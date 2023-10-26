Submit Release
News Search

There were 955 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 458,930 in the last 365 days.

Eureka Police Mourn the Passing of Community Services Officer Gerado “Jerry” Gomez

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

EPD Community Services Officer Gerado “Jerry” Gomez,

EPD Community Services Officer Gerado “Jerry” Gomez

It is with profound sadness that the Eureka Police Department announces the passing of one of our own, Community Services Officer Gerado “Jerry” Gomez, on October 20th, 2023, after his brave and valiant fight against cancer.

The Eureka Police Department mourns his loss and extends its heartfelt sympathies to Jerry’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. We particularly express our condolences to his brother, Manny Ramirez, who also serves our department and community as a Senior Community Services Officer, Manny’s wife Nancy and son Adrian. Jerry touched many lives from his time with the Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Dodgers organization, and the youth programs in which he played a vital role.

In honor of Jerry, the Eureka Police Department commits to carrying on Jerry’s legacy with a commitment to hard work, professional service, to care for one another inside our walls, and to provide the highest level of service to the community we serve. You are missed brother, but will never be forgotten!

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

Eureka Police Mourn the Passing of Community Services Officer Gerado “Jerry” Gomez

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more