AB571 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Campaigns and Elections - 2023-10-26

WISCONSIN, October 26 - An Act to renumber 5.84 (1) and 7.315 (2); to renumber and amend 6.50 (3); to amend 5.056, 5.40 (7), 7.08 (1) (a), 7.08 (1) (c), 7.15 (1m), 85.61 (1) and 301.03 (20m); and to create 5.057, 5.058, 5.84 (1) (b), 5.84 (4), 6.36 (1) (ae) 3., 6.50 (3) (b) and (c), 6.50 (4m), 7.15 (16), 7.23 (1) (jm), 7.315 (2) (b) and 69.03 (16) of the statutes; Relating to: maintenance of the voter registration list, training of municipal clerks, data sharing agreements, pre-election procedures, lines at the polls on election day, and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: A - Campaigns and Elections

Important Actions (newest first)

