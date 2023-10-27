A Supreme Success

As a child, California Supreme Court Associate Justice Kelli Evans thought about a career in law. “I had it in my head that the law had something to do with fairness and working to make things more fair,” she said. She moved to California for college, attending Stanford University and majoring in public policy.
