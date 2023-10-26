Scutari and Coughlin Welcome Governor’s Veto of Toll Increase

TRENTON – Senate President Nick Scutari and Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin issued the following joint statement praising Governor Murphy for blocking the proposed toll hike for the New Jersey Turnpike and the Garden State Parkway by vetoing the sections of the minutes from the Turnpike Authority’s recent meeting needed to prevent the increase:

“We want to thank Governor Murphy for heeding our call to prevent this toll increase from taking effect, and we commend him for working with us on making the lives of New Jersey families more affordable. From cutting property taxes to lowering the costs of prescription drugs, affordability is our number one priority. Today’s announcement is another win for the pocketbooks of New Jersey families.”