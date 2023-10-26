Suspect Sought in a Shooting of Off-Duty DC Housing Authority Officer

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District and Internal Affairs Bureau are investigating a shooting of an off-duty DC Housing Authority Officer.

On Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at approximately 5:07 p.m., an off-duty DC Housing Authority police officer was driving their personal vehicle in the 2300 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. The driver of a silver two door Honda Accord pulled up at a high rate of speed behind him. The off-duty officer then slowed down and the driver of the Honda Accord pulled alongside the vehicle. When the off-duty officer motioned for the driver of the Honda to move on, the driver pointed a handgun at him. As the officer grabbed his handgun, the driver fired at him striking the officer. The officer returned fire. The driver of the Honda Accord fled northbound on to Montana Avenue, Northeast. The officer drove to DC Housing Authority Police Department Headquarters located in the 2000 block of Walt Lincoln Way, Northeast. He notified DC Housing Authority Police Department officials that he was shot, who requested Fifth District officers and DC Fire and Emergency Services respond to the scene. The officer was transported to a local hospital for treatment where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

The off-duty officer’s weapon was recovered on the scene.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23-175-323