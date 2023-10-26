WISCONSIN, October 26 - An Act to renumber and amend 15.195 (8); and to create 15.195 (8) (b) of the statutes; Relating to: adding rural emergency medical services providers to the Emergency Medical Services Board.
Status: A - Local Government
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab562
AB562 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Local Government - 2023-10-26
