Governor Abbott Announces College Station Designated Music Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, October 26 - October 26, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of College Station has been designated by the Texas Music Office (TMO) as a Music Friendly Texas Community after completing the multi-step certification process. The Music Friendly Texas program, the first in the nation since introduced by TMO in 2016, seeks to foster music business-related economic development and job creation in Texas cities and communities.

“Congratulations to the City of College Station on earning the Music Friendly Texas Certified Community designation,” said Governor Abbott. “Music is key to the Texas brand and is deeply rooted in the cultural traditions of our great state. Music Friendly Texas Communities certified by the Texas Music Office work hard to attract and develop the local music industry to boost local job creation and economic growth. In fact, with support from the Texas Music Office, the Texas music industry accounted for more than 192,000 direct and indirect permanent jobs and generated more than $26 billion in economic activity statewide last year. Together, we will continue to work alongside communities in every region of our state to amplify their growth and success.”

“We are genuinely honored to be designated as a Music Friendly Texas Community,” said Mayor John Nichols. “The music industry is a tremendous catalyst for attracting young, skilled workers and business investment while enhancing our economy, quality of life, and our city’s brand and image. College Station has developed a vibrant and growing live music scene with a storied musical history, producing such prominent artists as Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen. The former Texas World Speedway was also the site of the second Willie Nelson 4th of July picnic in 1974.”

“Since 1938, the City of College Station has produced leaders and visionaries who have had their voices heard across the world,” said BCS Bookings owner and local musician Greg Scott Kunkle. “Now these voices have come into harmony and set the stage for collaboration between the City of College Station and the Texas Music industry more than ever. The Music Friendly Texas certification shows that our great city is ready to get down to business and strike a chord when it comes to supporting music.”

“I was raised in College Station; I learned how to play guitar at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and had my first gig at Zapatos on Northgate,” said musician William Clark Green. “I would not have had the inspiration if it wasn’t for the concert series at Wolf Pen Creek Amphitheater, seeing Pat Green, Cross Canadian Ragweed, Jerry Jeff Walker, and many, many more. It gave me the ‘want to’ to pursue music.”

The Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony cohosted by TMO, Visit College Station, and the City of College Station will be held on Thursday, November 2, and will include speakers from the College Station community and city leaders. TMO Director Brendon Anthony and TMO Community Relations & Outreach Specialist Chip Adams will present the designation. Members of the community are invited to attend the free event.

College Station Music Friendly Texas Community Certification Ceremony

Thursday, November 2 at 6:30 PM

The Tap

815 Harvey Rd

College Station, TX 77840

More details: facebook.com/events/285946007593039/

Inquiries may be directed to Casey Barone, Events Coordinator, Economic Development & Tourism, Visit College Station, 979-764-2622, cbarone@cstx.gov

College Station becomes the 51st Music Friendly Texas Certified Community. Learn more about the Music Friendly Texas program: gov.texas.gov/music/page/music-friendly-communities

The Texas Music Office in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism is the only state music office in the nation. Since 1990, TMO has fostered the economic development of Texas music businesses, Texas musicians, and Texas communities. TMO operates an extensive network of certified Music Friendly Texas community partners across the state, serves as a clearinghouse for Texas music industry information, acts as a liaison between music businesses and government offices, publicizes significant industry developments, and attracts essential music industry to the Lone Star State. A vibrant Texas music industry supports local job creation while drawing visitors from around the globe, attracting a talented workforce across industries, and supporting business recruitment and expansion efforts throughout the state.