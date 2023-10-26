Submit Release
News Search

There were 944 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,907 in the last 365 days.

AB556 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary - 2023-10-26

WISCONSIN, October 26 - An Act to create 971.106 and 971.108 of the statutes; Relating to: expediting criminal proceedings when a victim or witness is an elder person and preserving the testimony of a crime victim or witness who is an elder person.

Status: A - Judiciary

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab556

You just read:

AB556 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary - 2023-10-26

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more