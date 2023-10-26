Submit Release
AB572 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Campaigns and Elections - 2023-10-26

WISCONSIN, October 26 - An Act to amend 6.33 (1), 6.875 (6) (c) 2., 12.60 (1) (a) and 54.25 (2) (c) 1. g.; and to create 5.057 of the statutes; Relating to: absentee voting in certain residential care facilities and retirement homes and court determinations of incompetency and ineligibility to vote.

Status: A - Campaigns and Elections

