Oct. 26, 2023

Emma Williams

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

Gov. Cox orders flags to half-staff 

SALT LAKE CITY (Oct. 26, 2023) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has ordered the flags of the United States of America and the great state of Utah to be lowered as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence perpetrated on October 25, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine.

Flags should be lowered to the half-staff position on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023 until sunset on Oct. 30, 2023. To view President Biden’s statement, click here

Gov. Cox encourages individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions to fly their flags at half-staff as well.

