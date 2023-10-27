Flocculant & Coagulant Market worth $12.5 billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 3.8%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Flocculant & Coagulant Market size is projected to reach USD 12.5 billion by 2028 from USD 10.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period., as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Emerging trends towards eco-friendly and biodegradable flocculant and rapid industrialization and urbanization in emerging economies will propel flocculant & coagulant market growth during the forecast period. However, Stringent environmental regulations pertaining to use on chemicals for the formulation of flocculant and coagulant are posing as challenges for the market.

Kemira OYJ (Finland), BASF SE (Germany), Ecolab Inc. (US), SNF Floerger (France) Solenis LLC (US)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Flocculant & Coagulant Market:

Drivers: Implementation of stringent environmental regulations across the globe for wastewater treatment Restraint: Alternative water treatment technologies Opportunity: Emerging trend towards eco-friendly and biodegradable flocculant and coagulant Challenge: Stringent environmental regulations pertaining to use on chemicals for the formulation of flocculant and coagulant

Key Findings of the Study:

Coagulant is fastest growing segment on the basis of type, in terms of value, during the forecast period.” The pulp & paper end use industry has the second highest market share in flocculant & coagulant market, in terms of value. Europe has the second largest market share in the flocculant & coagulant market, in terms of value.

On the basis of type, the coagulant segment is expected to lead the market in terms of value in 2023, due to their pivotal role in water and wastewater treatment. These chemicals are essential for neutralizing charged particles, destabilizing contaminants, and promoting the formation of larger flocs, making them easier to remove. Coagulants, such as aluminum sulfate and polyaluminum chloride, are widely used in various industries, including municipal water treatment, oil and gas, and pulp and paper. Their versatility and effectiveness in addressing a wide range of water quality challenges, coupled with stringent environmental regulations, have driven their dominant position in the market, surpassing flocculants in terms of demand and market share.

On the basis of end-use industry, the municipal water treatment end-use industry boasts the highest flocculant & coagulant market share, due to its immense water treatment volumes, stringent quality regulations, and public health priorities. Municipalities source water from various locations, each with distinct contaminants, necessitating the versatile use of these chemicals. Coagulants and flocculants are indispensable in the three-step treatment process (primary, secondary, and tertiary) to neutralize charges, destabilize particles, and form clusters, ensuring the removal of impurities and pathogens. This sector's unwavering commitment to delivering safe and clean drinking water, while adhering to regulatory standards, features its significant share in the market.

On the basis of region, North America is the largest market for flocculants & coagulants due to the region's robust GDP growth, favorable demographics, and stringent wastewater treatment regulations have propelled its prominence. Urbanization, aging water treatment infrastructure, and diminishing freshwater resources have heightened demand. The United States dominates with its substantial market share, driven by population growth, improved wastewater regulations, and increased disposable income. Significant demand from diverse industrial sectors, including mining, oil & gas, and textiles, coupled with the pressing need to address water scarcity issues, solidifies North America's position as the leader in the flocculant and coagulant market.

Key players in the flocculation & coagulation market are Kemira OYJ (Finland), BASF SE (Germany), Ecolab Inc. (US), SNF Floerger (France), and Solenis LLC (US). These players not only have a comprehensive and diverse product portfolio but also have a strong geographic presence. These players can focus on developing innovative authentication and brand protection technologies and offerings owing to the emergence of new application areas for authentication and brand protection. These companies offer several product offerings and have operations worldwide. They rely on their R&D capabilities and diversified product and service portfolios to increase their market share. These companies focus on product launches, collaborations, acquisitions, contracts, and partnerships to strengthen their footprint through product innovations and extend their business reach.

