Prime Minister of Australia Visits FEMA Headquarters

WASHINGTON -- Today, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia visited the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Headquarters on the final day of his first official visit to the United States. Deputy Administrator Erik Hooks and U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell welcomed Prime Minister Albanese and Ambassador Kevin Rudd of Australia to FEMA.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell gave virtual opening remarks expressing appreciation for the strong, mutually beneficial partnership with Australia’s National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), referencing the Memorandum of Understanding signed between our agencies in May 2023. Prime Minister Albanese echoed the importance of our ongoing collaboration, especially as Australia heads into its high-risk disaster season, with a specific focus on the above-average bushfire season forecast. Both partners agreed to prioritize working together in 2024 to share strategies for preparing for and addressing climate-driven disasters. Prime Minister Albanese and Deputy Administrator Hooks underscored the importance of the FEMA-NEMA partnership in building crisis management capacity in the Indo-Pacific region. Following the meeting, Prime Minister Albanese received a briefing on how FEMA coordinates the U.S. federal response to all-hazard incidents in the United States during a walking tour of the National Response Coordination Center (NRCC).



WASHINGTON, DC -- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia visited the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Headquarters. He is greeted by Deputy Administrator Erik Hooks.





WASHINGTON, DC -- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia visited the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Headquarters. He is greeted by U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell.

WASHINGTON, DC -- Prime Minister Anthony Albanese of Australia visited the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Headquarters. He toured the building with Deputy Administrator Erik Hooks and Operations Division Director Jeremy Greenberg.



