that literature has transformative power and, in a desire to support and celebrate those who create it.

Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, “Today, more than ever, it is important to recognize authors and creatives for the vital part they play in crafting the stories that shape our world and define our humanity. Books bring us to new worlds, take us on adventures, give us a means to evaluate our lives and instill a sense of empathy within us. I believe that by acknowledging authors and their literary achievements, we lift literature in our world, and lift each other in the process.”

Rebekah L Webb says, "I was completely shocked to be selected as a winner of The BookFest Awards. I am grateful for this honor. Blood and Shadows is a series of interconnected short stories that follow the Dream Surfer as he goes on a journey into other peoples’ memories to see how cruelty and sorrow intersect, in an attempt to process a trauma he can't even remember."

Desireé Duffy, Founder of The BookFest, says, "I am delighted to announce Rebekah L Webb as the winner of a Third Place Award at The BookFest Awards. This year's competition was exceptional, and Rebekah L Webb should be very proud of this outstanding accomplishment."

To learn more about Burrows of Blood and Shadow, please visit Burrowsofbloodandshadow.com