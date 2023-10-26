Thompson Rivers University (TRU) has reached a tentative agreement with members of the TRU Open Learning Faculty Association (TRUOLFA) under the Province’s Shared Recovery Mandate.

The tentative agreement covers approximately 290 Open Learning faculty members within TRU’s Open Learning division.

Negotiations under the Shared Recovery Mandate support government’s key priorities to improve public services and the health-care system, while supporting the Province’s continued economic recovery.

Details about the agreement will be available after the ratification process is complete.

More than 520,000 people work across the provincial public sector in the core public service at Crown corporations, in health, community social services, kindergarten-to-Grade 12 public education, and at post-secondary institutions and research universities.

Of those people, approximately 404,000 are unionized employees paid under collective agreements or professionals paid through negotiated compensation agreements.

