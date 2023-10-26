Josie Osborne, Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation, and George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, have released the following statement in response to the Government of Canada’s carbon tax announcement:

“We just learned of this federal announcement, which is unfortunate, because B.C. is leading Canada with our CleanBC climate action plan. We expect better partnership from the federal government.

“When it comes to heat pumps, we’ve long been pushing the federal government for exactly this sort of joint rebate for people switching from heating oil. We expect the federal government to get this done without any further delay.

“Regarding carbon pricing on home heating oil, even though that kind of home heating is less common in B.C. than other parts of the country, we know there are British Columbians who still rely on that. We will be taking action in B.C.”

Quick Facts:

People in B.C. can currently receive a combined rebate of up to $6,000 from BC Hydro and CleanBC to switch from fossil fuel heat to an electric heat pump. Since the CleanBC Better Homes and Better Buildings program launch in 2018, the program’s average monthly number of heat pump rebates processed has grown significantly. Budget 2022 provided an additional $16 million over three years to the program to contribute toward additional incentives and capacity building for northern and rural regions.



More than two million individuals and families currently receive the quarterly BC Climate Action Tax Credit. As part of Budget 2023, there was an increase to the annual Climate Action Tax Credit and income thresholds were raised to ensure B.C.’s clean transition remains affordable for more people. A single person can now receive as much as $447 per year, more than double what was received last year. The income ceiling for credit will increase annually, with a goal to reach 80% of households in B.C. by 2030.



Learn More:

To read the Government of Canada’s news release, visit: https://www.pm.gc.ca/en/news/news-releases/2023/10/26/delivering-support-canadians-energy-bills