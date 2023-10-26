Submit Release
Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2023 Third Quarter Results

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights:

  • Net income available to common shareholders of $15.8 million, or $0.71 per diluted share
  • Adjusted earnings per diluted share of $0.78 reflects impact of balance sheet repositioning that is expected to be accretive to earnings prospectively
  • Common equity tier 1 capital ratio improved to 8.16%
  • Efficiency ratio of 55.8% compared to 55.0% in prior quarter

EFFINGHAM, Ill., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: MSBI) (the “Company”) today reported net income available to common shareholders of $15.8 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $19.3 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2023. This also compares to net income available to common shareholders of $23.5 million, or $1.04 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2022.

Financial results for the third quarter of 2023 included a one-time enhancement fee of $6.6 million related to the surrender and purchase of company-owned life insurance, a $4.5 million tax charge related to the surrender, and $5.0 million of losses on the sale of investment securities. Excluding these transactions, adjusted earnings available to common shareholders were $17.3 million, or $0.78 per diluted share.

Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, said, “We delivered another quarter of strong financial results highlighted by good stability in our deposit base, net interest margin, and asset quality, as well as disciplined expense control that resulted in a decline in our non-interest expense from the prior quarter. Due to our strong financial performance and prudent balance sheet management, we had increases in all of our regulatory capital ratios, while also continuing to repurchase our common stock at below tangible book value, which we believe is in the best long-term interests of shareholders.

“While continuing to prioritize prudent risk management and maintaining disciplined expense control, we will continue to be active in our new business development efforts with a focus on adding new core deposit relationships with both retail and commercial customers. We also continue to invest in initiatives that we believe will enhance the long-term value of the franchise, including our Banking-as-a-Service platform with two new partnerships launching in the fourth quarter that will contribute low-cost deposits and generate fee income. We expect the Banking-as-a-Service initiative to begin making a meaningful contribution during 2024, which, along with our continued progress on adding new clients in our markets, should support profitable growth in the future, improve our level of returns, and create additional value for our shareholders,” said Mr. Ludwig.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Total assets were $7.98 billion at September 30, 2023, compared to $8.03 billion at June 30, 2023, and $7.82 billion at September 30, 2022. At September 30, 2023, portfolio loans were $6.28 billion, compared to $6.37 billion as of June 30, 2023, and $6.20 billion as of September 30, 2022.

Loans

During the third quarter of 2023, outstanding loans declined slightly as the Company continued to originate loans in a more selective and deliberate approach to balance liquidity and funding costs. Increases in construction and land development loans, commercial FHA warehouse lines, and residential real estate loans of $50.2 million, $18.0 million, and $3.7 million, respectively, were offset by decreases in all other loan categories. Consumer loans decreased $56.8 million due to loan payoffs and a decrease in loans originated through GreenSky.

    As of
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(in thousands)   2023   2023   2023   2022   2022
Loan Portfolio                    
Commercial loans   $ 943,761   $ 962,756   $ 937,920   $ 872,794   $ 907,651
Equipment finance loans     578,931     614,633     632,205     616,751     577,323
Equipment finance leases     485,460     500,485     510,029     491,744     457,611
Commercial FHA warehouse lines     48,547     30,522     10,275     25,029     51,309
Total commercial loans and leases     2,056,699     2,108,396     2,090,429     2,006,318     1,993,894
Commercial real estate     2,412,164     2,443,995     2,448,158     2,433,159     2,466,303
Construction and land development     416,801     366,631     326,836     320,882     225,549
Residential real estate     375,211     371,486     369,910     366,094     356,225
Consumer     1,020,008     1,076,836     1,118,938     1,180,014     1,156,480
Total loans   $ 6,280,883   $ 6,367,344   $ 6,354,271   $ 6,306,467   $ 6,198,451
                               

Loan Quality

Credit quality metrics remained steady during the third quarter of 2023. Loans 30-89 days past due totaled $46.6 million as of September 30, 2023, compared to $44.2 million as of June 30, 2023. Non-performing loans were $56.0 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $54.8 million as of June 30, 2023, and non-performing assets were 0.74% of total assets at the end of the third quarter of 2023, compared to 0.72% at June 30, 2023.

At September 30, 2022, loans 30-89 days past due totaled $28.3 million, non-performing loans were $46.9 million, and non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.76%.

    As of and for the Three Months Ended
(in thousands)

   September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
  2023   2023   2023   2022   2022
Asset Quality                    
Loans 30-89 days past due   $ 46,608     $ 44,161     $ 30,895     $ 32,372     $ 28,275  
Nonperforming loans     55,981       54,844       50,713       49,423       46,882  
Nonperforming assets     58,677       57,688       58,806       57,824       59,524  
Substandard loans     143,793       130,707       99,819       101,044       98,517  
Net charge-offs     3,449       2,996       2,119       538       3,233  
Loans 30-89 days past due to total loans     0.74 %     0.69 %     0.49 %     0.51 %     0.46 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans     0.89 %     0.86 %     0.80 %     0.78 %     0.76 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.74 %     0.72 %     0.74 %     0.74 %     0.76 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans     1.06 %     1.02 %     0.98 %     0.97 %     0.95 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans     119.09 %     118.43 %     122.39 %     123.53 %     125.08 %
Net charge-offs to average loans     0.22 %     0.19 %     0.14 %     0.03 %     0.21 %
                                         

The Company continued to increase its allowance for credit losses on loans due to increased delinquencies and losses within our equipment finance portfolio. The allowance totaled $66.7 million at September 30, 2023, compared to $65.0 million at June 30, 2023, and $58.6 million at September 30, 2022. The allowance as a percentage of portfolio loans was 1.06% at September 30, 2023, compared to 1.02% at June 30, 2023, and 0.95% at September 30, 2022.

Deposits

Total deposits were $6.41 billion at September 30, 2023, compared with $6.43 billion at June 30, 2023 and $6.40 billion at September 30, 2022. The deposit mix continues to shift from noninterest-bearing deposits to interest-bearing deposits due to the recent rate increases announced by the Federal Reserve and the expectation that rates will remain high for a longer period.

    As of
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(in thousands)   2023   2023   2023   2022   2022
Deposit Portfolio                    
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 1,154,515   $ 1,162,909   $ 1,215,758   $ 1,362,158   $ 1,362,481
Interest-bearing:                    
Checking     2,572,224     2,499,693     2,502,827     2,494,073     2,568,195
Money market     1,090,962     1,226,470     1,263,813     1,184,101     1,125,333
Savings     582,359     624,005     636,832     661,932     704,245
Time     885,858     840,734     766,884     649,552     620,960
Brokered time     119,084     72,737     39,087     12,836     14,038
Total deposits   $ 6,405,002   $ 6,426,548   $ 6,425,201   $ 6,364,652   $ 6,395,252
                               

The Company estimates that uninsured deposits(1) totaled $1.28 billion, or 20% of total deposits, at September 30, 2023 compared to $1.21 billion, or 19%, at June 30, 2023.

(1)   Uninsured deposits include the Call Report estimate of uninsured deposits less affiliate deposits, estimated insured portion of servicing deposits, additional structured FDIC coverage and collateralized deposits.

Results of Operations Highlights

Net Interest Income and Margin

During the third quarter of 2023, net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, totaled $58.8 million, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 0.4%, compared to $59.0 million for the second quarter of 2023. The tax-equivalent net interest margin for the third quarter of 2023 was 3.20%, compared with 3.23% in the second quarter of 2023. Net interest income and related margin, on a tax-equivalent basis, was $64.3 million and 3.63%, respectively, in the third quarter of 2022. The decline in the net interest income and margin was largely attributable to increased market interest rates resulting in the cost of funding liabilities increasing at a faster rate than the yield on earning assets.

Average interest-earning assets for the third quarter of 2023 were $7.28 billion, compared to $7.33 billion for the second quarter of 2023. The yield increased 14 basis points to 5.65% compared to the second quarter of 2023. Interest-earning assets averaged $7.03 billion for the third quarter of 2022.

Average loans were $6.30 billion for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $6.36 billion for the second quarter of 2023 and $6.04 billion for the third quarter of 2022. The yield on loans was 5.93% and 5.80% for the third and second quarters of 2023, respectively.

Investment securities averaged $863.0 million for the third quarter of 2023, and yielded 3.60%, compared to an average balance and yield of $861.4 million and 3.39%, respectively, for the second quarter of 2023. The Company purchased additional investments and repositioned out of lower-yielding securities in favor of higher-yielding instruments resulting in the increased average balance and yield. The Company incurred net losses on sales of $5.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. The repositioning is expected to improve the overall margin, liquidity, and capital allocations. Investment securities averaged $749.0 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Average interest-bearing deposits were $5.35 billion for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $5.26 billion for the second quarter of 2023, and $4.92 billion for the third quarter of 2022. Cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.80% in the third quarter of 2023, which represents a 24 basis point increase from the second quarter of 2023. A competitive market, driven by rising interest rates and increased competition, were contributing factors to the increase in deposit costs.

    For the Three Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2023   2023   2022
Interest-earning assets   Average
Balance		   Interest &
Fees		   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest &
Fees		   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest &
Fees		   Yield/
Rate
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 78,391   $ 1,036   5.24 %   $ 67,377   $ 852   5.07 %   $ 195,657   $ 1,125   2.28 %
Investment securities     862,998     7,822   3.60       861,409     7,286   3.39       749,022     4,560   2.44  
Loans     6,297,568     94,118   5.93       6,356,012     91,890   5.80       6,040,358     73,568   4.83  
Loans held for sale     6,078     104   6.80       4,067     59   5.79       6,044     60   3.87  
Nonmarketable equity securities     39,347     710   7.16       45,028     599   5.33       37,765     550   5.78  
Total interest-earning assets   $ 7,284,382   $ 103,790   5.65 %   $ 7,333,893   $ 100,686   5.51 %   $ 7,028,846   $ 79,863   4.51 %
Noninterest-earning assets     622,969             612,238             618,138        
Total assets   $ 7,907,351           $ 7,946,131           $ 7,646,984        
                                     
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                    
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 5,354,356   $ 37,769   2.80 %   $ 5,259,188   $ 33,617   2.56 %   $ 4,922,345   $ 10,249   0.83 %
Short-term borrowings     20,127     14   0.28       22,018     14   0.26       58,271     28   0.19  
FHLB advances & other borrowings     402,500     4,557   4.49       471,989     5,396   4.59       340,163     2,424   2.83  
Subordinated debt     93,441     1,280   5.43       97,278     1,335   5.51       139,324     2,010   5.77  
Trust preferred debentures     50,379     1,369   10.78       50,218     1,289   10.29       49,751     821   6.54  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 5,920,803   $ 44,989   3.01 %   $ 5,900,691   $ 41,651   2.83 %   $ 5,509,854   $ 15,532   1.12 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits     1,116,988             1,187,584             1,372,626        
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities     97,935             81,065             63,638        
Shareholders’ equity     771,625             776,791             700,866        
Total liabilities and shareholder’s equity   $ 7,907,351           $ 7,946,131           $ 7,646,984        
                                     
Net Interest Margin       $ 58,801   3.20 %       $ 59,035   3.23 %       $ 64,331   3.63 %
                                     
Cost of Deposits           2.32 %           2.09 %           0.65 %

(1)   Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. Tax-equivalent adjustments totaled $0.2 million, $0.2 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023, June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022, respectively.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2023, net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, decreased to $178.6 million, with a tax-equivalent net interest margin of 3.27%, compared to net interest income, on a tax-equivalent basis, of $183.2 million, and a tax-equivalent net interest margin of 3.60% for the nine months ended September 30, 2022.

The yield on earning assets increased 133 basis points to 5.50% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 compared to the same period one year prior. However, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased at a faster rate during this period, increasing 203 basis points to 2.77% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023.

    For the Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   September 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2023   2022
Interest-earning assets   Average
Balance		   Interest &
Fees		   Yield/
Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest &
Fees		   Yield/
Rate
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 76,939   $ 2,868   4.98 %   $ 268,111   $ 1,764   0.88 %
Investment securities     844,946     21,103   3.33       820,328     14,453   2.35  
Loans     6,324,578     274,005   5.79       5,666,874     194,442   4.59  
Loans held for sale     3,900     179   6.14       15,629     357   3.05  
Nonmarketable equity securities     44,034     2,104   6.39       36,832     1,521   5.52  
Total interest-earning assets   $ 7,294,397   $ 300,259   5.50 %   $ 6,807,774   $ 212,537   4.17 %
Noninterest-earning assets     615,383             621,510        
Total assets   $ 7,909,780           $ 7,429,284        
                         
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                        
Interest-bearing deposits   $ 5,223,852   $ 97,791   2.50 %   $ 4,717,610   $ 16,220   0.46 %
Short-term borrowings     26,865     53   0.26       62,495     73   0.16  
FHLB advances & other borrowings     471,084     15,959   4.53       319,791     5,071   2.12  
Subordinated debt     96,820     3,985   5.49       139,233     6,032   5.78  
Trust preferred debentures     50,216     3,887   10.35       49,603     1,959   5.28  
Total interest-bearing liabilities   $ 5,868,837   $ 121,675   2.77 %   $ 5,288,732   $ 29,355   0.74 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits     1,184,410             1,402,900        
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities     84,650             70,427        
Shareholders’ equity     771,883             667,225        
Total liabilities and shareholder’s equity   $ 7,909,780           $ 7,429,284        
                         
Net Interest Margin       $ 178,584   3.27 %       $ 183,182   3.60 %
                         
Cost of Deposits           2.04 %           0.35 %

(1)   Interest income and average rates for tax-exempt loans and securities are presented on a tax-equivalent basis, assuming a federal income tax rate of 21%. Tax-equivalent adjustments totaled $0.6 million and $1.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $18.2 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $18.8 million for the second quarter of 2023. Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2023 included a one-time enhancement fee of $6.6 million related to the surrender and purchase of company-owned life insurance, partially offset by $5.0 million of losses on the sale of investment securities. The second quarter of 2023 included an $0.8 million gain on the sale of OREO and a $0.7 million gain on the repurchase of subordinated debt, partially offset by $0.9 million of losses on the sale of investment securities. Excluding these transactions, noninterest income for the third quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2023 was $16.5 million and $18.2 million, respectively. Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2022 was $15.8 million and included $0.1 million loss on the sale of investment securities.

    For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
(in thousands)   2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
Noninterest income                    
Wealth management revenue   $ 6,288     $ 6,269     $ 6,199     $ 18,968     $ 19,481  
Residential mortgage banking revenue     507       540       210       1,452       1,193  
Service charges on deposit accounts     3,149       2,849       2,783       8,744       7,544  
Interchange revenue     3,609       3,696       3,531       10,717       10,401  
Loss on sales of investment securities, net     (4,961 )     (869 )     (129 )     (6,478 )     (230 )
Gain on repurchase of subordinated debt, net           676             676        
Gain (loss) on sales of other real estate owned, net           819             819       (131 )
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights                             (1,263 )
Company-owned life insurance     7,558       891       929       9,325       2,788  
Other income     2,035       3,882       2,303       8,494       6,269  
Total noninterest income   $ 18,185     $ 18,753     $ 15,826     $ 52,717     $ 46,052  
                                         

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $42.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $42.9 million in the second quarter of 2023, and $43.5 million in the third quarter of 2022. The efficiency ratio was 55.82% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to 55.01% for the quarter ended June 30, 2023, and 54.26% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

    For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
(in thousands)   2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
Noninterest expense                    
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 22,307   $ 22,857   $ 22,889   $ 69,407   $ 67,404
Occupancy and equipment     3,730     3,879     3,850     12,052     11,094
Data processing     6,468     6,544     6,093     19,323     18,048
Professional     1,554     1,663     1,693     4,977     5,181
Amortization of intangible assets     1,129     1,208     1,361     3,628     4,077
FDIC insurance     1,107     1,196     977     3,632     2,633
Other expense     5,743     5,547     6,633     16,395     17,282
Total noninterest expense   $ 42,038   $ 42,894   $ 43,496   $ 129,414   $ 125,719
                               

Salaries and employee benefits expenses were $22.3 million in the third quarter of 2023, compared to $22.9 million in both the second quarter of 2023 and the third quarter of 2022. Employees numbered 911 at September 30, 2023, compared to 915 at June 30, 2023, and 930 at September 30, 2022. The third quarter of 2023 included a decline in medical insurance expense of $0.7 million.

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $11.5 million for the third quarter of 2023, as compared to $7.2 million for the second quarter of 2023 and $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2022. The resulting effective tax rates were 39.0%, 25.1% and 19.9% respectively. The third quarter of 2023 included tax charges of $4.5 million associated with the surrender of company-owned life insurance and $1.4 million related to the finalization of the 2022 federal and state tax returns. Exclusive of these items our effective tax rate is 25.1% for the third quarter of 2023.

Capital

At September 30, 2023, Midland States Bank and the Company exceeded all regulatory capital requirements under Basel III, and Midland States Bank met the qualifications to be a ‘‘well-capitalized’’ financial institution, as summarized in the following table:

  As of September 30, 2023
  Midland States Bank   Midland States
Bancorp, Inc.		   Minimum Regulatory
Requirements (2)
Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.13%   12.84%   10.50%
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.21%   10.62%   8.50%
Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.21%   9.67%   4.00%
Common equity Tier 1 capital 11.21%   8.16%   7.00%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1) N/A   6.09%   N/A

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to page 16 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure.
(2) Includes the capital conservation buffer of 2.5%.

The impact of rising interest rates on the Company’s investment portfolio and cash flow hedges has resulted in a $101.2 million accumulated other comprehensive loss at September 30, 2023, which impacts tangible book value by $4.68 per share.

Stock Repurchase Program

As previously disclosed, on December 6, 2022, the Company’s board of directors authorized a new share repurchase program, pursuant to which the Company is authorized to repurchase up to $25.0 million of common stock through December 31, 2023. During the third quarter of 2023, the Company repurchased 271,059 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $22.14 under its stock repurchase program. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had $10.1 million remaining under the current stock repurchase authorization.

About Midland States Bancorp, Inc.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. is a community-based financial holding company headquartered in Effingham, Illinois, and is the sole shareholder of Midland States Bank. As of September 30, 2023, the Company had total assets of approximately $7.98 billion, and its Wealth Management Group had assets under administration of approximately $3.50 billion. The Company provides a full range of commercial and consumer banking products and services and business equipment financing, merchant credit card services, trust and investment management, insurance and financial planning services. For additional information, visit https://www.midlandsb.com/ or https://www.linkedin.com/company/midland-states-bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Some of the financial measures included in this press release are not measures of financial performance recognized in accordance with GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures include “Adjusted Earnings,” “Adjusted Earnings Available to Common Shareholders,” “Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Common Share,” “Adjusted Return on Average Assets,” “Adjusted Return on Average Shareholders’ Equity,” “Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings,” “Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets,” “Efficiency Ratio,” “Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share,” “Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income,” and “Return on Average Tangible Common Equity.” The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide both management and investors a more complete understanding of the Company’s funding profile and profitability. These non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and are not a substitute for any analysis based on GAAP financial measures. Not all companies use the same calculation of these measures; therefore, the measures in this press release may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures as presented by other companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Readers should note that in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meanings of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements about the Company’s plans, objectives, future performance, goals and future earnings levels. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including changes in interest rates and other general economic, business and political conditions, the impact of inflation, continuing effects of the failures of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, increased deposit volatility and potential regulatory developments; changes in the financial markets; changes in business plans as circumstances warrant; risks relating to acquisitions; changes to U.S. tax laws, regulations and guidance; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers should note that the forward-looking statements included in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "will," "propose," "may," "plan," "seek," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

CONTACTS:
Jeffrey G. Ludwig, President and CEO, at jludwig@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321
Eric T. Lemke, Chief Financial Officer, at elemke@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321
Douglas J. Tucker, SVP and Corporate Counsel, at dtucker@midlandsb.com or (217) 342-7321

 
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited)
                     
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   As of and for the Three Months Ended   As of and
for the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
  2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
Earnings Summary                    
Net interest income   $ 58,596     $ 58,840     $ 64,024     $ 177,940     $ 182,185  
Provision for credit losses     5,168       5,879       6,974       14,182       16,582  
Noninterest income     18,185       18,753       15,826       52,717       46,052  
Noninterest expense     42,038       42,894       43,496       129,414       125,719  
Income before income taxes     29,575       28,820       29,380       87,061       85,936  
Income taxes     11,533       7,245       5,859       25,672       19,783  
Net income     18,042       21,575       23,521       61,389       66,153  
Preferred dividends     2,229       2,228             6,685        
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 15,813     $ 19,347     $ 23,521     $ 54,704     $ 66,153  
                     
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.71     $ 0.86     $ 1.04     $ 2.43     $ 2.92  
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted     21,977,196       22,205,079       22,390,438       22,223,986       22,367,095  
Return on average assets     0.91 %     1.09 %     1.22 %     1.04 %     1.19 %
Return on average shareholders' equity     9.28 %     11.14 %     13.31 %     10.63 %     13.26 %
Return on average tangible common equity (1)     13.03 %     15.99 %     20.20 %     15.22 %     19.06 %
Net interest margin     3.20 %     3.23 %     3.63 %     3.27 %     3.60 %
Efficiency ratio (1)     55.82 %     55.01 %     54.26 %     56.15 %     54.34 %
                     
Adjusted Earnings Performance Summary (1)                    
Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders   $ 17,278     $ 19,488     $ 23,568     $ 56,783     $ 66,574  
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.78     $ 0.87     $ 1.04     $ 2.53     $ 2.94  
Adjusted return on average assets     0.98 %     1.10 %     1.22 %     1.07 %     1.20 %
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity     10.03 %     11.21 %     13.34 %     10.99 %     13.34 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity     14.24 %     16.10 %     20.24 %     15.80 %     19.18 %
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings   $ 33,064     $ 34,892     $ 36,415     $ 100,405     $ 104,358  
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets     1.66 %     1.76 %     1.89 %     1.70 %     1.88 %
                     
Market Data                    
Book value per share at period end   $ 30.27     $ 30.49     $ 28.48          
Tangible book value per share at period end (1)   $ 21.98     $ 22.24     $ 20.14          
Tangible book value per share excluding accumulated other comprehensive income at period end (1)   $ 26.66     $ 26.11     $ 23.69          
Market price at period end   $ 20.54     $ 19.91     $ 23.57          
Common shares outstanding at period end     21,594,546       21,854,800       22,074,740          
                     
Capital                    
Total capital to risk-weighted assets     12.84 %     12.65 %     12.79 %        
Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets     10.62 %     10.47 %     10.05 %        
Tier 1 common capital to risk-weighted assets     8.16 %     8.03 %     7.56 %        
Tier 1 leverage ratio     9.67 %     9.57 %     9.40 %        
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)     6.09 %     6.19 %     5.82 %        
                     
Wealth Management                    
Trust assets under administration   $ 3,501,225     $ 3,594,727     $ 3,355,019          

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to pages 14 - 16 for a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measures.

 
 
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                     
    As of
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(in thousands)   2023   2023   2023   2022   2022
Assets                    
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 132,132     $ 160,695     $ 138,310     $ 160,631     $ 313,188  
Investment securities     839,344       887,003       821,005       776,860       690,504  
Loans     6,280,883       6,367,344       6,354,271       6,306,467       6,198,451  
Allowance for credit losses on loans     (66,669 )     (64,950 )     (62,067 )     (61,051 )     (58,639 )
Total loans, net     6,214,214       6,302,394       6,292,204       6,245,416       6,139,812  
Loans held for sale     6,089       5,632       2,747       1,286       4,338  
Premises and equipment, net     82,741       81,006       80,582       78,293       77,519  
Other real estate owned     480       202       6,729       6,729       11,141  
Loan servicing rights, at lower of cost or fair value     20,933       21,611       1,117       1,205       1,297  
Commercial FHA mortgage loan servicing rights held for sale                 20,745       20,745       23,995  
Goodwill     161,904       161,904       161,904       161,904       161,904  
Other intangible assets, net     17,238       18,367       19,575       20,866       22,198  
Company-owned life insurance     208,390       152,210       151,319       150,443       149,648  
Other assets     292,460       243,697       233,937       231,123       226,333  
Total assets   $ 7,975,925     $ 8,034,721     $ 7,930,174     $ 7,855,501     $ 7,821,877  
                     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                    
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   $ 1,154,515     $ 1,162,909     $ 1,215,758     $ 1,362,158     $ 1,362,481  
Interest-bearing deposits     5,250,487       5,263,639       5,209,443       5,002,494       5,032,771  
Total deposits     6,405,002       6,426,548       6,425,201       6,364,652       6,395,252  
Short-term borrowings     17,998       21,783       31,173       42,311       58,518  
FHLB advances and other borrowings     538,000       575,000       482,000       460,000       360,000  
Subordinated debt     93,475       93,404       99,849       99,772       139,370  
Trust preferred debentures     50,457       50,296       50,135       49,975       49,824  
Other liabilities     106,743       90,869       66,173       80,217       79,634  
Total liabilities     7,211,675       7,257,900       7,154,531       7,096,927       7,082,598  
Total shareholders’ equity     764,250       776,821       775,643       758,574       739,279  
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 7,975,925     $ 8,034,721     $ 7,930,174     $ 7,855,501     $ 7,821,877  


 
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (unaudited) (continued)
                     
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)   2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
Net interest income:                    
Interest income   $ 103,585     $ 100,491     $ 79,556     $ 299,615     $ 211,540  
Interest expense     44,989       41,651       15,532       121,675       29,355  
Net interest income     58,596       58,840       64,024       177,940       182,185  
Provision for credit losses:                    
Provision for credit losses on loans     5,168       5,879       6,974       14,182       15,847  
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments                             956  
Provision for other credit losses                             (221 )
Total provision for credit losses     5,168       5,879       6,974       14,182       16,582  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses     53,428       52,961       57,050       163,758       165,603  
Noninterest income:                    
Wealth management revenue     6,288       6,269       6,199       18,968       19,481  
Residential mortgage banking revenue     507       540       210       1,452       1,193  
Service charges on deposit accounts     3,149       2,849       2,783       8,744       7,544  
Interchange revenue     3,609       3,696       3,531       10,717       10,401  
Loss on sales of investment securities, net     (4,961 )     (869 )     (129 )     (6,478 )     (230 )
Gain on repurchase of subordinated debt, net           676             676        
Gain (loss) on sales of other real estate owned, net           819             819       (131 )
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights                             (1,263 )
Company-owned life insurance     7,558       891       929       9,325       2,788  
Other income     2,035       3,882       2,303       8,494       6,269  
Total noninterest income     18,185       18,753       15,826       52,717       46,052  
Noninterest expense:                    
Salaries and employee benefits     22,307       22,857       22,889       69,407       67,404  
Occupancy and equipment     3,730       3,879       3,850       12,052       11,094  
Data processing     6,468       6,544       6,093       19,323       18,048  
Professional     1,554       1,663       1,693       4,977       5,181  
Amortization of intangible assets     1,129       1,208       1,361       3,628       4,077  
FDIC insurance     1,107       1,196       977       3,632       2,633  
Other expense     5,743       5,547       6,633       16,395       17,282  
Total noninterest expense     42,038       42,894       43,496       129,414       125,719  
Income before income taxes     29,575       28,820       29,380       87,061       85,936  
Income taxes     11,533       7,245       5,859       25,672       19,783  
Net income     18,042       21,575       23,521       61,389       66,153  
Preferred stock dividends     2,229       2,228             6,685        
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 15,813     $ 19,347     $ 23,521     $ 54,704     $ 66,153  
                     
Basic earnings per common share   $ 0.71     $ 0.86     $ 1.04     $ 2.43     $ 2.93  
Diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.71     $ 0.86     $ 1.04     $ 2.43     $ 2.92  


 
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited)
                     
Adjusted Earnings Reconciliation
                     
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
Income before income taxes - GAAP   $ 29,575     $ 28,820     $ 29,380     $ 87,061     $ 85,936  
Adjustments to noninterest income:                    
Loss on sales of investment securities, net     4,961       869       129       6,478       230  
(Gain) on repurchase of subordinated debt           (676 )           (676 )      
Company-owned life insurance enhancement fee     (6,640 )                 (6,640 )      
Total adjustments to noninterest income     (1,679 )     193       129       (838 )     230  
Adjustments to noninterest expense:                    
Integration and acquisition expenses                 68             (347 )
Total adjustments to noninterest expense                 68             (347 )
Adjusted earnings pre tax - non-GAAP     27,896       29,013       29,441       86,223       86,513  
Adjusted earnings tax     8,389       7,297       5,873       22,755       19,939  
Adjusted earnings - non-GAAP     19,507       21,716       23,568       63,468       66,574  
Preferred stock dividends     2,229       2,228             6,685        
Adjusted earnings available to common shareholders   $ 17,278     $ 19,488     $ 23,568     $ 56,783     $ 66,574  
Adjusted diluted earnings per common share   $ 0.78     $ 0.87     $ 1.04     $ 2.53     $ 2.94  
Adjusted return on average assets     0.98 %     1.10 %     1.22 %     1.07 %     1.20 %
Adjusted return on average shareholders' equity     10.03 %     11.21 %     13.34 %     10.99 %     13.34 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity     14.24 %     16.10 %     20.24 %     15.80 %     19.18 %
                     
                     
Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Earnings Reconciliation
                     
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
Adjusted earnings pre tax - non-GAAP   $ 27,896     $ 29,013     $ 29,441     $ 86,223     $ 86,513  
Provision for credit losses     5,168       5,879       6,974       14,182       16,582  
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights                             1,263  
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision earnings - non-GAAP   $ 33,064     $ 34,892     $ 36,415     $ 100,405     $ 104,358  
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets     1.66 %     1.76 %     1.89 %     1.70 %     1.88 %


 
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)
                     
Efficiency Ratio Reconciliation
                     
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
Noninterest expense - GAAP   $ 42,038     $ 42,894     $ 43,496     $ 129,414     $ 125,719  
Integration and acquisition expenses                 68             (347 )
Adjusted noninterest expense   $ 42,038     $ 42,894     $ 43,564     $ 129,414     $ 125,372  
                     
Net interest income - GAAP   $ 58,596     $ 58,840     $ 64,024     $ 177,940     $ 182,185  
Effect of tax-exempt income     205       195       307       644       997  
Adjusted net interest income     58,801       59,035       64,331       178,584       183,182  
                     
Noninterest income - GAAP     18,185       18,753       15,826       52,717       46,052  
Impairment on commercial mortgage servicing rights                             1,263  
Loss on sales of investment securities, net     4,961       869       129       6,478       230  
(Gain) on repurchase of subordinated debt           (676 )           (676 )      
Company-owned life insurance enhancement fee     (6,640 )                 (6,640 )      
Adjusted noninterest income     16,506       18,946       15,955       51,879       47,545  
                     
Adjusted total revenue   $ 75,307     $ 77,981     $ 80,286     $ 230,463     $ 230,727  
                     
Efficiency ratio     55.82 %     55.01 %     54.26 %     56.15 %     54.34 %
                     
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (ROATCE)
                     
    For the Three Months Ended   For the Nine Months Ended
    September 30,   June 30,   September 30,   September 30,   September 30,
(dollars in thousands)   2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 15,813     $ 19,347     $ 23,521     $ 54,704     $ 66,153  
                     
Average total shareholders' equity—GAAP   $ 771,625     $ 776,791     $ 700,866     $ 771,883     $ 667,225  
Adjustments:                    
Preferred Stock     (110,548 )     (110,548 )     (54,072 )     (110,548 )      
Goodwill     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )
Other intangible assets, net     (17,782 )     (18,937 )     (22,859 )     (18,959 )     (23,019 )
Average tangible common equity   $ 481,391     $ 485,402     $ 462,031     $ 480,472     $ 482,302  
ROATCE     13.03 %     15.99 %     20.20 %     15.22 %     19.06 %


 
MIDLAND STATES BANCORP, INC.
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (unaudited) (continued)
                     
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets Ratio and Tangible Book Value Per Share
                     
    As of
    September 30,   June 30,   March 31,   December 31,   September 30,
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2023   2023   2023   2022   2022
Shareholders' Equity to Tangible Common Equity                
Total shareholders' equity—GAAP   $ 764,250     $ 776,821     $ 775,643     $ 758,574     $ 739,279  
Adjustments:                    
Preferred Stock     (110,548 )     (110,548 )     (110,548 )     (110,548 )     (110,548 )
Goodwill     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )
Other intangible assets, net     (17,238 )     (18,367 )     (19,575 )     (20,866 )     (22,198 )
Tangible common equity   $ 474,560     $ 486,002     $ 483,616     $ 465,256     $ 444,629  
                     
Less: Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI)     (101,181 )     (84,719 )     (77,797 )     (83,797 )     (78,383 )
Tangible common equity excluding AOCI     575,741       570,721       561,413       549,053       523,012  
                     
Total Assets to Tangible Assets:                    
Total assets—GAAP   $ 7,975,925     $ 8,034,721     $ 7,930,174     $ 7,855,501     $ 7,821,877  
Adjustments:                    
Goodwill     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )     (161,904 )
Other intangible assets, net     (17,238 )     (18,367 )     (19,575 )     (20,866 )     (22,198 )
Tangible assets   $ 7,796,783     $ 7,854,450     $ 7,748,695     $ 7,672,731     $ 7,637,775  
                     
Common Shares Outstanding     21,594,546       21,854,800       22,111,454       22,214,913       22,074,740  
                     
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets     6.09 %     6.19 %     6.24 %     6.06 %     5.82 %
Tangible Book Value Per Share   $ 21.98     $ 22.24     $ 21.87     $ 20.94     $ 20.14  
Tangible Book Value Per Share excluding AOCI   $ 26.66     $ 26.11     $ 25.39     $ 24.72     $ 23.69  

 


Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2023 Third Quarter Results

