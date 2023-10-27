Military exercises at Hilo International Airport

Main, News Posted on Oct 26, 2023 in Airports News

HILO, HAWAIʻI – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation informs the public that military exercises being conducted by Tropic Lightning Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division starting Oct. 26 to Nov. 16 will involve the periodic use of the airfield at Hilo International Airport (ITO).

During this time there may be increased landings and takeoffs by military aircraft in the early morning or late night hours. Expect increased noise as the aircraft load and stage before departure from ITO.

To report concerns related to noise or training, community members can call the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaiʻi Community Relations office at 808-656-3487 or email [email protected]. The U.S. Army Garrison Community Relations office responds to all reported concerns during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

