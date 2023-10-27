On This Page

Date: November 29 - 30, 2023 Day1: Wed, Nov 29 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM ET Day2: Thu, Nov 30 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM ET

About the Event

On November 29 and 30, 2023, FDA in collaboration with the Clinical Trials Transformation Initiative will host a virtual public workshop to solicit input on increasing the enrollment of historically underrepresented populations in clinical studies and encouraging clinical study participation that reflects the prevalence of the disease or condition among demographic subgroups.

The public workshop will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET on both days and is free to attend. An agenda for the workshop can be viewed here.

The workshop will include presentations and panel discussions with representatives from drug sponsors, medical device sponsors, clinical research organizations, academia, patients, and other interested parties, who will share their experiences and approaches for increasing enrollment and encouraging participation of historically underrepresented populations in clinical studies.

Registration

To register for this virtual event, please visit the Public Workshop to Enhance Clinical Study Diversity registration page.