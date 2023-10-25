Despite global pressures in the last few years, Wisconsin’s economy remains strong — thanks in large part to the work ethic of its labor force.

That was the message from state officials at the 2023 Wisconsin Economic Summit Monday in Appleton, hosted by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. While officials said the state economy is healthy overall, it does face long-term threats that could hamper future growth.

[Adapted from: State officials say Wisconsin’s economy is strong, thanks to its workforce. Oct. 25, 2023, Wisconsin Public Radio]