Test & Measurement Equipment Market To Grow at 3.6% in Singapore

Chicago, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singapore's inclination toward openness has left it better positioned to navigate prolonged stability in global trade conditions. Additionally, consumers are currently reevaluating their travel preferences, feelings about crowded spaces, and their commitment to health consciousness. Simultaneously, the nature of this crisis is poised to reshape future work dynamics, with businesses intensifying their scrutiny of global supply chains, a greater reliance on technology to curtail business-related travel, and the establishment of permanent work-from-home arrangements for employees.



Ask for Download PDF Brochure:



https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=116452716

In 2020, Singapore also experienced a higher unemployment rate, approximately 3%, which has the potential to exacerbate income inequality and widen the national income gap. Conversely, the accelerated adoption of technology could play a pivotal role in supporting recovery and driving long-term productivity gains. Singapore market to grow at 3.6% in test and measurement equipment market.





REQUEST SAMPLE: -

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=116452716

The manufacturing, IT and telecom, consumer goods, and retail sectors in the country are anticipated to witness improvements during the forecast period, thanks to enhanced government regulations and comprehensive support measures designed to navigate the economic crisis.



The surge in global demand for semiconductors amidst the worldwide chip shortage has led to a notable increase in Singapore's manufacturing output, registering a substantial year-over-year growth of 13.8% in May 2023. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, production witnessed an even more impressive 18% increase, according to data from the Economic Development Board (EDB), consequently bolstering the test and measurement equipment market.

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America’s best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report. MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com