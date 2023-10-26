Submit Release
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. Reports 2023 Third-Quarter and Year-to-Date Financial Results

ARCHBOLD, Ohio, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) today reported financial results for the 2023 third quarter and year-to-date September 30, 2023.

2023 Third Quarter Financial and Operating Highlights (on a year-over-year basis unless noted):

  • 82 consecutive quarters of profitability
  • Net income was $4.8 million, or $0.35 per basic and diluted share
  • Stockholders’ equity increased 8.1% to $303.2 million
  • Regulatory tangible book value per share increased 2.8% to $18.36 per share
  • Total loans were a record of $2.53 billion and increased 7.2% from $2.36 billion at December 31, 2022
  • Total assets increased 16.2% to a record $3.23 billion
  • Deposits increased 4.3% to a record $2.58 billion
  • Asset quality remains strong as nonperforming loans were 0.89% of total loans
  • Net charge-offs to average loans were 0.00%
  • Allowance for credit losses was 112.61% of nonperforming loans
  • Tier 1 leverage ratio decreased to 8.02% from 9.11% last year
  • Strategic investments to support long-term growth continue as F&M has opened new offices, unveiled new branding and a new logo, launched new deposit products, and implemented new features across its website and online banking platform

Lars B. Eller, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Throughout 2023, we have been focused on executing against our strategic growth plan, while simultaneously navigating a challenging banking environment. I am pleased with the progress we are making as F&M opened two full-service offices in Oxford and Toledo, Ohio last quarter and since the end of the third quarter, the Bank has opened additional offices in Fort Wayne, Indiana and Birmingham, Michigan. We have also recently launched a new shared services group formation, invested in new internal audit and marketing capabilities, and restructured our HR department.”

Mr. Eller continued, “With most of the planned investments behind us, we are focused on scaling our new offices by expanding relationships within these new and existing markets. Early indications are encouraging and reflect F&M’s strong team of local bankers. As a result of our efforts across our new and existing offices, third-quarter deposits increased 4.3% from the second quarter to a record $2.58 billion, which included a 3.3% increase in non-interest-bearing deposits. We expect future deposit growth over the next quarters as our growth strategies accelerate and we benefit from new checking accounts that have been opened since the start of the year.”

Income Statement
Net income for the 2023 third quarter ended September 30, 2023, was $4.8 million, compared to $9.0 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2023 third quarter was $0.35, compared to $0.68 for the same period last year. Net income for the 2023 nine months ended September 30, 2023, was $17.2 million, compared to $25.3 million for the same period last year. Net income per basic and diluted share for the 2023 nine months was $1.26, compared to $1.94 for the same period last year.

“The rapid rise in the Federal Funds Rate continued to impact our cost of funds and increase the competition for deposits. As a result, our cost of interest-bearing liabilities has increased to 2.82% at September 30, 2023, from 0.68% at September 30, 2022. Our loan portfolio has also lagged in capturing sufficient yield to match the higher cost of funds mainly due to the timing to reprice our commercial real estate adjustable-rate mortgages. 13.3% of the loan portfolio will be subject to repricing next quarter with 22.3% subject to repricing in the next twelve months. These trends during the third quarter caused a 12.9% year-over-year decline in net interest income and impacted overall profitability. As we navigate a challenging rate environment over the near term, we continue to believe we are well positioned for net income growth to re-accelerate in 2024 and beyond, as we benefit from continued strong asset quality, and the contribution of our growth initiatives,” continued Mr. Eller.

Deposits
At September 30, 2023, total deposits were $2.58 billion, an increase of 12.8% from September 30, 2022, and an increase of 4.3% from December 31, 2022. The Company’s cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 2.82% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 0.68% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, and 1.32% for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

At September 30, 2023, F&M’s average deposit account had an average balance of $25,426. In addition, uninsured deposits to total deposits were approximately 9.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and the percentage of uninsured by the FDIC was 18.84%.  

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality
Total loans, net at September 30, 2023, increased 18.1%, or by $3.87 million to $2.53 billion, compared to $2.14 billion at September 30, 2022, and up 7.2% from $2.36 billion at December 31, 2022. The year-over-year improvement resulted primarily from the contribution of continued organic loan growth and the completion of the Peoples acquisition. Not including the Peoples acquisition, total net loans increased 13.2% organically, or by $282.8 million from the same period a year ago.

F&M continues to closely monitor its loan portfolio with a particular emphasis on higher risk sectors. Nonperforming loans were $22.4 million, or 0.89% of total loans at September 30, 2023, compared to $5.5 million, or 0.26% at September 30, 2022. At September 30, 2023, nonperforming loans increased by $16.2 million from June 30, 2023, which was primarily due to one agricultural relationship where the Bank is well collateralized and does not foresee a loss.

F&M maintains a well-balanced, diverse and high performing CRE portfolio. CRE loans represented 51.6% of the Company’s total loan portfolio at September 30, 2023. In addition, F&M’s commercial real estate office credit exposure represented 5.1% of the Company's total loan portfolio at September 30, 2023, with a weighted average loan-to-value of approximately 64% and an average loan of $870,000.

F&M’s CRE portfolio included the following categories at September 30, 2023:


CRE Category 		  Dollar
Balance 		 
Percent of CRE Portfolio(*) 		 
Percent of Total Loan Portfolio(*)
Multi-family   $         241,804   18.5 %   9.5 %
Industrial   $         228,644   17.5 %   9.0 %
Retail   $         212,383   16.3 %   8.4 %
Hotels   $         133,579   10.2 %   5.3 %
Office   $         129,619   9.9 %   5.1 %
Gas Stations   $         61,484   4.7 %   2.4 %
Food Service   $         49,578   3.8 %   2.0 %
Mixed Use   $         39,842   3.1 %   1.6 %
Senior Living   $         35,788   2.7 %   1.4 %
Other   $         171,387   13.1 %   6.8 %
Total CRE   $         1,304,118   100.0 %   51.4 %

* Numbers have been rounded

At September 30, 2023, the Company’s allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans was 112.61%, compared to 365.44% at September 30, 2022. The allowance to total loans was 1.00% at September 30, 2023, compared to 0.93% at September 30, 2022. As a result of F&M’s recent acquisitions, the Company had an accretable yield adjustment of $4.6 million at September 30, 2023, which further enhances F&M’s allowance, compared to $6.0 million at September 30, 2022. Including the accretable yield adjustment, F&M’s allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.18% at September 30, 2023, compared to 1.21% at September 30, 2022.

Mr. Eller concluded, “At September 30, 2023, we saw nonperforming loans increase to 0.89% primarily due to one agricultural relationship where the Bank is well collateralized and does not foresee a loss. As we work through this credit, we are closely monitoring our loan portfolio for signs of stress, but overall, we expect our conservative credit culture and pricing will allow us to maintain excellent asset quality throughout various economic cycles. In addition, at September 30, 2023, we had the lowest level of loans over 30 days past due this year.   While we continue to believe 2023 will be a transitional year, we believe we are well positioned to emerge from this period with increased market share and higher profitability and I look forward to reporting on our success in the coming quarters. Our financial performance ratios reflect the pressure on the net interest margin and the cost of the strategic investments we have made. We are cognizant of the short-term expense and are confident it will enable long-term gains.”

Stockholders’ Equity and Dividends
Total stockholders’ equity increased 8.1% to $303.2 million at September 30, 2023, from $280.6 million at September 30, 2022. At September 30, 2023, the Company had a Tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.02%, compared to 9.11% at September 30, 2022.

Based on a regulatory basis, tangible stockholders’ equity increased to $250.9 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $234.1 million at September 30, 2022. On a per share basis, tangible stockholders’ equity at September 30, 2023, was $18.36 per share, compared to $17.86 per share at September 30, 2022.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the Company has declared cash dividends of $0.63 per share, which is a 4.6% increase over the same period last year. F&M is committed to returning capital to shareholders and has increased the annual cash dividend for over 28 consecutive years. For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, the dividend payout ratio was 60.07% compared to 30.45% for the same period last year.

About Farmers & Merchants State Bank:
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FMAO) is the holding company of F&M Bank, a local independent community bank that has been serving its communities since 1897. F&M Bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services. Our locations are in Butler, Champaign, Fulton, Defiance, Hancock, Henry, Lucas, Shelby, Williams, and Wood counties in Ohio. In Northeast Indiana, we have offices located in Adams, Allen, DeKalb, Jay, Steuben and Wells counties. The Michigan footprint includes Oakland County, and F&M has Loan Production Offices in West Bloomfield, Michigan; Muncie, Indiana; and Bryan, Ohio.

Safe Harbor Statement
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (“F&M”) wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions included in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements by F&M, including management’s expectations and comments, may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21B of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Actual results could vary materially depending on risks and uncertainties inherent in general and local banking conditions, competitive factors specific to markets in which F&M and its subsidiaries operate, future interest rate levels, legislative and regulatory decisions, capital market conditions, or the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and its impacts on our credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions. F&M assumes no responsibility to update this information. For more details, please refer to F&M’s SEC filing, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Such filings can be viewed at the SEC’s website, www.sec.gov or through F&M’s website www.fm.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release includes disclosure of financial measures not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP). A non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are required to be disclosed by GAAP. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the underlying operational results and trends and Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.’s marketplace performance. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the numbers prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is included within this press release.

Company Contact: Investor and Media Contact:
Lars B. Eller
President and Chief Executive Officer Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc.
(419) 446-2501
leller@fm.bank 		Andrew M. Berger
Managing Director
SM Berger & Company, Inc.
(216) 464-6400
andrew@smberger.com


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME & COMPREHENSIVE INCOME  
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except per share data)  
   
      Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended  
      September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022  
Interest Income                                
Loans, including fees     $ 33,783     $ 31,365     $ 29,703     $ 27,302     $ 24,119     $ 94,851     $ 66,962    
Debt securities:                                
U.S. Treasury and government agencies       1,005       1,030       1,068       1,118       1,049       3,103       3,107    
Municipalities       392       401       408       420       373       1,201       995    
Dividends       246       148       123       126       93       517       192    
Federal funds sold       6       9       21       2       -       36       19    
Other       927       424       479       524       213       1,830       382    
Total interest income       36,359       33,377       31,802       29,492       25,847       101,538       71,657    
Interest Expense                                
Deposits       13,323       10,434       8,151       4,978       2,166       31,908       4,905    
Federal funds purchased and securities sold                                
under agreements to repurchase       349       427       405       463       416       1,181       734    
Borrowed funds       2,741       2,113       1,280       1,209       398       6,134       951    
Subordinated notes       284       285       284       285       284       853       837    
Total interest expense       16,697       13,259       10,120       6,935       3,264       40,076       7,427    
Net Interest Income - Before Provision for Credit Losses*     19,662       20,118       21,682       22,557       22,583       61,462       64,230    
Provision for Credit Losses - Loans*       460       143       817       755       1,637       1,420       3,845    
Provision for Credit Losses - Off Balance Sheet Credit Exposures*   (76 )     (129 )     62       -       -       (143 )     -    
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses*     19,278       20,104       20,803       21,802       20,946       60,185       60,385    
Noninterest Income                                
Customer service fees       2,208       2,361       2,447       2,862       2,300       7,016       7,096    
Other service charges and fees       1,162       1,803       2,554       1,115       1,105       5,519       3,111    
Net gain on sale of loans       294       108       67       165       327       469       1,188    
Net loss on sale of available-for-sale securities       -       -       (891 )                                        -                                        -   (891 )     -    
Total noninterest income       3,664       4,272       4,177       4,142       3,732       12,113       11,395    
Noninterest Expense                                
Salaries and wages       6,777       6,500       6,657       6,353       5,479       19,934       16,347    
Employee benefits       2,066       2,071       2,165       1,911       1,392       6,302       4,992    
Net occupancy expense       950       840       856       753       693       2,646       1,813    
Furniture and equipment       1,189       1,211       1,252       1,096       1,047       3,652       3,111    
Data processing       840       796       726       1,917       781       2,362       2,039    
Franchise taxes       434       379       366       (45 )     254       1,179       1,429    
ATM expense       640       683       623       561       580       1,946       1,656    
Advertising       865       830       514       531       578       2,209       1,115    
Net (gain) loss on sale of other assets owned       49       -       -       12                                        -   49       (271 )  
FDIC assessment       586       496       306       250       271       1,388       655    
Mortgage servicing rights amortization - net       106       164       159       110       (50 )     429       35    
Consulting fees       179       231       230       637       254       640       665    
Other general and administrative       2,363       2,643       3,077       2,964       2,192       8,083       6,613    
Total noninterest expense       17,044       16,844       16,931       17,050       13,471       50,819       40,199    
Income Before Income Taxes       5,898       7,532       8,049       8,894       11,207       21,479       31,581    
Income Taxes       1,121       1,531       1,583       1,706       2,253       4,235       6,254    
Net Income       4,777       6,001       6,466       7,188       8,954       17,244       25,327    
Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Net of Tax):                                
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities     (4,514 )     (5,996 )     8,030       (628 )     (8,197 )     (2,480 )     (43,738 )  
Reclassification adjustment for realized loss on sale of available-for-sale securities       -       -       891       -       -       891       -    
Net unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale securities     (4,514 )     (5,996 )     8,921       (628 )     (8,197 )     (1,589 )     (43,738 )  
Tax expense (benefit)       (947 )     (1,260 )     1,874       (132 )     (1,721 )     (333 )     (9,185 )  
Other comprehensive income (loss)       (3,567 )     (4,736 )     7,047       (496 )     (6,476 )     (1,256 )     (34,553 )  
Comprehensive Income (Loss)     $ 1,210     $ 1,265     $ 13,513     $ 6,692     $ 2,478     $ 15,988     $ (9,226 )  
Basic Earnings Per Share     $ 0.35     $ 0.44     $ 0.47     $ 0.53     $ 0.68     $ 1.26     $ 1.94    
Diluted Earnings Per Share     $ 0.35     $ 0.44     $ 0.47     $ 0.53     $ 0.68     $ 1.26     $ 1.94    
Dividends Declared     $ 0.2100     $ 0.2100     $ 0.2100     $ 0.2100     $ 0.2100     $ 0.6300     $ 0.6025    
                                 
*ASU 2016-13 adopted during the first quarter of 2023; therefore, prior period's provision amount reflects the incurred loss method.                  


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited) (in thousands of dollars, except share data)
 
      September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022
      (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)   (Unaudited)       (Unaudited)
Assets                      
          Cash and due from banks   $ 151,711     $ 69,760     $ 62,780     $ 83,085     $ 69,680  
          Federal funds sold     1,471       1,433       1,545       1,324       990  
  Total cash and cash equivalents     153,182       71,193       64,325       84,409       70,670  
                       
          Interest-bearing time deposits     2,989       3,485       4,435       4,442       5,187  
          Securities - available-for-sale     348,255       363,225       372,975       390,789       395,485  
          Other securities, at cost     16,995       17,535       11,543       9,799       8,227  
          Loans held for sale     1,039       1,459       951       827       2,182  
          Loans, net     2,504,329       2,490,883       2,422,018       2,336,074       2,122,626  
          Premises and equipment     31,723       30,398       28,679       28,381       26,484  
          Construction in progress     3,044       2,290       1,565       278                                        -
          Goodwill     86,358       86,358       86,358       86,358       80,434  
          Loan servicing rights     5,687       5,635       4,985       3,549       3,583  
          Bank owned life insurance     33,691       33,470       33,269       33,073       28,051  
          Other assets     47,388       41,512       38,972       37,372       40,831  
                       
Total Assets   $ 3,234,680     $ 3,147,443     $ 3,070,075     $ 3,015,351     $ 2,783,760  
                       
  Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity                    
Liabilities                    
          Deposits                    
  Noninterest-bearing   $ 505,358     $ 488,678     $ 520,145     $ 532,794     $ 506,928  
  Interest-bearing                    
       NOW accounts     778,133       770,113       800,230       750,887       705,888  
       Savings     591,344       581,192       590,854       627,203       607,375  
       Time     700,445       628,757       601,939       557,980       462,845  
  Total deposits     2,575,280       2,468,740       2,513,168       2,468,864       2,283,036  
                       
          Federal funds purchased and securities                    
               sold under agreements to repurchase     30,527       51,567       30,496       54,206       55,802  
          Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances     266,286       266,818       164,327       127,485       102,147  
          Other borrowings     -       -       -       10,000       10,000  
          Subordinated notes, net of unamortized issuance costs     34,673       34,644       34,615       34,586       34,557  
          Dividend payable     2,838       2,834       2,831       2,832       2,727  
          Accrued expenses and other liabilities     21,892       18,177       18,881       19,238       14,913  
  Total liabilities     2,931,496       2,842,780       2,764,318       2,717,211       2,503,182  
                       
Commitments and Contingencies                    
                       
Stockholders' Equity                    
          Common stock - No par value 20,000,000 shares authorized; issued and                
              outstanding 14,564,425 shares 9/30/23 and 12/31/22     135,171       135,647       135,241       135,497       121,811  
          Treasury stock - 898,843 shares 9/30/23 and 956,003 shares 12/31/22   (11,008 )     (11,298 )     (11,310 )     (11,573 )     (11,547 )
          Retained earnings     218,510       216,236       213,012       212,449       208,051  
          Accumulated other comprehensive loss     (39,489 )     (35,922 )     (31,186 )     (38,233 )     (37,737 )
                   Total stockholders' equity     303,184       304,663       305,757       298,140       280,578  
                       
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   $ 3,234,680     $ 3,147,443     $ 3,070,075     $ 3,015,351     $ 2,783,760  
                       


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECT FINANCIAL DATA
                                         
      For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended
Selected financial data   September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
Return on average assets     0.59 %     0.77 %     0.84 %     0.96 %     1.31 %   0.73 %     1.25 %
Return on average equity     6.26 %     7.84 %     8.59 %     10.00 %     12.53 %   7.52 %     11.72 %
Yield on earning assets     4.79 %     4.53 %     4.41 %     4.18 %     4.00 %   4.57 %     3.76 %
Cost of interest bearing liabilities     2.82 %     2.35 %     1.85 %     1.32 %     0.68 %   2.35 %     0.53 %
Net interest spread     1.97 %     2.18 %     2.56 %     2.86 %     3.32 %   2.22 %     3.23 %
Net interest margin     2.59 %     2.73 %     3.01 %     3.20 %     3.49 %   2.77 %     3.37 %
Efficiency     73.07 %     69.06 %     63.53 %     50.46 %     51.19 %   68.24 %     53.16 %
Dividend payout ratio     60.07 %     47.22 %     43.79 %     39.39 %     30.45 %   49.50 %     40.58 %
Tangible book value per share (1)   $ 18.36     $ 18.21     $ 17.92     $ 17.69     $ 17.86            
Tier 1 leverage ratio     8.02 %     9.85 %     8.36 %     8.39 %     9.11 %          
Average shares outstanding     13,650,823       13,632,440       13,615,655       13,606,876       13,083,145     13,633,101       13,071,859  
                                         
Loans   September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022          
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                                        
Commercial real estate   $ 1,304,118     $ 1,280,902     $ 1,225,315     $ 1,152,603     $ 1,063,661            
Agricultural real estate     225,672       230,837       227,897       220,819       205,089            
Consumer real estate     512,973       506,866       502,974       494,423       416,001            
Commercial and industrial     250,891       253,444       241,598       242,360       229,388            
Agricultural     123,735       128,344       131,467       128,733       128,615            
Consumer     83,024       88,312       89,588       89,147       70,602            
Other     31,083       28,996       29,316       29,818       30,662            
  Less: Net deferred loan fees and costs     (1,890 )     (1,908 )     (1,503 )     (1,516 )     (1,402 )          
Total loans,net   $ 2,529,606     $ 2,515,793     $ 2,446,652     $ 2,356,387     $ 2,142,616            
                                         
                                         
Asset quality data   September 30, 2023   June 30, 2023   March 31, 2023   December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022          
(Dollar amounts in thousands)                                        
Nonaccrual loans   $ 22,447     $ 6,295     $ 7,717     $ 4,689     $ 5,470            
90 day past due and accruing   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -            
Nonperforming loans   $ 22,447     $ 6,295     $ 7,717     $ 4,689     $ 5,470            
Other real estate owned   $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -            
Nonperforming assets   $ 22,447     $ 6,295     $ 7,717     $ 4,689     $ 5,470            
                                         
                                         
Allowance for credit losses (2)   $ 25,277     $ 24,910     $ 24,507     $ 20,313     $ 19,990            
Accretable yield adjustment     4,565       5,209       5,754       6,427       5,959            
Adjusted credit losses with accretable yield included (2)   $ 29,842     $ 30,119     $ 30,261     $ 26,740     $ 25,949            
Allowance for credit losses/total loans (2)     1.00 %     0.99 %     1.00 %     0.86 %     0.93 %          
Adjusted credit losses with accretable yield/total loans (2)   1.18 %     1.20 %     1.24 %     1.13 %     1.21 %          
Net charge-offs:                                        
   Quarter-to-date   $ 93     $ (133 )   $ 60     $ 431     $ 71            
   Year-to-date   $ 97     $ (73 )   $ 60     $ 529     $ 97            
Net charge-offs to average loans                                        
   Quarter-to-date     0.00 %     -0.01 %     0.00 %     0.02 %     0.00 %          
   Year-to-date     0.00 %     -0.00 %     0.00 %     0.03 %     0.00 %          
Nonperforming loans/total loans     0.89 %     0.25 %     0.32 %     0.20 %     0.26 %          
Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans (2)     112.61 %     395.71 %     319.22 %     273.67 %     365.44 %          
                                         
(1) Tangible Equity = Stockholder Equity less goodwill, other intangibles (core deposit intangible, mortgage servicing rights and unrealized gain/loss on securities) plus CECL adjustment      
(2) ASU 2016-13 adopted during the first quarter of 2023; therefore, prior period's provision amount reflects the incurred loss method.                  
                                         


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND RELATED YIELDS AND RATES
(in thousands of dollars, except percentages)
                     
                         
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Three Months Ended
    September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
Interest Earning Assets:   Average Balance   Interest/Dividends   Annualized Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest/Dividends   Annualized Yield/Rate
Loans   $ 2,536,885   $ 33,783   5.33 %   $ 2,082,486   $ 24,119   4.63 %
Taxable investment securities     393,910     1,559   1.58 %     422,250     1,426   1.35 %
Tax-exempt investment securities     23,986     84   1.77 %     25,169     89   1.79 %
Fed funds sold & other     85,515     933   4.36 %     58,266     213   1.46 %
Total Interest Earning Assets     3,040,296   $ 36,359   4.79 %     2,588,171   $ 25,847   4.00 %
                         
Nonearning Assets     180,193             150,044        
                         
Total Assets   $ 3,220,489           $ 2,738,215        
                         
Interest Bearing Liabilities:                        
Savings deposits   $ 1,367,168   $ 7,673   2.24 %   $ 1,328,344   $ 1,586   0.48 %
Other time deposits     667,880     5,650   3.38 %     423,668     580   0.55 %
Other borrowed money     266,467     2,741   4.11 %     60,455     398   2.63 %
Fed funds purchased & securities                        
  sold under agreement to repurch.     34,128     349   4.09 %     63,388     416   2.63 %
Subordinated notes     34,654     284   3.28 %     34,538     284   3.29 %
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   $ 2,370,297   $ 16,697   2.82 %   $ 1,910,393   $ 3,264   0.68 %
                         
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities     544,801             542,077        
                         
Stockholders' Equity   $ 305,391           $ 285,745        
                         
Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread       $ 19,662   1.97 %       $ 22,583   3.32 %
                         
Net Interest Margin           2.59 %           3.49 %
                         
    Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts    
                         
                         
    For the Nine Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
Interest Earning Assets:   Average Balance   Interest/Dividends   Annualized Yield/Rate   Average Balance   Interest/Dividends   Annualized Yield/Rate
Loans   $ 2,470,770   $ 94,851   5.12 %   $ 1,997,081   $ 66,962   4.47 %
Taxable investment securities     396,917     4,544   1.53 %     424,882     4,065   1.28 %
Tax-exempt investment securities     24,865     277   1.88 %     21,794     229   1.77 %
Fed funds sold & other     67,869     1,866   3.67 %     101,922     401   0.52 %
Total Interest Earning Assets     2,960,421   $ 101,538   4.57 %     2,545,679   $ 71,657   3.76 %
                         
Nonearning Assets     176,568             158,378        
                         
Total Assets   $ 3,136,989           $ 2,704,057        
                         
Interest Bearing Liabilities:                        
Savings deposits   $ 1,373,110   $ 18,854   1.83 %   $ 1,315,793   $ 2,951   0.30 %
Other time deposits     620,071     13,054   2.81 %     439,534     1,954   0.59 %
Other borrowed money     204,927     6,134   3.99 %     54,184     951   2.34 %
Fed funds purchased & securities                        
  sold under agreement to repurch.     37,649     1,181   4.18 %     42,584     734   2.30 %
Subordinated notes     34,625     853   3.28 %     34,509     837   3.23 %
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities   $ 2,270,382   $ 40,076   2.35 %   $ 1,886,604   $ 7,427   0.53 %
                         
Noninterest Bearing Liabilities     561,001             529,439        
                         
Stockholders' Equity   $ 305,606           $ 288,014        
                         
Net Interest Income and Interest Rate Spread       $ 61,462   2.22 %       $ 64,230   3.23 %
                         
Net Interest Margin           2.77 %           3.37 %
                         
    Yields on Tax exempt securities and the portion of the tax-exempt IDB loans included in loans have been tax adjusted based on a 21% tax rate in the charts    
                         


FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE
                 
                 
    Actual End of Period   Regulatory End of Period
Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Tangible Book Value Year to Date   Year to Date
    September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
                 
Shares Outstanding     13,665,582       13,107,500       13,665,582       13,107,500  
                 
Tangible Equity                
  Equity   $ 303,184     $ 280,578     $ 303,184     $ 280,578  
  Goodwill     86,358       80,434       86,358       80,434  
  Other Intangible     7,992       3,744       7,992       3,744  
Comprehensive Loss Adjustment*     -       -       39,489       37,737  
CECL Adjustment**     -       -       2,528       -  
Tangible Equity   $ 208,834     $ 196,400     $ 250,851     $ 234,137  
Shares Outstanding     13,666       13,108       13,666       13,108  
Tangible Book Equity per Share   $ 15.28     $ 14.98     $ 18.36     $ 17.86  
                 
                 
    Actual Average   Regulatory Average
    Year to Date   Year to Date
    September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022   September 30, 2023   September 30, 2022
                 
Net Income   $ 17,244     $ 25,327     $ 17,244     $ 25,327  
Acquisition Costs - Tax Adjusted     147       463       147       463  
                 
Average Shares Outstanding     13,633,101       13,071,859       13,633,101       13,071,859  
                 
Average Tangible Equity                
  Average Equity   $ 305,606     $ 288,014     $ 305,606     $ 288,014  
  Average Goodwill     86,358       80,434       86,358       80,434  
  Average Other Intangible     8,717       4,119       8,717       4,119  
Average Comprehensive Loss Adjustment*     -       -       35,497       21,181  
Average CECL Adjustment**     -       -       2,528       -  
Average Tangible Equity   $ 210,531     $ 203,461     $ 248,556     $ 224,642  
Average Shares Outstanding     13,633       13,072       13,633       13,072  
Average Tangible Book Equity per Share   $ 15.44     $ 15.56     $ 18.23     $ 17.19  
                 
Return on Average Tangible Equity     10.92 %     16.60 %     9.25 %     15.03 %
Return on Average Tangible Equity w/o Acquisition   11.01 %     16.90 %     9.33 %     15.31 %
                 
                 
*The Bank has adopted the Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (AOCI) opt out election which removed AOCI
from the calculation of tangible equity for regulatory purposes.            
**ASU 2016-13 adopted during the first quarter of 2023; therefore, prior period's provision amount reflects the incurred loss method and
the Bank has elected to spread the Capital adjustment over three years. The first year permits 75% of the capital adjustment to be removed
from the calculation of tangible equity for regulatory purposes.            


