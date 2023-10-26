First phase of procurement underway for Belleville Terminal Redevelopment Project

CANADA, October 26 - The travelling experience of ferry passengers between Victoria and Washington state will be improved by the Belleville Terminal Redevelopment Project, which will deliver a new, secure, state-of-the-art, pre-clearance terminal for passengers and goods.

A request for qualifications (RFQ) has been issued for the design and construction of this new terminal. It is an international gateway for goods, services and passengers, and drives regional and provincial economic growth. Travellers spend approximately $174 million annually, generating $268 million in economic output and $155 million in provincial gross domestic product (GDP).

“We have moved quickly from project approval to procurement to signal that this tourism and trade corridor is critical for the region,” said Rob Fleming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “An improved modern terminal will be an economic generator on both sides of the border and will make travel more convenient for the hundreds of thousands of passengers travelling through it every year.”

Following the RFQ, a shortlist of qualified teams will be invited to participate in a request for proposal (RFP).

The upgrade will bring Belleville Terminal into compliance with the Canada-U.S. Land, Rail, Marine and Air Transport Preclearance Agreement. Pre-clearance will streamline travel by allowing passengers to complete the U.S. customs and immigration process in Victoria, prior to disembarking in the United States.

With an approved budget of $303.9 million, the project is expected to be completed in time for the 2028 tourism season. The federal government has confirmed $41.6 million for the project. The Province is in discussions with ferry operators Black Ball Ferry Line and FRS Clipper to determine their respective involvement in the project.

Belleville Terminal is on the territory of the Lekwungen peoples, the Songhees Nation and Esquimalt Nation. The Province is working collaboratively with the Songhees Nation and Esquimalt Nation to identify opportunities to showcase the cultural and geographical significance of the project’s location in Victoria’s Inner Harbour, and welcome visitors into Lekwungen territory.

Quotes:

Robert Lewis-Manning, CEO of Greater Victoria Harbour Authority –

“Belleville Terminal is a critical transportation hub and gateway. The terminal contributes to a thriving ocean hub, providing services to both visitors and freight from Port Angeles. These visitors bring millions of dollars of new revenue to our region every year, directly supporting jobs, small businesses and significant tax contributions.”

Bruce Williams, CEO of Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce –

"As a gateway to Canada, to British Columbia and to our region, Belleville Terminal serves as a vital connection point for trade and tourism. The Greater Victoria Chamber of Commerce has made the case for modernization for more than 20 years. I'm encouraged to see progress being made now. There is an urgency to ensure Belleville can continue to serve as an important border crossing and point of entry, and the time is now for this project to happen."

Paul Nursey, CEO of Destination Greater Victoria –

“As the official tourism board for the region, the redevelopment of Belleville Terminal has been our number 1 priority for the last 30 years. We are grateful that the government had the courage to move this forward. This critical infrastructure project will future-proof business from Washington state and propel forward the visitor economy in Greater Victoria.”

Learn More:

To learn about the Belleville Project, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/bellevilleterminal

To learn about public engagement results, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/transportation-infrastructure-projects/belleville-terminal/belleville_terminal_engagement_summary_report_may_2_2023.pdf