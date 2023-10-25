Humboldt Arts Council Annual Member Exhibition Call for Entries Now Available

This is a press release from the Humboldt Arts Council:

The Annual Humboldt Arts Council Member Exhibition at the Morris Graves Museum of Art is a juried exhibition designed to highlight the fabulous art being produced by HAC artist members!

Artists are invited to submit one piece of artwork for consideration to be included in this year’s exhibition. Open to current members of the Humboldt Arts Council or join on entry day. Submissions are $15 per entry, limit one entry per artist. Work can be from the visual arts discipline-drawing, painting, photography, ceramics, sculpture, fiber arts, and mixed media. Entries will be accepted at the Morris Graves Museum of Art on Friday, November 10th from 12 to 5 p.m.

Awards will be presented at 5:30 on December 2nd prior to Arts Alive for Best of Show, First, Second and Third Places.

This year’s juror is Jim McVicker. McVicker recently shared his work in the exhibition 25/25: Twenty Five Paintings of Humboldt County Artists, Twenty Five Works by the Artists at the MGMA and the connection to local artists was evident in his work and that of his fellow artists. The HAC thought this would be the perfect time to have Jim serve as the juror for our Annual HAC Member Exhibition. At the age of 21, upon seeing 19th century French landscape paintings, Jim McVicker had an awakening to art. The beauty and sensitivity he saw in those works changed his perception of the world. After attending art classes at Chaffey Community College in Southern California, in 1975 – at 24 years old – McVicker decided to become a full-time painter. He moved from Ontario, CA, where he was born and raised, in order to start a fresh life as a painter. He ultimately settled in Humboldt County, drawn here by the beauty of the North Coast, the art community, and the chance to live a quieter, rural life. With the exception of a couple adventures elsewhere, McVicker has remained in Humboldt since 1977 and it is where his education and growth as a painter flourished. Painting from life, in both a studio on his property and outdoors, his oeuvre contains landscapes, still lifes and figure paintings. He paintings capture the light, atmosphere, space, and mysterious beauty all around us.

The Call for Entries are available at the Morris Graves Museum of Art and online at www.humboldtarts.org.