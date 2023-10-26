Japanese firms eye Hà Nam’s investment climate

VIETNAM, October 26 -

HÀ NAM - A delegation from Japan’s Gunma prefecture, which was joined by 29 enterprises from different sectors, visited Hà Nam on Thursday to study the northern province’s investment climate.

At a working session with the provincial authorities, Governor of Gunma Yamamoto Ichita said the Japanese firms want to know more about the local sectors of digital technology, digital transformation, processing and manufacturing industries, healthcare, and human resources training.

He proposed Hà Nam support the group in studying and investing in the locality.

The province has designated an industrial park for Japanese investors with comprehensive infrastructure and quality services, said Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Trương Quốc Huy.

Huy expressed his hope for more investors and businesses from the prefecture to channel their capital into the province’s priority areas like industrial processing and manufacturing, high-tech farming, tourism, services, healthcare, education, and human resources training.

A total of 110 Japanese enterprises are investing in Hà Nam, with their registered capital amounting to nearly US$2 billion.

Gunma has 56 businesses currently operating in Việt Nam, including one investing in the province’s Đồng Văn II industrial park. - VNS