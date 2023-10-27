Announcing the 150th Episode of the You World Order Showcase Podcast on 11-11

The You World Order Showcase Podcast

Featuring life, health and transformational coaches being the change they want to see in the world.

These coaches are making the world a better place for all of us! While we sometime wander into the Woo, we always share tips to improve your life!” — Jill Hart - Coach's Alchemist & Host of the You World Showcase Podcast

PRESTON, ID, U, October 27, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Announcing 150th episode of the You World Order Showcase Podcast Dropping on 11-11The You World Order Showcase Podcast announces the drop of the 150th episode on November 11, 2023. The podcast is hosted by Jill Hart, the Coach’s Alchemist , a platform dedicated to featuring life, health and transformational coaches being the change they want to see in the world.The You World Order Showcase Podcast features interviews with inspiring life, health & transformational coaches who are making a difference in the world. The goal of the podcast is to showcase the work that is being done to make the world a better place and to inspire others to get involved. It is a podcast dedicated to highlighting visionary coaches who are shaping the you world economy. Though on occasion the podcast wanders into the Woo, as with the 11-11 (angel number), reference, the main goal is to celebrate the power of the individual, focusing on empowering those who listen, with tips and strategies to improve their life. Creating, through the collective effort, a world where every person has the tools to realize their full potential and thrive.The podcast is released daily (except Sunday) and is available for streaming on all major platforms.For more information, please visit: www.theyouworldorderpodcast.com

