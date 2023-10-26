MEPs visit Ukraine to discuss accountability and shared human rights agenda

For the first time since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a European Parliament delegation undertook a field visit to a region outside Kyiv oblast to listen to personal testimonies from victims of Russian atrocities in Chernihiv and Yahidne.

The delegation of the Parliament’s Subcommittee on Human Rights engaged with civil society and local and national authorities on implementing the full cycle of justice effectively, from documenting evidence to redress for victims. They also held discussions with the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, the President’s Office, as well as the General Prosecutor of Ukraine.

Members stressed the Parliament’s firm support to Ukraine’s quest for seeking justice, upholding human rights and consolidating its judicial system. They underlined their commitment to work towards effective mechanisms to bridge the existing accountability gaps, including for Russia’s crime of aggression through an international tribunal, as well as the urgency to address the situation of civilian detainees, missing persons and abducted children.

MEPs also expressed the Parliament’s determination to stand by Ukraine and to lock in long-term and predictable financial support under the Ukraine Facility. The Facility should also contribute to good governance, consolidating democracy and human rights, including a rights-based childcare system. Members stressed that Ukrainian children, including those suffering the inotlerable injustice of deportation and forcible removal, deserve a peaceful and decent future in their country.

