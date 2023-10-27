Submit Release
News Search

There were 882 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,830 in the last 365 days.

Military exercises at Hilo International Airport

Posted on Oct 26, 2023 in Airports News, Main, News

HILO, HAWAIʻI – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation informs the public that military exercises being conducted by Tropic Lightning Soldiers from the 25th Infantry Division starting Oct. 26 to Nov. 16 will involve the periodic use of the airfield at Hilo International Airport (ITO).

During this time there may be increased landings and takeoffs by military aircraft in the early morning or late night hours. Expect increased noise as the aircraft load and stage before departure from ITO.

To report concerns related to noise or training, community members can call the U.S. Army Garrison Hawaiʻi Community Relations office at 808-656-3487 or email [email protected]. The U.S. Army Garrison Community Relations office responds to all reported concerns during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 

###

You just read:

Military exercises at Hilo International Airport

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more