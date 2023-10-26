ALLDATA ramps up for SEMA: Connecting shop workflow to boost productivity

ALLDATA Repair® and ALLDATA Collision® are now the most comprehensive EV data sources in the industry

Elk Grove, Calif. , Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELK GROVE, Calif. – Oct. 26, 2023 – ALLDATA, an AutoZone company, is ramping up its booth presence (#31087 Upper South Hall) at the SEMA Show in Las Vegas, Oct. 31 – Nov. 3. The company’s focus will be to help shops boost productivity with integrated online solutions, including ALLDATA Repair® and ALLDATA Collision®, the industry’s leading OEM repair information, as well as timesaving diagnostics tools, efficient shop management solutions, and support services.

“Shop owners and technicians will be able to test-drive ALLDATA’s newest upgrades and see how ALLDATA’s integrated technology connects their workflow from desktop to tablet to phone,” said ALLDATA President Satwinder Mangat. “Our integrated solutions allow shops to perform select tasks at the vehicle – or anywhere – and instantly share access and information with their entire service team for seamless productivity from one task to the next.”

ALLDATA’s recent upgrades include:

ALLDATA adds major electric vehicle (EV) coverage – ALLDATA Repair and ALLDATA Collision subscribers can now access repair data for the majority of EV manufacturers, including 2023 models. This information is available to subscribers in ALLDATA Repair and ALLDATA Collision.

ALLDATA Inspections – Enables the technician to look up or add a new customer on their phone, check-off digital inspection sheets, add vehicle images by line item, and print a hard copy or email it to the customer.

ADAS Quick Reference – Included with ALLDATA Repair and ALLDATA Collision, ADAS Quick Reference allows you to quickly access information for advanced driver assistance systems. It won a New Product Award at last year’s SEMA Show as well as a PTEN Magazine Innovation Award. Now, subscribers have ADAS coverage for the majority of EV manufacturers.

ALLDATA Find-A-Fix – Provides data-driven diagnostics for fast, reliable repairs. Shows top fixes verified by professional repairers and probable causes. Included with ALLDATA Collision and ALLDATA Repair for a limited time at no additional cost.

ALLDATA Tech‑Assist® – Staffed by 30+ ASE-Certified Master Techs, our diagnostic hotline provides everything from advanced diagnostic troubleshooting to step-by-step assistance. Shops can now choose from two levels of Tech-Assist service: Standard (three cases/month) or Power User (six cases/month).

SEMA Show Promotions

ALLDATA is offering a 15% discount on ALLDATA Repair and ALLDATA Collision. Subscribers can also save up to 20% on bundled solutions that include the #1 choice for unedited mechanical and collision OEM repair information, time-saving diagnostic tools, essential shop management software, and support services.

About ALLDATA

ALLDATA® is the industry’s #1 choice for unedited OEM automotive repair and collision information, diagnostics, shop management software, and support services. Founded in 1986 and acquired by AutoZone in 1996, ALLDATA is headquartered in Elk Grove, Calif., with operations in Europe, the U.K., Canada, and Mexico. Visit www.ALLDATA.com for more information.

About AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

As of August 26, 2023, the Company had 6,300 stores in the U.S., 740 in Mexico and 100 in Brazil for a total store count of 7,140. AutoZone is the leading retailer and distributor of automotive replacement parts and accessories in the Americas. Each store carries an extensive product line for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans and light duty trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. The majority of stores have a commercial sales program that provides commercial credit and prompt delivery of parts and other products to local, regional and national repair garages, dealers, service stations, fleet owners and other accounts. AutoZone also sells automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories and non-automotive products through www.autozone.com , and our commercial customers can make purchases through www.autozonepro.com . Additionally, we sell the ALLDATA brand of automotive diagnostic, repair, collision and shop management software through www.alldata.com . We also provide product information on our Duralast branded products through www.duralastparts.com . AutoZone does not derive revenue from automotive repair or installation services.

