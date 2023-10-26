Governor Abbott Lauds Texas As Global Medical Research Leader In Houston

TEXAS, October 26 - October 26, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the grand opening of Texas Medical Center’s (TMC) TMC3 Collaborative Building at TMC Helix Park in Houston. Serving as new hub of innovation, TMC3 will bring together academic institutions and industry partners to facilitate groundbreaking, medical research through joint research labs, workspaces, and a shared IT infrastructure between TMC and The University of Texas (UT) MD Anderson, Texas A&M University Health Science Center, and UT Health Science Center at Houston.



“Texans know that if they want access to the best care—from the best doctors, nurses, and researchers in the entire world—all they have to do is come to Texas Medical Center,” said Governor Abbott. “By combining the world-class academic and healthcare institutions at Texas Medical Center, the research done here will help not only save lives but also improve quality of life and healthcare outcomes across the entire world. With the brightest minds in medicine and life science, Texas is advancing healthcare breakthroughs to solve the crises of tomorrow, achieving the impossible and saving millions of lives in the process. With the addition of Helix Park and the new research facilities of TMC3, Texas Medical Center will continue to provide cutting-edge, life-saving care to Texans for generations to come.”



The Governor was joined by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, TMC CEO William McKeon, UT Health Houston President Dr. Giuseppe Colasurdo, MD Anderson President Dr. Peter Pisters, Texas A&M University System Chancellor John Sharp, other healthcare leaders, and state and local officials.



During the ceremony, Governor Abbott touted TMC’s key role in Texas’ booming medical and life sciences industry, noting how the medical center—the largest in the world—employs more than 106,000 Texans. The Governor also highlighted the new state-of-the art TMC3 collaborative facility will add over 26,000 highly skilled jobs and generate an additional $5.4 billion in economic activity each year. Governor Abbott lauded Texas’ spirit of innovation, pointing to Texas’ position at the nation’s leader for Tier 1 research universities, which specialize in exploring advanced industries such as battery manufacturing, energy, artificial intelligence, and robotics.



Governor Abbott presented a proclamation to TMC CEO McKeon to commemorate the grand opening of TMC3 Collaborative Building in Helix Park.

