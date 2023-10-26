USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports Diluted EPS of $0.19 for Q3 2023

MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: USCB), the holding company for U.S. Century Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income of $3.8 million or $0.19 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2023, compared with net income of $5.6 million or $0.28 per diluted share, for the same period in 2022.



“As we deliver our third quarter earnings, I am pleased to highlight the rebound in loan growth, following earlier concerns this year about the safety and soundness of the banking industry,” said Luis de la Aguilera, Chairman, President and CEO. “We are encouraged by the continued diversification of our loan growth, particularly the 59% in new non-CRE loans for the quarter,” reported de la Aguilera. “Our commitment to enhancing Net Interest Margin (NIM) is evident in the 8.00% weighted average coupon for the quarter on new loans, exceeding our portfolio average,” he said. “Furthermore, we took the opportunity to restructure our bank-owned life insurance, which bolstered BOLI revenue by $982 thousand this quarter, and we offset this one-time, non-recurring gain with a comparable size securities loss. This small portfolio restructuring will allow us to optimize our investment portfolio by transitioning from lower-yielding securities to higher-return investments,” said de la Aguilera. “Despite a decrease in NIM early in the third quarter, September’s NIM increased to 2.70% which reflects the resilience and adaptive spirit of our bank in fortifying our financial performance," said de la Aguilera.

Unless otherwise stated, all percentage comparisons in the bullet points below are calculated for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2022 and annualized where appropriate.

Profitability

Annualized return on average assets for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was 0.67% compared to 1.09% for the third quarter of 2022.





Annualized return on average stockholders’ equity for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was 8.19% compared to 11.90% for the third quarter of 2022.





The efficiency ratio for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was 64.64% compared to 54.58% for the third quarter of 2022.





Net interest margin for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 was 2.60% compared to 3.47% for the third quarter ended 2022.





Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $14.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, a decrease of $2.8 million or 16.4% compared to the third quarter of 2022.



Balance Sheet

Total assets were $2.2 billion at September 30, 2023, representing an increase of $207.1 million or 10.2% from September 30, 2022.





Total loans were $1.7 billion at September 30, 2023, representing an increase of $245.0 million or 17.1% from September 30, 2022.





Total deposits were $1.9 billion at September 30, 2023, representing an increase of $124.3 million or 6.9% from September 30, 2022.





Total stockholders’ equity was $182.9 million at September 30, 2023, representing an increase of $5.5 million or 3.1% from September 30, 2022. Total stockholders’ equity includes accumulated comprehensive loss of $51.2 million at September 30, 2023 compared to accumulated comprehensive loss of $45.2 million at September 30, 2022.



Asset Quality

Allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) was calculated under the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) standard methodology for all periods in 2023 and the incurred loss methodology for all periods in 2022.





The ACL increased by $2.9 million to $19.5 million at September 30, 2023 from $16.6 million at September 30, 2022.





The allowance for credit losses represented 1.16% of total loans at both September 30, 2023 and at September 30, 2022.





Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.03% at September 30, 2023 compared to 0.00% at September 30, 2022.



Non-interest Income and Non-interest Expense

Non-interest income was $2.2 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of $372 thousand or 20.8% compared to $1.8 million for the same period in 2022.





Non-interest expense was $10.5 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, an increase of $329 thousand or 3.2% compared to $10.1 million for the same period in 2022.



Capital

As of September 30, 2023, 172,397 shares remain authorized for repurchase under the Company’s previously announced share repurchase program. No shares were repurchased during the third quarter 2023.





As of September 30, 2023, total risk-based capital ratios for the Company and the Bank were 13.10% and 13.06%, respectively.





Tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP measure) of $9.36 was negatively affected by $2.62 due to accumulated comprehensive loss of $51.2 million at September 30, 2023. At September 30, 2022, tangible book value per common share of $8.87 was negatively affected by $2.26 due to $45.2 million in accumulated comprehensive loss.



Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, October 27, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s unaudited financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. To access the conference call, dial (800) 715-9871 (U.S. toll-free) and ask to join the USCB Financial Holdings Call or provide conference ID 6813115.

Additionally, interested parties can listen to a live webcast of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.uscentury.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the same location shortly after the live call has ended.

About USCB Financial Holdings, Inc.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. is the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank. Established in 2002, U.S. Century Bank is one of the largest community banks headquartered in Miami, and one of the largest community banks in the State of Florida. U.S. Century Bank is rated 5-Stars by BauerFinancial, the nation’s leading independent bank rating firm. U.S. Century Bank offers customers a wide range of financial products and services and supports numerous community organizations, including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and ChamberSouth. For more information about us or to find a banking center near you, please call (305) 715-5200 or visit www.uscentury.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain statements that are not historical in nature and are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are those that are not historical facts. The words “may,” “will,” “anticipate,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “expect,” “aim,” “plan,” “estimate,” “continue,” and “intend,” as well as other similar words and expressions of the future, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements related to our projected growth, anticipated future financial performance, and management’s long-term performance goals, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on results of operations and financial condition from expected developments or events, or business and growth strategies, including anticipated internal growth and balance sheet restructuring.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to:

the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations;

our ability to successfully manage interest rate risk, credit risk, liquidity risk, and other risks inherent to our industry;

the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions, including the estimates used for our credit loss reserve and deferred tax asset valuation allowance;

the efficiency and effectiveness of our internal control procedures and processes;

our ability to comply with the extensive laws and regulations to which we are subject, including the laws for each jurisdiction where we operate;

adverse changes or conditions in capital and financial markets, including actual or potential stresses in the banking industry;

deposit attrition and the level of our uninsured deposits;

legislative or regulatory changes and changes in accounting principles, policies, practices or guidelines, including the on-going effects of the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Losses (“CECL”) standard;

the lack of a significantly diversified loan portfolio and the concentration in the South Florida market, including the risks of geographic, depositor, and industry concentrations, including our concentration in loans secured by real estate, in particular, commercial real estate;

the effects of climate change;

the concentration of ownership of our common stock;

fluctuations in the price of our common stock;

our ability to fund or access the capital markets at attractive rates and terms and manage our growth, both organic growth as well as growth through other means, such as future acquisitions;

inflation, interest rate, unemployment rate, market and monetary fluctuations;

impacts of international hostilities and geopolitical events;

increased competition and its effect on the pricing of our products and services as well as our interest rate spread and net interest margin;

the loss of key employees

the effectiveness of our risk management strategies, including operational risks, including, but not limited to, client, employee, or third-party fraud and security breaches; and

other risks described in this earnings release and other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).



All forward-looking statements are necessarily only estimates of future results, and there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations. Therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Further, forward-looking statements included in this earnings release are made only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, unless required to do so under the federal securities laws. You should also review the risk factors described in the reports the Company filed or will file with the SEC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures. Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the Company’s operations and underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating the Company’s business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the ‘Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables’ included in the exhibits to this earnings release.

All numbers included in this press release are unaudited unless otherwise noted.

USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest income: Loans, including fees $ 22,523 $ 15,954 $ 63,081 $ 42,989 Investment securities 2,833 2,201 7,501 7,040 Interest-bearing deposits in financial institutions 1,026 322 2,459 474 Total interest income 26,382 18,477 73,041 50,503 Interest expense: Interest-bearing checking 331 19 574 52 Savings and money market accounts 8,779 1,141 20,532 2,307 Time deposits 2,565 363 5,767 893 FHLB advances and other borrowings 685 180 1,976 456 Total interest expense 12,360 1,703 28,849 3,708 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 14,022 16,774 44,192 46,795 Provision for credit losses 653 910 892 1,615 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,369 15,864 43,300 45,180 Non-interest income: Service fees 1,329 934 3,707 2,917 Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale, net (955 ) (558 ) (976 ) (540 ) Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net 255 330 696 686 Loan settlement - - - 161 Other non-interest income 1,532 1,083 2,650 2,127 Total non-interest income 2,161 1,789 6,077 5,351 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 6,066 6,075 18,325 17,863 Occupancy 1,350 1,281 3,968 3,802 Regulatory assessments and fees 365 269 1,041 708 Consulting and legal fees 513 604 1,257 1,519 Network and information technology services 481 488 1,464 1,323 Other operating expense 1,686 1,415 5,034 4,080 Total non-interest expense 10,461 10,132 31,089 29,295 Net income before income tax expense 5,069 7,521 18,288 21,236 Income tax expense 1,250 1,963 4,464 5,529 Net income 3,819 5,558 13,824 15,707 Per share information: Net income per common share, basic $ 0.20 $ 0.28 $ 0.70 $ 0.79 Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.28 $ 0.70 $ 0.78 Weighted average shares outstanding: Common shares, basic 19,542,723 20,000,753 19,661,685 19,998,841 Common shares, diluted 19,611,897 20,148,208 19,729,181 20,178,089





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) As of or For the Three Months Ended 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 Income statement data: Net interest income $ 14,022 $ 14,173 $ 15,997 $ 16,866 $ 16,774 Provision for credit losses 653 38 201 880 910 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 13,369 14,135 15,796 15,986 15,864 Service fees 1,329 1,173 1,205 1,093 934 Gain (loss) on sale of securities available for sale, net (955 ) - (21 ) (1,989 ) (558 ) Gain on sale of loans held for sale, net 255 94 347 205 330 Other income 1,532 579 539 568 1,083 Total non-interest income 2,161 1,846 2,070 (123 ) 1,789 Salaries and employee benefits 6,066 5,882 6,377 6,080 6,075 Occupancy 1,350 1,319 1,299 1,256 1,281 Regulatory assessments and fees 365 452 224 222 269 Consulting and legal fees 513 386 358 371 604 Network and information technology services 481 505 478 483 488 Other operating expense 1,686 1,908 1,440 1,602 1,415 Total non-interest expense 10,461 10,452 10,176 10,014 10,132 Net income before income tax expense 5,069 5,529 7,690 5,849 7,521 Income tax expense 1,250 1,333 1,881 1,415 1,963 Net income $ 3,819 $ 4,196 $ 5,809 $ 4,434 $ 5,558 Per share information: Net income per common share, basic $ 0.20 $ 0.21 $ 0.29 $ 0.22 $ 0.28 Net income per common share, diluted $ 0.19 $ 0.21 $ 0.29 $ 0.22 $ 0.28 Balance sheet data (at period-end): Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,435 $ 87,280 $ 63,251 $ 54,168 $ 73,326 Securities available-for-sale $ 218,609 $ 218,442 $ 229,409 $ 230,140 $ 248,571 Securities held-to-maturity $ 197,311 $ 220,956 $ 186,428 $ 188,699 $ 178,865 Total securities $ 415,920 $ 439,398 $ 415,837 $ 418,839 $ 427,436 Loans held for investment (1) $ 1,676,520 $ 1,595,959 $ 1,580,394 $ 1,507,338 $ 1,431,513 Allowance for credit losses $ (19,493 ) $ (18,815 ) $ (18,887 ) $ (17,487 ) $ (16,604 ) Total assets $ 2,244,602 $ 2,225,914 $ 2,163,821 $ 2,085,834 $ 2,037,453 Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 573,546 $ 572,360 $ 633,606 $ 629,776 $ 662,808 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,347,376 $ 1,348,941 $ 1,196,856 $ 1,199,505 $ 1,133,834 Total deposits $ 1,920,922 $ 1,921,301 $ 1,830,462 $ 1,829,281 $ 1,796,642 FHLB advances and other borrowings $ 102,000 $ 87,000 $ 120,000 $ 46,000 $ 26,000 Total liabilities $ 2,061,718 $ 2,042,229 $ 1,979,963 $ 1,903,406 $ 1,860,036 Total stockholders' equity $ 182,884 $ 183,685 $ 183,858 $ 182,428 $ 177,417 Capital ratios:(2) Leverage ratio 9.26 % 9.32 % 9.36 % 9.61 % 9.48 % Common equity tier 1 capital 11.97 % 12.27 % 12.04 % 12.53 % 12.56 % Tier 1 risk-based capital 11.97 % 12.27 % 12.04 % 12.53 % 12.56 % Total risk-based capital 13.10 % 13.42 % 13.20 % 13.65 % 13.65 % (1) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs. (2) Reflects the Company's regulatory capital ratios which are provided for information purposes only; as a small bank holding company, the Company is not subject to regulatory capital requirements.





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. AVERAGE BALANCES, RATIOS, AND OTHER DATA (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) As of or For the Three Months Ended 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 Average balance sheet data: Cash and cash equivalents $ 90,742 $ 94,313 $ 50,822 $ 61,892 $ 77,887 Securities available-for-sale $ 222,134 $ 224,913 $ 230,336 $ 242,144 $ 331,206 Securities held-to-maturity $ 218,694 $ 192,628 $ 187,826 $ 184,459 $ 116,733 Total securities $ 440,828 $ 417,541 $ 418,162 $ 426,603 $ 447,939 Loans held for investment(1) $ 1,610,864 $ 1,569,266 $ 1,547,393 $ 1,456,780 $ 1,398,761 Total assets $ 2,250,258 $ 2,183,542 $ 2,120,218 $ 2,051,867 $ 2,026,791 Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,353,516 $ 1,270,657 $ 1,179,878 $ 1,150,049 $ 1,107,129 Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 587,917 $ 601,778 $ 664,369 $ 653,820 $ 655,853 Total deposits $ 1,941,433 $ 1,872,435 $ 1,844,247 $ 1,803,869 $ 1,762,982 FHLB advances and other borrowings $ 85,326 $ 93,075 $ 61,600 $ 37,500 $ 43,935 Total liabilities $ 2,065,357 $ 1,999,304 $ 1,936,847 $ 1,874,311 $ 1,841,503 Total stockholders' equity $ 184,901 $ 184,238 $ 183,371 $ 177,556 $ 185,288 Performance ratios: Return on average assets (2) 0.67 % 0.77 % 1.11 % 0.86 % 1.09 % Return on average equity (2) 8.19 % 9.13 % 12.85 % 9.91 % 11.90 % Net interest margin (2) 2.60 % 2.73 % 3.22 % 3.45 % 3.47 % Non-interest income (loss) to average assets (2) 0.38 % 0.34 % 0.40 % (0.02 )% 0.35 % Efficiency ratio (3) 64.64 % 65.25 % 56.32 % 59.81 % 54.58 % Loans by type (at period end): (4) Residential real estate $ 188,880 $ 183,093 $ 184,427 $ 185,636 $ 186,551 Commercial real estate $ 1,005,280 $ 989,401 $ 987,757 $ 970,410 $ 928,531 Commercial and industrial $ 212,975 $ 169,401 $ 160,947 $ 126,984 $ 121,145 Foreign banks $ 94,640 $ 85,409 $ 97,405 $ 93,769 $ 94,450 Consumer and other $ 173,096 $ 167,845 $ 149,410 $ 130,429 $ 100,845 Asset quality data: Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.16 % 1.18 % 1.20 % 1.16 % 1.16 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 4,070 % 3,871 % 3,886 % - % - % Total non-performing loans(5) $ 479 $ 486 $ 486 $ - $ - Non-performing loans to total loans 0.03 % 0.03 % 0.03 % - % - % Non-performing assets to total assets(5) 0.02 % 0.02 % 0.02 % - % - % Net charge-offs (recoveries of) to average loans (2) (0.00 )% 0.01 % (0.01 )% (0.00 )% 0.03 % Net charge-offs (recovery) of credit losses $ (5 ) $ 29 $ (49 ) $ (2 ) $ 91 Interest rates and yields:(2) Loans 5.55 % 5.33 % 5.17 % 4.86 % 4.53 % Investment securities 2.52 % 2.26 % 2.20 % 2.13 % 1.94 % Total interest-earning assets 4.89 % 4.68 % 4.51 % 4.21 % 3.82 % Deposits 2.39 % 1.99 % 1.29 % 0.77 % 0.34 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 3.19 % 3.42 % 3.27 % 2.27 % 1.63 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.41 % 2.97 % 2.08 % 1.25 % 0.59 % Other information: Full-time equivalent employees 194 198 196 191 191 (1) Loan amounts include deferred fees/costs. (2) Annualized. (3) Efficiency ratio is defined as total non-interest expense divided by sum of net interest income and total non-interest income. (4) Loan amounts exclude deferred fees/costs. (5) The amounts for total non-performing loans and total non-performing assets are the same at the dates presented since there were no impaired investments or other real estate owned (OREO) recorded.





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. NET INTEREST MARGIN (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Average

Balance Interest Yield/Rate (1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans (2) $ 1,610,864 $ 22,523 5.55 % $ 1,398,761 $ 15,954 4.53 % Investment securities (3) 445,828 2,833 2.52 % 450,514 2,201 1.94 % Other interest-earnings assets 83,479 1,026 4.88 % 70,540 322 1.81 % Total interest-earning assets 2,140,171 26,382 4.89 % 1,919,815 18,477 3.82 % Non-interest-earning assets 110,087 106,976 Total assets $ 2,250,258 $ 2,026,791 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing checking $ 52,080 331 2.52 % $ 66,585 19 0.11 % Saving and money market deposits 1,011,164 8,779 3.44 % 823,521 1,141 0.55 % Time deposits 290,272 2,565 3.51 % 217,023 363 0.66 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,353,516 11,675 3.42 % 1,107,129 1,523 0.55 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 85,326 685 3.19 % 43,935 180 1.63 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,438,842 12,360 3.41 % 1,151,064 1,703 0.59 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposits 587,917 655,853 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 38,598 34,586 Total liabilities 2,065,357 1,841,503 Stockholders' equity 184,901 185,288 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,250,258 $ 2,026,791 Net interest income $ 14,022 $ 16,774 Net interest spread (4) 1.48 % 3.23 % Net interest margin (5) 2.60 % 3.47 % (1) Annualized. (2) Average loan balances include non-accrual loans. Interest income on loans includes accretion of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs. (3) At fair value except for securities held to maturity. This amount includes FHLB stock. (4) Net interest spread is the average yield earned on total interest-earning assets minus the average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities. (5) Net interest margin is the ratio of net interest income to total interest-earning assets.





USCB FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (Dollars in thousands) As of or For the Three Months Ended 9/30/2023 6/30/2023 3/31/2023 12/31/2022 9/30/2022 Pre-tax pre-provision ("PTPP") income:(1) Net income $ 3,819 $ 4,196 $ 5,809 $ 4,434 $ 5,558 Plus: Provision for income taxes 1,250 1,333 1,881 1,415 1,963 Plus: Provision for credit losses 653 38 201 880 910 PTPP income $ 5,722 $ 5,567 $ 7,891 $ 6,729 $ 8,431 PTPP return on average assets:(1) PTPP income $ 5,722 $ 5,567 $ 7,891 $ 6,729 $ 8,431 Average assets $ 2,250,258 $ 2,183,542 $ 2,120,218 $ 2,051,867 $ 2,026,791 PTPP return on average assets (2) 1.01 % 1.02 % 1.51 % 1.30 % 1.65 % Operating net income:(1) Net income $ 3,819 $ 4,196 $ 5,809 $ 4,434 $ 5,558 Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities (955 ) - (21 ) (1,989 ) (558 ) Less: Tax effect on sale of securities 242 - 5 504 141 Operating net income $ 4,532 $ 4,196 $ 5,825 $ 5,919 $ 5,975 Operating PTPP income:(1) PTPP income $ 5,722 $ 5,567 $ 7,891 $ 6,729 $ 8,431 Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities (955 ) - (21 ) (1,989 ) (558 ) Operating PTPP income $ 6,677 $ 5,567 $ 7,912 $ 8,718 $ 8,989 Operating PTPP return on average assets:(1) Operating PTPP income $ 6,677 $ 5,567 $ 7,912 $ 8,718 $ 8,989 Average assets $ 2,250,258 $ 2,183,542 $ 2,120,218 $ 2,051,867 $ 2,026,791 Operating PTPP return on average assets (2) 1.18 % 1.02 % 1.51 % 1.69 % 1.76 % Operating return on average assets:(1) Operating net income $ 4,532 $ 4,196 $ 5,825 $ 5,919 $ 5,975 Average assets $ 2,250,258 $ 2,183,542 $ 2,120,218 $ 2,051,867 $ 2,026,791 Operating return on average assets (2) 0.80 % 0.77 % 1.11 % 1.14 % 1.17 % Operating return on average equity:(1) Operating net income $ 4,532 $ 4,196 $ 5,825 $ 5,919 $ 5,975 Average equity $ 184,901 $ 184,238 $ 183,371 $ 177,556 $ 185,288 Operating return on average equity (2) 9.72 % 9.13 % 12.88 % 13.23 % 12.79 % Operating Revenue:(1) Net interest income $ 14,022 $ 14,173 $ 15,997 $ 16,866 $ 16,774 Non-interest income 2,161 1,846 2,070 (123 ) 1,789 Less: Net gains (losses) on sale of securities (955 ) - (21 ) (1,989 ) (558 ) Operating revenue $ 17,138 $ 16,019 $ 18,088 $ 18,732 $ 19,121 Operating Efficiency Ratio:(1) Total non-interest expense $ 10,461 $ 10,452 $ 10,176 $ 10,014 $ 10,132 Operating revenue $ 17,138 $ 16,019 $ 18,088 $ 18,732 $ 19,121 Operating efficiency ratio 61.04 % 65.25 % 56.26 % 53.46 % 52.99 % (1) The Company believes these non-GAAP measurements are key indicators of the ongoing earnings power of the Company. (2) Annualized.



