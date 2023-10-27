DEP Among New Jersey Organizations, Agencies Slated to Receive More Than $4.8 Million in Usepa Funding to Support Environmental Justice Work

NEW YORK (October 24, 2023) – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced over $4.8 million to fund six projects across New Jersey that advance environmental justice as part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, including $1,000,000 to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.

The EPA has selected two community organizations, the state, and three city agencies to receive funding through the Environmental Justice Collaborative Problem Solving Cooperative Agreement and the Environmental Justice Government-to-Government programs. These projects will support disadvantaged communities that have historically suffered from underinvestment to achieve cleaner air and water and implement climate resilience solutions. The selected projects will focus on community outreach, climate resilience and nature-based programming among other focuses and goals.

“It is really exciting to see community organizations and state and local governments in New Jersey design creative projects to advance environmental justice,” said EPA Regional Administrator Lisa F. Garcia. “These grant programs will give communities and local governments a new way to approach climate resilience and to develop solutions that can be replicated in other places. EPA continues to engage with and support communities that have traditionally been overburdened by environmental pollution.”

"I'm proud that nearly $5 million will be directed to six worthy projects in New Jersey to promote environmental justice,” said Senator Cory Booker. “This crucial federal investment—part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda and made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act, which I was proud to vote for—will support organizations dedicated to addressing local environmental and public health concerns, ensuring that federal resources reach grassroots environmental justice organizations that often struggle to secure such funding. This investment underscores our commitment to creating a more equitable and healthier future for all our communities.”

“I am immensely proud that six community projects in New Jersey focused on promoting and advancing environmental justice have been chosen to receive this federal funding”, said Senator Bob Menendez. “This nearly $5 million investment, a major pillar of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, will empower community organizations in New Jersey and across the nation to implement climate resilience solutions that will benefit disadvantaged communities that have historically suffered from underinvestment at the federal level. This was all made possible because of the Inflation Reduction Act, which I proudly voted for, and I cannot wait to see how this critical investment will help pave a more equitable path forward for communities across New Jersey.”

“Across New Jersey, nonprofits and organizations work tirelessly every day to advance environmental justice and break down health and climate inequalities that hurt communities. I am glad historic investments from the Inflation Reduction Act are unlocking new opportunities and government partnerships to support their efforts and help propel this work forward in our state,” said U.S. Representative Andy Kim (NJ-03). “By working hand-in-hand with community-based organizations, we can make sure resources directly reach local needs and best support communities disproportionately impacted by climate change and threats to public health.”

“This announcement of over $4.8 million in Environmental Justice grants is a significant commitment to the health and well-being of the residents of New Jersey’s Eighth Congressional District,” said U.S. Representative Rob Menendez (NJ-08). “I am grateful to work with the Biden Administration to support our dedicated non-profits and government partners so communities that have far too long been burdened with the effects of pollution and climate change receive the relief and assistance they deserve.”

"We are continuing to address the environmental challenges facing our state with essential investments from the federal government. Today I am proud that we secured nearly $5 million in EPA funding for six transformative projects in New Jersey, especially for Hudson County. It marks a significant step towards realizing our shared vision of green future,” said U.S. Representative. Bill Pascrell (NJ-09). “This investment reflects Democrats' unwavering commitment to safeguarding our environment and ensuring equity for all our communities. Together we are building a cleaner, healthier, and more just future in the Garden State.”

“I am proud that the EPA will be awarding $5 million for six environmental justice projects in New Jersey, including projects in Hudson County, Jersey City, and Newark,” said U.S. Representative. Donald M. Payne, Jr. (NJ-10). “This funding will help clean the environment and improve public health for Americans in underserved communities throughout my district. These Americans have suffered from the effects of air and water pollution for too long. I applaud the Biden Administration for taking action to address this problem and support projects that better our country for all Americans.”

"I am happy to see President Biden focused on promoting environmental justice in New Jersey and around the nation. “These grants will be instrumental for small nonprofits across the state to better address the disproportionate impact of climate change on low-income communities, said U.S Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman, (NJ-12). “We must ensure that our movement towards a healthier, more sustainable future leaves no one behind, and I'm proud to stand with the Biden Administration in transforming this vision into a reality."

The two grant programs directly advance the President’s transformational Justice40 initiative to deliver 40 percent of the overall benefits of certain federal investments to disadvantaged communities that are marginalized by underinvestment and overburdened by pollution.

EPA’s EJCPS program provides financial assistance to eligible organizations working to address local environmental or public health issues in their communities. The program builds upon President Biden’s Executive Orders 13985 and 14008, creating a designation of funds exclusively for small nonprofit organizations, which are defined as having 5 or fewer full-time employees, thus ensuring that grant resources reach organizations of lower capacity that historically struggle to receive federal funding. Eleven of the organizations selected for EJCPS this year are small nonprofit organizations, receiving over $1.6 million in total.

EPA EJCPS selections in New Jersey:

Ironbound Community Corporation in Newark, New Jersey has been selected to receive $327,900 for its project, Advancing Environmental Justice and Climate Resiliency through Increasing Tree Canopy in the Ironbound section of Newark.

New Jersey Environmental Justice Alliance in Newark, New Jersey has been selected to receive $500,000 for its project, New Jersey EJ Education Collaborative.

The EJG2G grants will support the selected entities at the local, state, tribal and territorial level to lead measurable positive public health and environmental impacts for communities at higher risk for environmental harm. While helping community-based organizations build partnerships among each other, the grant program seeks to help selectees create meaningful and replicable approaches to achieving environmental justice.

EPA EJG2G selections in New Jersey:

City of Jersey City has been selected to receive $1,000,000 for its project, Environmental Justice for Jersey City Youth Through Neighborhood Greenways and Nature-Based Programming.

City of Newark has been selected to receive $1,000,000 for its project, Workforce Development for mitigating air quality, urban heat island, and stormwater issues in Newark.

County of Hudson in New Jersey has been selected to receive $1,000,000 its project, Hudson County, NJ Division of Planning Environmental Justice G2G Proposal with the County Improvement Authority (HCIA), Hackensack Riverkeeper, and the Hudson County/Jersey City Workforce Development Board (WDB).

New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection has been selected to receive $1,000,000 for its project, Determination and Vulnerability Assessment of Urban Heat Island Exposure in NJ Environmental Justice and Overburdened Communities.

“New Jersey remains ground zero for the adverse impacts of climate change, which include extreme heat and urban island effects in our most vulnerable cities,” New Jersey Environmental Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette said. “We thank our federal partners at the EPA for this important grant, which will help strengthen our heat vulnerability assessments in overburdened communities and allow us to engage with the public in developing life-saving heat mitigation initiatives.”

“Informed and resilient communities are at the core of achieving our vision for a resilient New Jersey, and we know that some populations are more adversely affected by climate change due to pre-existing factors like age, ability, and unequal impacts of historic and system inequities,” New Jersey Chief Climate Resilience Officer Nick Angarone said. “The EPA’s Government-to-Government Award will help DEP’s Offices of Climate Resilience, Environmental Justice, and Environmental & Public Health Analysis work together to leverage the skills and resources of the Department to directly assist community-based partners with extreme heat, public health, and air quality interventions which are the most useful in accelerating local resilience action.”

“The Government-to-Government Program grant is welcome news to New Jersey communities long overburdened by lack of tree canopy and dense amounts of impervious cover that causes those communities to be significantly hotter than others in the summer,” said Kandyce Perry, Director of the New Jersey DEP’s Office of Environmental Justice. “Because of these injustices, our most vulnerable communities will bear among the strongest adverse consequences of urban heat island exposure. As a result, we must continue to follow the science and develop strategies for protecting the public from the dangers of extreme heat.”

As selectees begin their projects once funds are awarded the EPA hopes to see more environmental justice centered in the decision-making process and further embedded agency programs.

From day one of his administration, President Biden has made achieving environmental justice a top priority. And in August 2022, Congress passed, and President Biden signed, the Inflation Reduction Act into law, creating the largest investment in environmental and climate justice in U.S. history. EPA received $3 billion in appropriations to provide grants and technical assistance for activities advancing environmental and climate justice.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, EPA has launched and expanded innovative programs to provide more support than ever before to communities that unjustly bear the burdens of environmental harm and pollution. This includes the $177 million for the creation of 16 Environmental Justice Thriving Communities Technical Assistance Centers (EJ TCTACs) to remove barriers to federal resources and help communities pursue funding opportunities like those made available through President Biden’s Investing in America Agenda. EPA has also launched and will award funds through the $550 million Thriving Communities Grantmaking Program before the end of 2023.

To learn more about more opportunities for funding and about what EPA is doing to bring environmental justice to communities, visit EPA’s website.

