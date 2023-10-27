Current bar exam's farewell is delayed until 2028

The current version of the bar exam won’t disappear in July 2027 after all. The National Conference of Bar Examiners, which designs the national components of the test, said on Wednesday that it will continue to offer the existing Uniform Bar Exam through February 2028 while also offering the new Next Gen Bar Exam starting in July 2026. The NCBE said in September that the test in its current form would retire after the July 2027 exam.