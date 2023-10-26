AB507 in Asm: Commissioner of Insurance report received pursuant to s.601.423(2), Wisconsin Statutes - 2023-10-26
WISCONSIN, October 26 - An Act to amend 632.85 (title) and 632.85 (3); and to create 632.85 (1) (d) and 632.851 of the statutes; Relating to: prior authorization for coverage of physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, chiropractic services, and other services under health plans.
Status: A - Health, Aging and Long-Term Care
Important Actions (newest first)
|Date / House
|Action
|Journal
|10/26/2023 Asm.
|Commissioner of Insurance report received pursuant to s.601.423(2), Wisconsin Statutes
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab507