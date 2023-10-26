Wanted Escapee Christopher Haynes Found

(Washington, DC) – The Metropolitan Police Department announces the recapture of Christopher Haynes, the man wanted after he escaped police custody in September.

On October 26, 2023, the U.S. Marshal’s Service Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, along with MPD Falcon 1 helicopter, located 30-year-old Christopher Haynes in Oxon Hill, MD. He was arrested and transported to the Homicide Branch where he will be charged with the escape and the August 2023 murder of Brent Hayward.

Finding Christopher Haynes remained a top priority for the Metropolitan Police Department. MPD worked closely with our local and federal partners to ensure that Haynes was brought to justice. MPD extends deep gratitude to the members of the community who assisted in providing information regarding Haynes’ whereabouts.

On September 6, 2023, the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force apprehended Christopher Haynes in Manassas, Virginia, pursuant to a DC Superior Court Arrest warrant. Haynes waived his right to an extradition hearing and was brought to MPD’s Homicide Branch to be booked and processed in connection to the murder of Brent Hayward that occurred on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at approximately 10:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of Kenilworth Avenue.

Later, Haynes complained of ankle pain from a pre-existing injury while he was being processed. A First District officer transported Haynes to The George Washington University Hospital for treatment. A second officer was also assigned to the hospital detail.

At approximately 3:38 p.m., while an officer was changing out Haynes’ handcuffs at the hospital to cuff one hand to a gurney located in a hallway, Haynes physically assaulted the officer and fled from the hospital with one handcuff still attached to his right wrist. Both officers chased after Haynes but were unable to catch him.