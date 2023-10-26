Submit Release
Government of Azerbaijan and Masdar company of United Arab Emirates signed documents

AZERBAIJAN, October 26 - 26 October 2023, 15:00

A ceremony of signing documents between the Government of Azerbaijan and Masdar company of the United Arab Emirates has been held with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov, Azerbaijan`s Minister of Economy, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of SOCAR Mikayil Jabbarov and Chief Executive Officer of Masdar company of the United Arab Emirates Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi signed “Investment Agreement relating to Banka settlement of Neftchala district Solar PV Project in the Republic of Azerbaijan between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company – Masdar”, “Investment Agreement relating to Bilasuvar district Solar PV Project in the Republic of Azerbaijan between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company – Masdar”, and “Investment Agreement relating to the Absheron-Garadagh region Onshore Wind Project in the Republic of Azerbaijan between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company – Masdar”.

