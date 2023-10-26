Eureka Police Mourn the Passing of Community Services Officer Gerado “Jerry” Gomez

This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected].

It is with profound sadness that the Eureka Police Department announces the passing of one of our own, Community Services Officer Gerado “Jerry” Gomez, on October 20th, 2023, after his brave and valiant fight against cancer.

The Eureka Police Department mourns his loss and extends its heartfelt sympathies to Jerry’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. We particularly express our condolences to his brother, Manny Ramirez, who also serves our department and community as a Senior Community Services Officer, Manny’s wife Nancy and son Adrian. Jerry touched many lives from his time with the Los Angeles Police Department, Los Angeles Dodgers organization, and the youth programs in which he played a vital role.

In honor of Jerry, the Eureka Police Department commits to carrying on Jerry’s legacy with a commitment to hard work, professional service, to care for one another inside our walls, and to provide the highest level of service to the community we serve. You are missed brother, but will never be forgotten!