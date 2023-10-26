Submit Release
AB555 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Agriculture - 2023-10-26

WISCONSIN, October 26 - An Act to create 97.50 of the statutes; Relating to: labeling a food product as containing lab-grown animal cells, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, and providing a penalty. (FE)

Status: A - Agriculture

Important Actions (newest first)

