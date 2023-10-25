Art In Service: Veteran artists return Cal Poly Humboldt, College of the Redwoods, Arcata Veteran’s Memorial Building, and Redwood Acres to celebrate artistic expression and foster community between veterans and the broader community.

ART IN SERVICE: Honoring Veterans and Celebrating Creative Arts, November 9 – 14;

(sponsored by Cal Poly Humboldt, College of the Redwoods, College Corps, Humboldt Independent Practice Association, and Veteran Affairs Whole Health). Building bridges between artistic output, military service, and community. All events are free and open to the public.

Thursday, November 9, Ehren Tool Demonstration, 11am-1pm; 2pm-4pm:

Cal Poly Humboldt Art + Film will host renown ceramics artist Ehren Tool for a demonstration at the Ceramics Building (CPH). Get a closer look at Tool in the lab, chat with the artist, and see his process as he makes ceramic cups and mugs. 0

Thursday, November 9, Dinner & Discussion at Arcata Veteran’s Memorial Building, 5pm-7pm:

Consider how the arts can help bridge the gap between military and civilian life. Can creative arts offer the public a better understanding of the veteran experience?

Panelists include Jeff Crane (U.S. Army, College Dean), Joe Fox (U.S. Air Force, CR Alumnus, College Corps Fellow), Ryan Jensen (U.S. Marine Corps, CR Alum, Professional Artist & Art Mentor), Ella Price (VA Whole Health Integration Nurse), Ehren Tool (US Marine Corps, Artist and art technician at the UC Berkeley Ceramics Studio) and Mark Walker (U.S. Air Force, Swords to Plowshares program director).

Saturday, November 11, Veterans Day at McKay, Humboldt Cider Co., Redwood Acres:

3rd Annual Veterans Day at Mckay, sponsored by VA Whole Health Program, community walk/run in the McKay Community Forest (5k, 10k).

Following the walk, join Veteran Affairs for Community Connections Fair at Humboldt Cider Company, Redwoods Acres. Meet Veteran artists for a day of art-making, live music, and even pickleball! Ehren Tool and CPH Ceramics offer an open cup-making workshop. Cups will be glazed and fired by Joe Fox and CPH Ceramics Studio (available for pick-up upon finish at the Arcata Veterans Memorial Building). Art professors from Cal Poly Humboldt (Nicole Jean Hill, Carly Slade, and Jim Woglom), College of the Redwoods (Shannon Sullivan), and Mass Art Boston (Joshua Hart) will be assisting the Veteran Artists.

Monday November 13, 5:30pm-8:30pm College of the Redwoods Creative Arts 106:

Guest Artist Jessica Putnam Phillips (U.S. Air Force) will be on campus demonstrating and discussing her work for Adult and Continuing Education Veteran’s Ceramics class with CR alumnus Joe Fox.

Tuesday, November 14, 8:15am-2:45pm CR Creative Arts Complex 106:

Jessica will be continuing her demonstration from the previous evening. Meet Jessica in person and learn more about her work.