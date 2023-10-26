Governor Abbott Announces Over $900,000 In Workforce Readiness Grants To Texas Schools

TEXAS, October 26 - October 26, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbot today announced five dual credit grants totaling more than $900,000 have been awarded to five Texas independent school districts (ISD) by the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC). The grants will help the ISDs purchase, repair, or replace equipment for career and technical education programs that provide postsecondary training to students for high-demand industries.

“To keep Texas the economic engine of America, we must continue looking for innovative ways to develop our highly skilled, diverse, and educated workforce," said Governor Abbott. "These dual credit grants will help schools prepare students to enter the workforce with advanced skills that make them immediately ready to help boost Texas' growing economy. Together, we will continue to help young Texans prepare for the demands of our booming economy to build the Texas of tomorrow."

"Dual credit allows high school students to train for careers in high-demand jobs while completing their education," said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. "TWC will continue to partner with school districts and community colleges to ensure these valuable programs provide students with the skills needed by Texas employers."

The five dual credit grant recipients are:

Alice ISD: a $220,000 grant for a nursing program

Deweyville ISD: a $219,004 grant for a nursing program

Jasper ISD: a $21,176 grant for a welding program

Jim Hogg County ISD: a $219,970 grant for a nursing program

Raymondville ISD: a $219,938 grant for a nursing program

TWC uses funding from the Skills Development Fund to support, create, and expand dual credit and career and technical education programs that address local demand for high-skill industries with good-paying jobs. These programs also allow high school students to complete college credit hours while pursuing their long-term career goals, benefitting workers and employers in Texas alike.

Employers, schools, and students interested in learning more about dual credit programs and other training can visit TWC’s Education Services page.