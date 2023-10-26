Submit Release
Provident Financial Services, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings and Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

ISELIN, N.J., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) (the “Company”) reported net income of $28.5 million, or $0.38 per basic and diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $32.0 million, or $0.43 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023 and $43.4 million, or $0.58 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income totaled $101.1 million, or $1.35 per basic and diluted share, compared to $126.6 million, or $1.69 per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Compared with the prior year period, net income for the three months ended September 30, 2023 was negatively impacted by a decrease in net interest income attributable to a decrease in lower-costing deposits, as well as increased funding costs and resulting net interest spread compression. Net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 was further impacted by increased provisions for credit losses due to a worsened economic forecast. Transaction costs related to our pending merger with Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (“Lakeland”) totaled $2.3 million and $5.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, compared with transaction costs totaling $2.9 million for the respective 2022 periods. In addition, prior year earnings for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, included an $8.6 million gain on the sale of a foreclosed property.

Performance Highlights for the Third Quarter of 2023

  • The Company’s total loan portfolio increased $137.1 million, or 5.2% annualized, to $10.67 billion at September 30, 2023, from $10.53 billion at June 30, 2023.
  • At September 30, 2023, the Company's loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $1.70 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 7.62%, compared to $1.74 billion, with a weighted average interest rate of 7.23% at June 30, 2023.
  • The average yield on total loans increased 13 basis points compared to the trailing quarter, to 5.37% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, while the average cost of deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, increased 32 basis points from the trailing quarter, to 1.74% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.
  • Net interest income decreased $2.9 million to $96.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, from $99.1 million for the trailing quarter as a result of higher funding costs, which more than offset the benefits of favorable loan repricing and loan growth.
  • The net interest margin decreased 15 basis points to 2.96% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from 3.11% for the trailing quarter. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 increased 16 basis points to 4.89%, compared to the trailing quarter, while the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 increased 37 basis points to 2.50%, compared to the trailing quarter. The increase in funding costs reflected a decrease in lower-costing deposits, an increase in borrowings and unfavorable repricing in both deposits and borrowings.
  • During the three months ended September 30, 2023, additional balances from traditional non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits transitioned into our insured cash sweep ("ICS") product, as a method to increase the level of customers' deposit insurance in light of recent banking turmoil. As of September 30, 2023 our ICS deposits totaled $500.7 million, compared to $382.9 million at June 30, 2023. Our estimated uninsured and uncollateralized deposits at September 30, 2023 totaled $2.49 billion, or 25% of deposits. At September 30, 2023, our total on-balance sheet liquidity and borrowing capacity was $3.59 billion, representing 144% of estimated uninsured and uncollateralized deposits. All borrowing capacity is immediately available.
  • At September 30, 2023, CRE loans related to office properties totaled $483.3 million, compared to $487.9 million at June 30, 2023. This portfolio constitutes 4.5% of total loans. Approximately 35% of our office loans are to medical offices and we do not have significant central business district exposure. Delinquencies in the office portfolio at September 30, 2023 were limited to one loan totaling $250,000. The portfolio is granular, with an average size of $1.8 million and just three relationships greater than $10.0 million.
  • Asset quality improved in the quarter, as non-performing loans at September 30, 2023 declined to $39.5 million, or 0.37% of total loans, compared to $45.9 million, or 0.44% of total loans at June 30, 2023.
  • The Company recorded an $11.0 million provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to a $10.4 million provision for the trailing quarter. The provision for credit losses in the quarter was primarily attributable to a weakened economic forecast within our CECL model. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans increased to 1.01% at September 30, 2023, from 0.97% at June 30, 2023.
  • Tangible book value per share(1) decreased $0.25 to $15.41 at September 30, 2023, compared to the trailing quarter, as unrealized losses on available for sale debt securities increased $31.2 million for the quarter.
  • Annualized returns on average assets, average equity and average tangible equity were 0.81%, 6.84% and 9.47%, respectively for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared with 0.93%, 7.76% and 10.75%, respectively for the trailing quarter.
  • The Company's annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") return on average assets(1) was 1.48% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 1.60% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Anthony J. Labozzetta, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “Provident produced good financial results this quarter, despite challenging market conditions. We had another strong quarter of growth in our loan portfolio, our loan pipeline remains robust and we saw solid performance from our fee businesses. Expenses were well managed and, while increases in interest rates and a shift in the funding mix continued to impact our net interest margin, our interest rate risk management remains sound. While our asset quality remained strong and stable, we built loan loss reserves largely due to changes in our CECL forecast.”

Regarding the Company's pending merger with Lakeland, Mr. Labozzetta added, “Provident continues to engage in productive discussions with our regulators and we look forward to closing our transaction as soon as we receive the required regulatory approvals.”

Declaration of Quarterly Dividend

The Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per common share payable on November 24, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on November 10, 2023.

Results of Operations

Three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2023

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, net income was $28.5 million, or $0.38 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $32.0 million, or $0.43 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023. Transaction costs related to our pending merger with Lakeland totaled $2.3 million and $2.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income decreased $2.9 million to $96.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, from $99.1 million for the trailing quarter. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a decrease in lower-costing deposits and an increase in borrowings, combined with unfavorable repricing of both deposits and borrowings, partially offset by originations of new loans at current market rates and the favorable repricing of adjustable-rate loans.

The Company’s net interest margin decreased 15 basis points to 2.96% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from 3.11% for the trailing quarter. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 increased 16 basis points to 4.89%, compared to the trailing quarter. The weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 increased 37 basis points from the trailing quarter, to 2.50%. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 increased 37 basis points to 2.22%, compared to 1.85% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 1.74% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 1.42% for the trailing quarter. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was 3.74%, compared to 3.41% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company recorded an $11.0 million provision for credit losses, compared with a provision for credit losses of $10.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. The provision for credit losses in the quarter was primarily attributable to a worsened economic forecast and related deterioration in the projected commercial property price indices used in our CECL model. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, net charge-offs totaled $5.5 million, or an annualized 21 basis points of average loans, which was primarily attributable to one commercial loan.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, non-interest income totaled $19.3 million, a decrease of $67,000, compared to the trailing quarter. Insurance agency income decreased $623,000 to $3.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the trailing quarter, mainly due to additional new business activity in the prior quarter. Other income decreased $144,000 to $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to a reduction in gains on the sale of SBA loans. Partially offsetting these decreases to non-interest income, fee income increased $357,000 to $6.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to increases in commercial loan prepayment fees and deposit fee income, partially offset by a decrease in non-deposit investment fee income. Additionally, BOLI income increased $286,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to an increase in benefit claims recognized, partially offset by lower equity valuations.

Non-interest expense totaled $67.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of $2.7 million, compared to $64.5 million for the trailing quarter. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company recorded a $1.5 million provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures, compared to a $647,000 provision benefit for the trailing quarter. The $2.2 million increase in the provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet exposures for the quarter was primarily due to an increase in loans approved and awaiting closing, combined with a decrease in line of credit utilization. Compensation and benefits expense increased $419,000 to $35.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $35.3 million for the trailing quarter. The increase in compensation and benefit expense was primarily attributable to increases in the accrual for incentive compensation and salary expense, partially offset by a decrease in stock-based compensation. Additionally, merger expenses related to our pending combination with Lakeland increased $329,000 to $2.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the trailing quarter. Partially offsetting these increases in non-interest expense, FDIC insurance decreased $497,000 to $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the trailing quarter, primarily due to a quarterly adjustment related to a decrease in the assessment rate.

The Company’s annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(1) was 1.80% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 1.83% for the trailing quarter. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(1) was 54.81% for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 53.29% for the trailing quarter.

Income Tax Expense

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company's income tax expense was $8.8 million with an effective tax rate of 23.7%, compared with income tax expense of $11.6 million with an effective tax rate of 26.7% for the trailing quarter. The decrease in tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared with the trailing quarter was largely due to a decrease in taxable income, while the decrease in the effective tax rate was due to a decrease in the proportion of income derived from taxable sources.

Three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, net income was $28.5 million, or $0.38 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $43.4 million, or $0.58 per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. Transaction costs related to our pending merger with Lakeland totaled $2.3 million and $2.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income decreased $13.3 million to $96.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, from $109.5 million for same period in 2022. The decrease in net interest income was primarily due to a decrease in lower-costing deposits and an increase in borrowings, combined with unfavorable repricing of both deposits and borrowings, partially offset by originations of new loans and the favorable repricing of adjustable-rate loans.

The Company’s net interest margin decreased 55 basis points to 2.96% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, from 3.51% for the same period last year. The weighted average yield on interest-earning assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 increased 99 basis points to 4.89%, compared to 3.90% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 196 basis points for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 to 2.50%, compared to 0.54% for the third quarter of 2022. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was 2.22%, compared to 0.47% for the same period last year. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $520.5 million to $2.23 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to $2.75 billion for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 1.74% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared with 0.35% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The average cost of borrowed funds for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was 3.74%, compared to 1.11% for the same period last year.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the quarter ended September 30, 2023, the Company recorded an $11.0 million provision for credit losses, compared with an $8.4 million provision for credit losses for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans was primarily attributable to a worsened economic forecast and related deterioration in the projected commercial property price indices used in our CECL model. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, net charge-offs totaled $5.5 million, or an annualized 21 basis points of average loans, which was primarily attributable to one commercial loan.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income totaled $19.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of $9.1 million, compared to the same period in 2022. Other income decreased $9.2 million to $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to an $8.6 million gain realized in the prior year on the sale of a foreclosed commercial office property, combined with a decrease in the gains on sales of SBA loans. Fee income decreased $1.1 million to $6.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to decreases in commercial loan prepayment fees and deposit fee income. Partially offsetting these decreases in non-interest income, BOLI income increased $583,000 to $1.8 million three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the prior year quarter, primarily due to an increase in benefit claims recognized. Additionally, insurance agency income increased $359,000 to $3.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022, largely due to strong retention revenue and new business activity.

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, non-interest expense totaled $67.2 million, a decrease of $2.3 million, compared to the three months ended September 30, 2022. Compensation and benefits expense decreased $2.4 million to $35.7 million for three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $38.1 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease was principally due to decreases in the accrual for incentive compensation, employee medical expense and stock-based compensation, partially offset by an increase in salary expense. Additionally, merger-related expenses related to our pending combination with Lakeland decreased $597,000 to $2.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022. Partially offsetting these decreases in non-interest expense, FDIC insurance expense increased $228,000 to $1.6 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to an increase in the assessment rate.

The Company’s annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets(1) was 1.80% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 1.89% for the same period in 2022. The efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income)(1) was 54.81% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 compared to 47.11% for the same respective period in 2022.

Income Tax Expense

For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company's income tax expense was $8.8 million with an effective tax rate of 23.7%, compared with $16.7 million with an effective tax rate of 27.7% for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared with the same period last year was largely the result of a decrease in taxable income, while the decrease in the effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared with the three months ended September 30, 2022, was largely due to a decrease in the proportion of income derived from taxable sources.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2022

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net income totaled $101.1 million, or $1.35 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $126.6 million, or $1.69 per basic and diluted share, for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. Transaction costs related to our pending merger with Lakeland totaled $5.3 million and $2.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income increased $175,000 to $303.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, from $303.5 million for same period in 2022. The increase in net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was primarily driven by the favorable repricing of adjustable rate loans, higher market rates on new loan originations and the originations of higher-yielding loans, partially offset by the unfavorable repricing of both deposits and borrowings, a decrease in lower-costing deposits and an increase in borrowings. Additionally, fees related to the forgiveness of PPP loans, which are recognized in interest income, were approximately $77,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $1.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the net interest margin decreased five basis points to 3.19%, compared to 3.24% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The weighted average yield on interest earning assets increased 125 basis points to 4.76% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 3.51% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, while the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 169 basis points to 2.07% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 0.38% for the same period last year. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 149 basis points to 1.82% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 0.33% for the same period last year. Average non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased $388.8 million to $2.38 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared with $2.77 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The average cost of total deposits, including non-interest-bearing deposits, was 1.40% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared with 0.25% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The average cost of borrowings for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was 3.29%, compared to 0.97% for the same period last year.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company recorded a $27.4 million provision for credit losses related to loans, compared with a provision for credit losses of $5.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans was primarily attributable to a worsened economic forecast and related deterioration in the projected commercial property price indices used in our CECL model. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net charge-offs totaled $7.3 million, or an annualized 9 basis points of average loans, which was primarily attributable to two commercial loans.

Non-Interest Income and Expense

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, non-interest income totaled $60.9 million, a decrease of $8.7 million, compared to the same period in 2022. Other income decreased $7.8 million to $5.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $13.5 million for the same period in 2022, primarily due to an $8.6 million gain realized in the prior year on the sale of a foreclosed commercial office property, a decrease in net fees on loan-level interest rate swap transactions and a decrease in the gains on sales of SBA loans, partially offset by a $2.0 million gain related to the resolution of certain post-closing conditions following the September 2022 sale of a foreclosed commercial property. Fee income decreased $3.2 million to $18.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to a decrease in commercial loan prepayment fees, while wealth management income decreased $448,000 to $20.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to a decrease in the market value of assets under management. Partially offsetting these decreases to non-interest income, insurance agency income increased $2.0 million to $11.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $9.1 million for the same period in 2022, largely due to increases in contingent commissions, retention revenue and new business activity. Additionally, BOLI income increased $860,000 to $4.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to greater equity valuations.

Non-interest expense totaled $201.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of $5.9 million, compared to $195.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The Company recorded a $1.6 million provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to a $1.8 million provision benefit for the same period in 2022. The $3.4 million increase in the provision for credit losses for off-balance sheet credit exposures was primarily the result of the period-over-period relative change in line of credit utilization and an increase in projected loss factors as a result of a worsened economic forecast. Other operating expense increased $3.2 million to $31.8 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $28.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, largely due to increases in professional fees, combined with an increase in debit card expense. Merger-related expenses increased $2.4 million to $5.3 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $2.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. FDIC insurance expense increased $1.7 million to $5.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, primarily due to an increase in the assessment rate. Partially offsetting these increases, compensation and benefits expense decreased $2.9 million to $109.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $112.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, primarily due to decreases in the accrual for incentive compensation, employee medical expenses and stock-based compensation, partially offset by an increase in salary expense. Additionally, net occupancy expense decreased $1.8 million to $24.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the same period in 2022, mainly due to decreases in maintenance and depreciation expenses.

Income Tax Expense

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company's income tax expense was $34.9 million with an effective tax rate of 25.7%, compared with $46.2 million with an effective tax rate of 26.7% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022. The decrease in tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared with the same period last year was largely the result of a decrease in taxable income, while the decrease in the effective tax rate for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared with the prior year period was largely due to a decrease in the proportion of income derived from taxable sources.

Asset Quality

The Company’s total non-performing loans at September 30, 2023 were $39.5 million, or 0.37% of total loans, compared to $45.9 million, or 0.44% of total loans at June 30, 2023 and $58.5 million, or 0.57% of total loans at December 31, 2022. The $6.4 million decrease in non-performing loans at September 30, 2023, compared to the trailing quarter, consisted of a $10.0 million decrease in non-performing commercial loans, a $383,000 decrease in non-performing consumer loans, a $369,000 decrease in non-performing residential mortgage loans and a $56,000 decrease in non-performing multi-family loans, partially offset by a $4.4 million increase in non-performing commercial mortgage loans. At September 30, 2023, impaired loans totaled $30.4 million with related specific reserves of $3.4 million, compared with impaired loans totaling $37.1 million with related specific reserves of $4.5 million at June 30, 2023. At December 31, 2022, impaired loans totaled $42.8 million with related specific reserves of $2.4 million.

At September 30, 2023, the Company’s allowance for credit losses related to the loan portfolio was 1.01% of total loans, compared to 0.97% and 0.86% at June 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The allowance for credit losses increased $19.5 million to $107.6 million at September 30, 2023, from $88.0 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans at September 30, 2023 compared to December 31, 2022 was due to a $27.4 million provision for credit losses, partially offset by net charge-offs of $7.3 million and a gross reduction of the allowance for credit losses of $594,000 which was recorded against equity upon the January 1, 2023 adoption of ASU 2022-02, related to troubled debt restructurings. The increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans was primarily attributable to a worsened economic forecast and related deterioration in the projected commercial property price indices used in our CECL model, combined with an increase in total loans outstanding.

The following table sets forth accruing past due loans and non-accrual loans on the dates indicated, as well as certain asset quality ratios.

    September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
    Number
of
Loans 		  Principal
Balance
of Loans 		  Number
of
Loans 		  Principal
Balance
of Loans 		  Number
of
Loans 		  Principal
Balance
of Loans
    (Dollars in thousands)
Accruing past due loans:                        
30 to 59 days past due:                        
Commercial mortgage loans     $     2   $ 1,445     2   $ 2,300  
Multi-family mortgage loans   2     5,473     1     3,853     1     790  
Construction loans                   1     905  
Residential mortgage loans   9     1,588     11     1,427     10     1,411  
Total mortgage loans   11     7,061     14     6,725     14     5,406  
Commercial loans   6     1,959     10     3,021     5     964  
Consumer loans   27     1,207     15     957     18     885  
Total 30 to 59 days past due   44   $ 10,227     39   $ 10,703     37   $ 7,255  
                         
60 to 89 days past due:                        
Commercial mortgage loans   2   $ 587     2   $ 1,137     2   $ 412  
Multi-family mortgage loans                        
Construction loans                   1     1,097  
Residential mortgage loans   7     936     6     1,171     9     1,114  
Total mortgage loans   9     1,523     8     2,308     12     2,623  
Commercial loans   4     228     2     90     5     1,014  
Consumer loans   4     168     3     147     4     147  
Total 60 to 89 days past due   17     1,919     13     2,545     21     3,784  
Total accruing past due loans   61   $ 12,146     52   $ 13,248     58   $ 11,039  
                         
Non-accrual:                        
Commercial mortgage loans   9   $ 11,667     7   $ 7,279     10   $ 28,212  
Multi-family mortgage loans   2     2,258     2     2,314     1     1,565  
Construction loans   2     1,868     2     1,874     2     1,878  
Residential mortgage loans   11     1,329     12     1,698     14     1,928  
Total mortgage loans   24     17,122     23     13,165     27     33,583  
Commercial loans   27     21,912     30     31,885     34     24,188  
Consumer loans   7     495     8     878     10     738  
Total non-accrual loans   58   $ 39,529     61   $ 45,928     71   $ 58,509  
                         
Non-performing loans to total loans         0.37 %         0.44 %         0.57 %
Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans         272.11 %         222.25 %         150.44 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans         1.01 %         0.97 %         0.86 %
                                     

At September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, the Company held foreclosed assets of $16.5 million and $2.1 million, respectively. During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, there were four additions to foreclosed assets with an aggregate carrying value of $15.1 million, and three properties sold with an aggregate carrying value of $768,000. Foreclosed assets at September 30, 2023 consisted primarily of commercial real estate. Total non-performing assets at September 30, 2023 decreased $4.6 million to $56.0 million, or 0.40% of total assets, from $60.6 million, or 0.44% of total assets at December 31, 2022.

Balance Sheet Summary

Total assets at September 30, 2023 were $14.09 billion, a $303.4 million increase from December 31, 2022. The increase in total assets was primarily due to a $418.7 million increase in total loans, partially offset by a $132.0 million decrease in total investments.

The Company’s loan portfolio totaled $10.67 billion at September 30, 2023 and $10.25 billion at December 31, 2022. The loan portfolio consisted of the following:

  September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
  (Dollars in thousands)
Mortgage loans:          
Commercial $ 4,411,099     $ 4,373,436     $ 4,316,185  
Multi-family   1,790,039       1,645,770       1,513,818  
Construction   667,462       707,234       715,494  
Residential   1,167,570       1,166,159       1,177,698  
    Total mortgage loans   8,036,170       7,892,599       7,723,195  
Commercial loans   2,340,080       2,348,447       2,233,670  
Consumer loans   302,769       301,306       304,780  
    Total gross loans   10,679,019       10,542,352       10,261,645  
Premiums on purchased loans   1,413       1,374       1,380  
Net deferred fees and unearned discounts   (12,820 )     (13,195 )     (14,142 )
    Total loans $ 10,667,612     $ 10,530,531     $ 10,248,883  

During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the loan portfolio had net increases of $276.2 million in multi-family loans, $106.4 million in commercial loans and $94.9 million in commercial mortgage loans, partially offset by net decreases in construction, residential mortgage and consumer loans of $48.0 million, $10.1 million and $2.0 million, respectively. Commercial loans, consisting of commercial real estate, multi-family, commercial and construction loans, represented 86.2% of the loan portfolio at September 30, 2023, compared to 85.6% at December 31, 2022.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, loan funding, including advances on lines of credit, totaled $2.53 billion, compared with $3.05 billion for the same period in 2022.

At September 30, 2023, the Company’s unfunded loan commitments totaled $2.18 billion, including commitments of $1.21 billion in commercial loans, $533.9 million in construction loans and $105.7 million in commercial mortgage loans. Unfunded loan commitments at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022 were $2.06 billion and $2.17 billion, respectively.

The loan pipeline, consisting of work-in-process and loans approved pending closing, totaled $1.70 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $1.29 billion and $1.46 billion at December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

Total investment securities were $2.13 billion at September 30, 2023, a $132.0 million decrease from December 31, 2022. This decrease was primarily due to repayments of mortgage-backed securities, an increase in unrealized losses on available for sale debt securities and maturities and calls of certain municipal and agency bonds, partially offset by purchases of mortgage-backed and municipal securities.

Total deposits decreased $421.6 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, to $10.14 billion. Total savings and demand deposit accounts decreased $738.3 million to $9.07 billion at September 30, 2023, while total time deposits increased $316.7 million to $1.07 billion at September 30, 2023. The decrease in savings and demand deposits was largely attributable to a $456.2 million decrease in non-interest bearing demand deposits, a $324.7 million decrease in money market deposits and a $238.2 million decrease in savings deposits, partially offset by a $280.8 million increase in interest bearing demand deposits. During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, deposit balances from traditional non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits transitioned into our ICS product, as a method to increase the level of customers' deposit insurance in light of recent bank deposit turmoil. The Bank's ICS deposits increased $441.8 million to $500.7 million at September 30, 2023, from $58.9 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in time deposits consisted of a $322.4 million increase in retail time deposits, partially offset by a $5.7 million decrease in brokered time deposits.

Borrowed funds increased $684.9 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, to $2.02 billion. The increase in borrowings was largely due to asset funding requirements. Borrowed funds represented 14.4% of total assets at September 30, 2023, an increase from 9.7% at December 31, 2022.

Stockholders’ equity increased $25.3 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, to $1.62 billion, primarily due to net income earned for the period, partially offset by an increase in unrealized losses on available for sale debt securities and cash dividends paid to stockholders. For the three months ended September 30, 2023, the Company did not repurchase shares under its stock repurchase program. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, common stock repurchases totaled 71,357 shares at an average cost of $23.32 per share, all of which were made in connection with withholding to cover income taxes on the vesting of stock-based compensation. At September 30, 2023, approximately 1.1 million shares remained eligible for repurchase under the current stock repurchase authorization. Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) at September 30, 2023 were $21.49 and $15.41, respectively, compared with $21.25 and $15.12, respectively, at December 31, 2022. The Company completed its most recent annual goodwill impairment test as of July 1, 2023. At September 30, 2023, the Company performed an interim goodwill impairment analysis and concluded that no triggering considerations were met and therefore a test for impairment between annual tests was not required.

About the Company

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank, a community-oriented bank offering "commitment you can count on" since 1839. Provident Bank provides a comprehensive array of financial products and services through its network of branches throughout northern and central New Jersey, Bucks, Lehigh and Northampton counties in Pennsylvania, as well as Queens and Nassau Counties in New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc.

Post Earnings Conference Call

Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The call may be accessed by dialing 1-888-412-4131 (United States Toll Free) and 1-646-960-0134 (United States Local). Speakers will need to enter conference ID code (3610756) before being met by a live operator. Internet access to the call is also available (listen only) at provident.bank by going to Investor Relations and clicking on "Webcast."

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by reference to a future period or periods, or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as “may,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “estimate,” "project," "intend," “anticipate,” “continue,” or similar terms or variations on those terms, or the negative of those terms. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those set forth in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, as supplemented by its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and those related to the economic environment, particularly in the market areas in which the Company operates, competitive products and pricing, fiscal and monetary policies of the U.S. Government, the effects of the recent turmoil in the banking industry (including the closing of three financial institutions), changes in accounting policies and practices that may be adopted by the regulatory agencies and the accounting standards setters, changes in government regulations affecting financial institutions, including regulatory fees and capital requirements, changes in prevailing interest rates, potential goodwill impairment, acquisitions and the integration of acquired businesses, credit risk management, asset-liability management, the financial and securities markets, the availability of and costs associated with sources of liquidity, the ability to complete, or any delays in completing, the pending merger between the Company and Lakeland; any failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the transaction when expected or at all; certain restrictions during the pendency of the transaction that may impact the Company’s ability to pursue certain business opportunities or strategic transactions; the possibility that the transaction may be more expensive to complete than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the merger and integration of the companies; and the impact of a potential shutdown of the federal government.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company advises readers that the factors listed above could affect the Company's financial performance and could cause the Company's actual results for future periods to differ materially from any opinions or statements expressed with respect to future periods in any current statements. The Company does not assume any duty, and does not undertake, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement.

Footnotes

(1) Annualized adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, annualized return on average tangible equity, tangible book value per share, annualized adjusted non-interest expense as a percentage of average assets and the efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the Notes following the Consolidated Financial Highlights which contain the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures and the associated calculations.

                   
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Financial Highlights
(Dollars in Thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)
       
  At or for the
Three months ended 		  At or for the
Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
    2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
Statement of Income                  
Net interest income $ 96,236     $ 99,106     $ 109,489     $ 303,666     $ 303,491  
Provision for credit losses   11,009       10,397       8,413       27,407       5,004  
Non-interest income   19,320       19,387       28,445       60,861       69,523  
Non-interest expense   67,157       64,463       69,443       201,109       195,173  
Income before income tax expense   37,390       43,633       60,078       136,011       172,837  
Net income   28,547       32,003       43,421       101,086       126,613  
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.38     $ 0.43     $ 0.58     $ 1.35     $ 1.69  
Interest rate spread   2.39 %     2.60 %     3.36 %     2.69 %     3.13 %
Net interest margin   2.96 %     3.11 %     3.51 %     3.19 %     3.24 %
                   
Profitability                  
Annualized return on average assets   0.81 %     0.93 %     1.26 %     0.98 %     1.24 %
Annualized return on average equity   6.84 %     7.76 %     10.68 %     8.22 %     10.36 %
Annualized return on average tangible equity(1)   9.47 %     10.75 %     14.96 %     11.40 %     14.46 %
Annualized adjusted non-interest expense to average assets(3)   1.80 %     1.83 %     1.89 %     1.87 %     1.91 %
Efficiency ratio(4)   54.81 %     53.29 %     47.11 %     53.26 %     52.03 %
                   
Asset Quality                  
Non-accrual loans     $ 45,928         $ 39,529     $ 59,501  
90+ and still accruing                        
Non-performing loans       45,928           39,529       59,501  
Foreclosed assets       13,697           16,487       2,053  
Non-performing assets       59,625           56,016       61,554  
Non-performing loans to total loans       0.44 %         0.37 %     0.59 %
Non-performing assets to total assets       0.42 %         0.40 %     0.45 %
Allowance for loan losses     $ 102,073         $ 107,563     $ 88,633  
Allowance for loan losses to total non-performing loans       222.25 %         272.11 %     148.96 %
Allowance for loan losses to total loans       0.97 %         1.01 %     0.88 %
Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 5,510     $ 1,085     $ (1,216 )   $ 7,266     $ (2,893 )
Annualized net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans   0.21 %     0.04 %   (0.05)%     0.09 %   (0.04)%
                   
Average Balance Sheet Data                  
Assets $ 13,976,610     $ 13,833,055     $ 13,622,554     $ 13,848,351     $ 13,618,804  
Loans, net   10,470,843       10,238,224       9,914,831       10,269,022       9,694,816  
Earning assets   12,735,938       12,575,967       12,390,107       12,574,437       12,414,917  
Core deposits   9,212,202       9,297,058       10,173,351       9,408,156       10,394,240  
Borrowings   1,780,655       1,658,809       908,841       1,556,619       663,366  
Interest-bearing liabilities   9,826,064       9,565,814       9,011,492       9,554,204       8,978,775  
Stockholders' equity   1,654,920       1,653,677       1,613,522       1,645,093       1,633,430  
Average yield on interest-earning assets   4.89 %     4.73 %     3.90 %     4.76 %     3.51 %
Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities   2.50 %     2.13 %     0.54 %     2.07 %     0.38 %
                   

Notes and Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Dollars in Thousands, except share data)

The Company has presented the following non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measures because it believes that these measures provide useful and comparative information to assess trends in the Company’s results of operations and financial condition. Presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is consistent with how the Company evaluates its performance internally and these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. Investors should recognize that the Company’s presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures might not be comparable to similarly-titled measures of other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for GAAP basis measures and the Company strongly encourages a review of its condensed consolidated financial statements in their entirety.

                     
(1) Book and Tangible Book Value per Share        
                September 30,   At December 31,
                  2023       2022  
Total stockholders' equity               $ 1,622,970     $ 1,597,703  
Less: total intangible assets                 458,663       460,892  
Total tangible stockholders' equity               $ 1,164,307     $ 1,136,811  
                     
Shares outstanding                 75,531,884       75,169,196  
                     
Book value per share (total stockholders' equity/shares outstanding)               $ 21.49     $ 21.25  
Tangible book value per share (total tangible stockholders' equity/shares outstanding)               $ 15.41     $ 15.12  
                     
(2) Annualized Return on Average Tangible Equity                    
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
      2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
Total average stockholders' equity   $ 1,654,920     $ 1,653,677     $ 1,613,522     $ 1,645,093     $ 1,633,430  
Less: total average intangible assets     459,133       459,865       462,180       459,871       463,030  
Total average tangible stockholders' equity   $ 1,195,787     $ 1,193,812     $ 1,151,342     $ 1,185,222     $ 1,170,400  
                     
Net income   $ 28,547     $ 32,003     $ 43,421     $ 101,086     $ 126,613  
                     
Annualized return on average tangible equity (net income/total average tangible stockholders' equity)     9.47 %     10.75 %     14.96 %     11.40 %     14.46 %
                     
(3) Annualized Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision ("PTPP") Return on Average Assets                    
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
      2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net income   $ 28,547     $ 32,003     $ 43,421     $ 101,086     $ 126,613  
Adjustments to net income:                    
Provision for credit losses     11,009       10,397       8,413       27,407       5,004  
Credit loss (benefit) expense for off-balance sheet credit exposure     1,532       (647 )     1,575       1,624       (1,788 )
Merger-related transaction costs     2,289       1,961       2,886       5,349       2,886  
Income tax expense     8,843       11,630       16,657       34,925       46,224  
PTPP income   $ 52,220     $ 55,344     $ 72,952     $ 170,391     $ 178,939  
                     
Annualized PTPP income   $ 207,177     $ 221,984     $ 289,429     $ 227,812     $ 239,241  
Average assets   $ 13,976,610     $ 13,833,055     $ 13,622,554     $ 13,848,351     $ 13,618,804  
                     
Annualized PTPP return on average assets     1.48 %     1.60 %     2.12 %     1.65 %     1.76 %
                     
                     
                     
(4) Annualized Adjusted Non-Interest Expense to Average Assets                    
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
      2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
Reported non-interest expense   $ 67,157     $ 64,463     $ 69,443     $ 201,109     $ 195,173  
Adjustments to non-interest expense:                    
Credit loss (benefit) expense for off-balance sheet credit exposures     1,532       (647 )     1,575       1,624       (1,788 )
Merger-related transaction costs     2,289       1,961       2,886       5,349       2,886  
Adjusted non-interest expense   $ 63,336     $ 63,149     $ 64,982     $ 194,136     $ 194,075  
                     
Annualized adjusted non-interest expense   $ 251,279     $ 253,290     $ 257,809     $ 259,559     $ 259,478  
                     
Average assets   $ 13,976,610     $ 13,833,055     $ 13,622,554     $ 13,848,351     $ 13,618,804  
                     
Annualized adjusted non-interest expense/average assets     1.80 %     1.83 %     1.89 %     1.87 %     1.91 %
                     
(5) Efficiency Ratio Calculation                    
    Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
      2023       2023       2022       2023       2022  
Net interest income   $ 96,236     $ 99,106     $ 109,489     $ 303,666     $ 303,491  
Non-interest income     19,320       19,387       28,445       60,861       69,523  
Total income   $ 115,556     $ 118,493     $ 137,934     $ 364,527     $ 373,014  
                     
Adjusted non-interest expense   $ 63,336     $ 63,149     $ 64,982     $ 194,136     $ 194,075  
                     
Efficiency ratio (adjusted non-interest expense/income)     54.81 %     53.29 %     47.11 %     53.26 %     52.03 %
                     


PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
September 30, 2023 (Unaudited) and December 31, 2022
(Dollars in Thousands)
       
Assets September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
Cash and due from banks $ 188,573     $ 186,490  
Short-term investments   696       18  
Total cash and cash equivalents   189,269       186,508  
Available for sale debt securities, at fair value   1,656,305       1,803,548  
Held to maturity debt securities, net (fair value of $343,082 at September 30, 2023 (unaudited) and $373,468 at December 31, 2022)   370,416       387,923  
Equity securities, at fair value   1,210       1,147  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   101,250       68,554  
Loans   10,667,612       10,248,883  
Less allowance for credit losses   107,563       88,023  
Net loans   10,560,049       10,160,860  
Foreclosed assets, net   16,487       2,124  
Banking premises and equipment, net   71,453       79,794  
Accrued interest receivable   55,741       51,903  
Intangible assets   458,663       460,892  
Bank-owned life insurance   241,406       239,040  
Other assets   364,576       341,143  
Total assets $ 14,086,825     $ 13,783,436  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
Deposits:      
Demand deposits $ 7,872,901     $ 8,373,005  
Savings deposits   1,200,377       1,438,583  
Certificates of deposit of $100,000 or more   699,880       504,627  
Other time deposits   368,241       246,809  
Total deposits   10,141,399       10,563,024  
Mortgage escrow deposits   41,319       35,705  
Borrowed funds   2,022,249       1,337,370  
Subordinated debentures   10,646       10,493  
Other liabilities   248,242       239,141  
Total liabilities   12,463,855       12,185,733  
       
Stockholders' equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, none issued          
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized, 83,209,012 shares issued and 75,531,884 shares outstanding at September 30, 2023 and 76,169,196 outstanding at December 31, 2022.   832       832  
Additional paid-in capital   988,001       981,138  
Retained earnings   964,802       918,158  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (195,056 )     (165,045 )
Treasury stock   (127,818 )     (127,154 )
Unallocated common stock held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan   (7,791 )     (10,226 )
Common Stock acquired by the Directors' Deferred Fee Plan   (3,013 )     (3,427 )
Deferred Compensation - Directors' Deferred Fee Plan   3,013       3,427  
Total stockholders' equity   1,622,970       1,597,703  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 14,086,825     $ 13,783,436  
               


PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Consolidated Statements of Income
Three months ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022 (Unaudited)
(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)
                   
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
    2023     2023       2022       2023     2022  
Interest income:                  
Real estate secured loans $ 104,540   $ 99,302     $ 80,273     $ 299,830   $ 213,181  
Commercial loans   33,806     31,426       25,201       93,915     70,385  
Consumer loans   4,746     4,431       3,785       13,419     10,268  
Available for sale debt securities, equity securities and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   11,886     11,432       9,560       34,748     25,966  
Held to maturity debt securities   2,334     2,357       2,416       7,059     7,501  
Deposits, federal funds sold and other short-term investments   885     948       496       2,678     1,705  
Total interest income   158,197     149,896       121,731       451,649     329,006  
                   
Interest expense:                  
Deposits   44,923     36,447       9,560       108,880     20,322  
Borrowed funds   16,765     14,088       2,518       38,329     4,790  
Subordinated debt   273     255       164       774     403  
Total interest expense   61,961     50,790       12,242       147,983     25,515  
Net interest income   96,236     99,106       109,489       303,666     303,491  
Provision charge for credit losses   11,009     10,397       8,413       27,407     5,004  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   85,227     88,709       101,076       276,259     298,487  
                   
Non-interest income:                  
Fees   6,132     5,775       7,203       18,294     21,516  
Wealth management income   6,992     6,919       6,785       20,826     21,274  
Insurance agency income   3,224     3,847       2,865       11,175     9,135  
Bank-owned life insurance   1,820     1,534       1,237       4,838     3,978  
Net gain on securities transactions   13     29       (3 )     37     154  
Other income   1,139     1,283       10,358       5,691     13,466  
Total non-interest income   19,320     19,387       28,445       60,861     69,523  
                   
Non-interest expense:                  
Compensation and employee benefits   35,702     35,283       38,079       109,724     112,582  
Net occupancy expense   8,113     7,949       8,452       24,474     26,262  
Data processing expense   5,312     5,716       5,575       16,536     16,551  
FDIC Insurance   1,628     2,125       1,400       5,688     3,955  
Amortization of intangibles   720     749       779       2,231     2,511  
Advertising and promotion expense   1,133     1,379       1,366       3,722     3,692  
Credit loss expense (benefit) for off-balance sheet exposures   1,532     (647 )     1,575       1,624     (1,788 )
Merger-related expenses   2,289     1,960       2,886       5,349     2,886  
Other operating expenses   10,728     9,949       9,331       31,761     28,522  
Total non-interest expense   67,157     64,463       69,443       201,109     195,173  
Income before income tax expense   37,390     43,633       60,078       136,011     172,837  
Income tax expense   8,843     11,630       16,657       34,925     46,224  
Net income $ 28,547   $ 32,003     $ 43,421     $ 101,086   $ 126,613  
                   
Basic earnings per share $ 0.38   $ 0.43     $ 0.58     $ 1.35   $ 1.69  
Average basic shares outstanding   74,909,083     74,823,272       74,297,237       74,793,530     74,808,358  
                   
Diluted earnings per share $ 0.38   $ 0.43     $ 0.58     $ 1.35   $ 1.69  
Average diluted shares outstanding   74,914,205     74,830,187       74,393,380       74,816,606     74,896,493  
                                   


PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Net Interest Margin Analysis
Quarterly Average Balances
(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)
  September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
  Average Balance   Interest   Average
Yield/Cost 		  Average Balance   Interest   Average
Yield/Cost 		  Average Balance   Interest   Average
Yield/Cost
Interest-Earning Assets:                                  
Deposits $ 74,183   $ 884   4.73 %   $ 73,470   $ 947   5.17 %   $ 30,231   $ 201   2.67 %
Federal funds sold and other short-term investments   57     1   4.00 %     88     1   6.75 %     46,707     295   2.54 %
Available for sale debt securities   1,724,833     10,127   2.35 %     1,801,050     10,290   2.29 %     1,948,721     9,115   2.42 %
Held to maturity debt securities, net (1)   373,681     2,334   2.50 %     379,958     2,357   2.48 %     399,370     2,416   1.87 %
Equity securities, at fair value   1,068       %     1,006       %     949       %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   91,273     1,759   7.71 %     82,171     1,142   5.56 %     49,298     445   3.61 %
Net loans: (2)                                  
Total mortgage loans   7,881,193     104,540   5.21 %     7,701,072     99,302   5.11 %     7,443,268     80,273   4.28 %
Total commercial loans   2,289,267     33,806   5.81 %     2,234,043     31,426   5.59 %     2,151,512     25,201   4.66 %
Total consumer loans   300,383     4,746   6.27 %     303,109     4,431   5.86 %     320,051     3,785   4.74 %
Total net loans   10,470,843     143,092   5.37 %     10,238,224     135,159   5.24 %     9,914,831     109,259   4.38 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 12,735,938   $ 158,197   4.89 %   $ 12,575,967   $ 149,896   4.73 %   $ 12,390,107   $ 121,731   3.90 %
                                   
Non-Interest Earning Assets:                                  
Cash and due from banks   82,522             129,979             126,330        
Other assets   1,158,150             1,127,109             1,106,117        
Total assets $ 13,976,610           $ 13,833,055           $ 13,622,554        
                                   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                                  
Demand deposits $ 5,741,052   $ 35,290   2.44 %   $ 5,620,268   $ 28,613   2.04 %   $ 5,906,679   $ 7,990   0.54 %
Savings deposits   1,240,951     592   0.19 %     1,307,830     537   0.16 %     1,515,926     296   0.08 %
Time deposits   1,052,793     9,041   3.41 %     968,344     7,297   3.02 %     669,639     1,274   0.76 %
Total Deposits   8,034,796     44,923   2.22 %     7,896,442     36,447   1.85 %     8,092,244     9,560   0.47 %
                                   
Borrowed funds   1,780,655     16,765   3.74 %     1,658,809     14,088   3.41 %     908,841     2,518   1.11 %
Subordinated debentures   10,613     273   10.24 %     10,563     255   9.66 %     10,407     164   6.35 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities   9,826,064     61,961   2.50 %     9,565,814     50,790   2.13 %     9,011,492     12,242   0.54 %
                                   
Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities:                                  
Non-interest bearing deposits   2,230,199             2,368,960             2,750,746        
Other non-interest bearing liabilities   265,427             244,604             246,794        
Total non-interest bearing liabilities   2,495,626             2,613,564             2,997,540        
Total liabilities   12,321,690             12,179,378             12,009,032        
Stockholders' equity   1,654,920             1,653,677             1,613,522        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,976,610           $ 13,833,055           $ 13,622,554        
                                   
Net interest income     $ 96,236           $ 99,106           $ 109,489    
                                   
Net interest rate spread         2.39 %           2.60 %           3.36 %
Net interest-earning assets $ 2,909,874           $ 3,010,153           $ 3,378,615        
                                   
Net interest margin (3)         2.96 %           3.11 %           3.51 %
                                   
Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities 1.30x           1.31x           1.37x        


   
(1 ) Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses.
(2 ) Average outstanding balances are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premiums and discounts and include non-accrual loans.
(3 ) Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


The following table summarizes the quarterly net interest margin for the previous five quarters.      
  9/30/23   6/30/23   3/31/23   12/31/22   9/30/22
  3rd Qtr.   2nd Qtr.   1st Qtr.   4th Qtr.   3rd Qtr.
Interest-Earning Assets:                  
Securities 2.67 %   2.53 %   2.52 %   2.32 %   2.36 %
Net loans 5.37 %   5.24 %   5.12 %   4.82 %   4.38 %
Total interest-earning assets 4.89 %   4.73 %   4.63 %   4.36 %   3.90 %
                   
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                  
Total deposits 2.22 %   1.85 %   1.39 %   0.90 %   0.47 %
Total borrowings 3.74 %   3.41 %   2.48 %   1.74 %   1.11 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.50 %   2.13 %   1.54 %   1.00 %   0.54 %
                   
Interest rate spread 2.39 %   2.60 %   3.09 %   3.36 %   3.36 %
Net interest margin 2.96 %   3.11 %   3.48 %   3.62 %   3.51 %
                   
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.30 x   1.31 x   1.34 x   1.35 x   1.37 x
                             


PROVIDENT FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
Net Interest Margin Analysis
Average Year to Date Balances
(Dollars in Thousands) (Unaudited)
                       
  September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
  Average       Average   Average       Average
  Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost   Balance   Interest   Yield/Cost
Interest-Earning Assets:                      
Deposits $ 69,696   $ 2,676   5.13 %   $ 126,439   $ 499   0.53 %
Federal funds sold and other short term investments   58     2   5.34 %     113,498     1,206   1.42 %
Available for sale debt securities   1,777,861     30,819   2.31 %     2,028,645     24,786   1.63 %
Held to maturity debt securities, net (1)   379,144     7,059   2.48 %     413,136     7,501   2.42 %
Equity securities, at fair value   1,022       %     1,020       %
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   77,634     3,929   6.75 %     37,363     1,180   4.21 %
Net loans: (2)                      
Total mortgage loans   7,740,591     299,830   5.12 %     7,253,822     213,181   3.89 %
Total commercial loans   2,225,725     93,915   5.60 %     2,119,637     70,385   4.40 %
Total consumer loans   302,706     13,419   5.93 %     321,357     10,268   4.27 %
Total net loans   10,269,022     407,164   5.25 %     9,694,816     293,834   4.01 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 12,574,437   $ 451,649   4.76 %   $ 12,414,917   $ 329,006   3.51 %
                       
Non-Interest Earning Assets:                      
Cash and due from banks   121,801             126,392        
Other assets   1,152,113             1,077,495        
Total assets $ 13,848,351           $ 13,618,804        
                       
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                      
Demand deposits $ 5,710,855   $ 85,822   2.01 %   $ 6,126,916   $ 16,643   0.36 %
Savings deposits   1,315,157     1,582   0.16 %     1,496,355     871   0.08 %
Time deposits   961,010     21,476   2.99 %     681,783     2,808   0.55 %
Total deposits   7,987,022     108,880   1.82 %     8,305,054     20,322   0.33 %
Borrowed funds   1,556,619     38,329   3.29 %     663,366     4,790   0.97 %
Subordinated debentures   10,563     774   9.80 %     10,355     403   5.21 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 9,554,204   $ 147,983   2.07 %   $ 8,978,775   $ 25,515   0.38 %
                       
Non-Interest Bearing Liabilities:                      
Non-interest bearing deposits   2,382,144             2,770,969        
Other non-interest bearing liabilities   266,910             235,630        
Total non-interest bearing liabilities   2,649,054             3,006,599        
Total liabilities   12,203,258             11,985,374        
Stockholders' equity   1,645,093             1,633,430        
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,848,351           $ 13,618,804        
                       
Net interest income     $ 303,666           $ 303,491    
                       
Net interest rate spread         2.69 %           3.13 %
Net interest-earning assets $ 3,020,233           $ 3,436,142        
                       
Net interest margin (3)         3.19 %           3.24 %
                       
Ratio of interest-earning assets to total interest-bearing liabilities 1.32x           1.38x        
                       
                       
(1) Average outstanding balance amounts shown are amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses.
(2) Average outstanding balance are net of the allowance for loan losses, deferred loan fees and expenses, loan premium and discounts and include non-accrual loans.
(3) Annualized net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.


The following table summarizes the year-to-date net interest margin for the previous three years.
           
  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2021
Interest-Earning Assets:          
Securities 2.57 %   1.72 %   1.47 %
Net loans 5.25 %   4.01 %   3.78 %
Total interest-earning assets 4.76 %   3.51 %   3.31 %
           
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:          
Total deposits 1.82 %   0.33 %   0.34 %
Total borrowings 3.29 %   0.97 %   1.13 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.07 %   0.38 %   0.43 %
           
Interest rate spread 2.69 %   3.13 %   2.88 %
Net interest margin 3.19 %   3.24 %   2.99 %
           
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.32 x   1.38 x   1.36 x

 


