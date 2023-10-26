Submit Release
Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IFHI) (the “Company” or “IFHI”), the financial holding company for West Town Bank & Trust (the “Bank”), released its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. Highlights from the 2023 third quarter results include the following:

  • Third quarter net income of $2.4 million, or $1.06 per diluted share compared to a third quarter 2022 net loss of $7.5 million, or $(3.45) per diluted share. Year-to-date net income of $8.3 million or $3.69 per diluted share compared to a net loss of $2.6 million or $(1.18) per diluted share in the prior year.
  • Net interest income of $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, compared to $5.7 million for the same period in 2022. For the year, net interest income was $16.8 million compared to $16.0 million for the same nine-month period in 2022.
  • Return on average assets of 1.97% and 2.36% for the three and nine-month periods ending September 30, 2023, compared to -6.97% and -0.79% for the same periods in 2022.
  • Return on average tangible common equity (a non-GAAP financial measure) of 12.38% and 15.26% for the three and nine-month periods ending September 30, 2023, compared to -43.36% and -4.86% for the same periods in 2022.

The third quarter of 2023 showed positive results from a continued effort to improve efficiency as the Company continues to streamline operations and reduce overhead costs. The efficiency ratio in the third quarter of 2023 was 69.6% compared to 189.7% for the same period in 2022. It should be noted that the 2022 third quarter was materially impacted by a $10.0 million litigation expense, which was disclosed in detail in the Company’s second quarter 2022 earnings release. Excluding the $10.0 million litigation expense in 2022, third quarter 2023 noninterest expenses were still an improvement of $3.5 million period over period. Total noninterest expense was down $16.9 million or 41% from 2022 to 2023 resulting in an efficiency ratio of 66.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to 106.4% for the same period in 2022. Excluding the 2022 litigation expense, noninterest expenses for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2022 would have been $30.9 million and the efficiency ratio would have been 80.4% for an improvement in 2023 of $6.9 million or 22%.

In reflecting on the third quarter of the year, Marc McConnell, Chairman, President, and CEO of IFHI, stated: “We are excited by our strong earnings in the third quarter which are primarily attributable to the continually improving efficiency of our operations and the consistent performance of strategic growth initiatives. Quarter to quarter, our efficiency ratio continues to improve as recurring expenses decrease and recurring non-interest income remains steady. The approximately 2% return on average assets and the consistency of these trends is even more encouraging within the context of this year’s turbulent economic environment, particularly for government-guaranteed financing as interest rates fluctuate. Our ability to steadfastly improve earnings performance in light of external challenges reinforces confidence in this year’s strategic plan to right-size the company. With the end of the year approaching, we remain focused on maintaining a sustainable trajectory for continued growth while increasing shareholder value in the new year and beyond.”

BALANCE SHEET
On September 30, 2023, the Company’s total assets were $499.2 million, net loans held for investment were $340.7 million, loans held for sale (“HFS”) were $37.9 million, total deposits were $392.4 million and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFHI was $96.4 million. Compared with December 31, 2022, total assets increased $51.3 million or 11%, net loans held for investment increased $46.7 million or 16%, HFS loans increased $3.6 million or 10%, total deposits increased $79.2 million or 25%, and total shareholders’ equity attributable to IFHI increased $8.9 million or 10%. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $218,000 or 1% since the prior year-end. The Bank has continued to see growth in loans held for investment primarily as a result of activity in the Government Guaranteed Lending (“GGL”) type loans. Noninterest bearing deposits have decreased by $21.4 million or 23% since December 31, 2022, resulting largely from the Company’s decision to discontinue banking two industries the Company had previously targeted. The increase in total shareholders’ equity since December 31, 2022, was primarily associated with earnings. The market value of the available-for-sale investment portfolio has decreased by $674,000 since year end as a result of changing rate expectations with the accumulated other comprehensive loss component of equity related to the change in market pricing at $2.3 million at December 31, 2022 and $3.0 million at September 30, 2023. The Company does not have any investments in its portfolio treated as held-to-maturity being carried at cost.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY STRENGTH
At September 30, 2023, the regulatory capital ratios of West Town Bank & Trust exceeded the minimum thresholds established for well-capitalized banks under applicable banking regulations.

  "Well Capitalized" Minimum Basel III Fully Phased-In West Town Bank & Trust
Tier 1 common equity ratio 6.50 % 7.00 % 13.29 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 8.00 % 8.50 % 13.29 %
Total risk-based capital ratio 10.00 10.50 % 14.50 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio 5.00 4.00 % 11.98 %
       

Primarily as a result of net income, the Company’s book value per common share increased from $38.69 as of December 31, 2022, to $41.98 at September 30, 2023. The Company’s tangible book value per common share (a non-GAAP financial measure) also increased from $30.36 as of December 31, 2022, to $33.99 at September 30, 2023, primarily as a result of net income.

Total deposits increased by $79.2 million since December 31, 2022 and by $67.3 million over the past twelve months. The Bank funds its loan growth primarily with a blend of customer deposits and wholesale funding and has a wide variety of customers and industries in its portfolio. The Bank also offers services that provide FDIC coverage for its customers in excess of the $250,000 limit. As of September 30, 2023, the average deposit account size was $100,000, and uninsured deposits excluding those required for debt service were $41.8 million or roughly 11% of total deposits.

The Bank’s primary on-balance sheet liquidity consists of cash and cash equivalents along with unpledged available for sale investment securities, which totaled $49.9 million as of September 30, 2023. Additionally, the Bank maintains fully collateralized credit facilities with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (“FHLB”) and the Federal Reserve. As of September 30, 2023, the FHLB credit facility had an available borrowing capacity of $53.6 million with no outstanding balance. The Federal Reserve had an available borrowing capacity of $51,000 with no outstanding balance. In addition, the Bank had $18.5 million in additional borrowing capacity with other financial institutions. In aggregate, total primary on-balance sheet liquidity and total available borrowing capacity was 292% of the amount of uninsured deposits (excluding those required for debt service) as of September 30, 2023.

Additionally, the Bank’s business model includes the origination and sale of GGL loans, a process which occurs each month and can be accelerated or slowed down based on the Bank’s current funding needs. At September 30, 2023, the Bank had $37.9 million in loans available for sale, which could generate additional liquidity as needed.

ASSET QUALITY
The Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets ratio increased from 1.04% at December 31, 2022, to 2.87% at September 30, 2023. Nonaccrual loans at September 30, 2023 increased $9.3 million or 205% as compared to December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily related to one relationship for $7.4 million secured by a property with a value of approximately $12.0 million. We believe there is strong secondary support of the guarantors, and the Bank has not reserved against the loan given the estimated value of the collateral securing the loan. The Bank held $101,000 in foreclosed assets as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022.

During the third quarters of 2023 and 2022, the Company recorded provisions for credit losses of $50,000 and $320,000, respectively. The Company recorded $43,000 in net recoveries during the third quarter of 2023 compared to $29,000 in net recoveries for the same period in 2022. Set forth in the table below is certain asset quality information as of the dates indicated:

(Dollars in thousands) 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22
Nonaccrual loans $ 13,887   $ 5,586   $ 4,485   $ 4,552   $ 4,612  
Foreclosed assets   101     315     315     101     -  
90 days past due and still accruing   320     476     -     -     -  
Total nonperforming assets $ 14,308   $ 6,377   $ 4,800   $ 4,653   $ 4,612  
           
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ (43 ) $ 86   $ 376   $ (149 ) $ (29 )
Annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to total          
average portfolio loans   -0.05 %   0.11 %   0.49 %   -0.20 %   -0.04 %
           
Ratio of total nonperforming assets to total assets   2.87 %   1.32 %   1.03 %   1.04 %   1.05 %
Ratio of total nonperforming loans to total loans, net          
of allowance   4.17 %   1.90 %   1.43 %   1.55 %   1.60 %
Ratio of total allowance for credit losses to total loans (1)   1.77 %   1.87 %   1.88 %   2.23 %   2.27 %
           
(1) Does not include the Company's reserve for unfunded commitments
 

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2023, decreased $57,000 or 1% in comparison to the third quarter of 2022 primarily as a result of an increase in cost of funds outpacing the positive impact of growth in average loans outstanding between the two periods. Loan yields increased from 7.55% in the third quarter of 2022 to 8.36% for the same period in 2023. The increase in yield from the prior year reflected the impact of 225 basis points of rate increases by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) during that 12-month period in response to current economic conditions, as well as a change in loan mix. Overall cost of funds increased from 0.66% in the third quarter of 2022 to 2.86% for the same period in 2023 as average retail certificate of deposit (“CD”) rates trended up and new CDs were originated at higher market rates. Net interest margin declined from 6.62% during the three months ended September 30, 2022, to 5.32% for the same period in 2023; however, the impact of that decrease was lessened by a period-over-period increase in average earning assets of $57.1 million.

For the nine months ended September 30, net interest income increased from $16.0 million in 2022 to $16.8 million in 2023. The increase of $764,000 or 5% was due to an increase in average loan volume slightly offset by a decrease in net interest margin. Average loans increased from $308.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 to $358.9 million for the same period in 2023. Net interest margin during those same periods decreased from 5.81% in 2022 to 5.54% in 2023.

  Three Months Ended   Year-To-Date
(Dollars in thousands) 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22   9/30/23 9/30/22
Average balances:                
Loans $ 373,847 $ 357,272 $ 345,651 $ 331,508 $ 312,475   $ 358,923 $ 308,697
Available-for-sale securities   18,609   18,208   17,691   17,446   19,096     18,169   20,688
Other interest-bearing balances   26,670   29,445   28,998   20,367   30,378     28,371   40,022
Total interest-earning assets   419,126   404,925   392,340   369,321   361,949     405,463   369,407
Total assets   484,190   472,169   460,412   436,695   428,983     472,257   435,039
                 
Noninterest-bearing deposits   80,390   78,676   98,555   113,851   94,013     85,874   92,534
Interest-bearing liabilities:                
Interest-bearing deposits   300,109   288,972   251,281   212,069   233,464     280,120   237,640
Borrowings   761   4,505   10,222   8,913   2,174     5,163   5,702
Total interest-bearing liabilities   300,870   293,477   261,503   220,982   235,638     285,283   243,342
Common shareholders' equity   95,362   91,281   88,574   84,831   88,043     91,739   89,735
Tangible common equity (1)   76,907   72,661   69,788   65,879   68,924     73,119   70,433
                 
Interest income/expense:                
Loans $ 7,877 $ 7,511 $ 6,997 $ 6,422 $ 5,943   $ 22,385 $ 17,057
Available-for-sale securities   146   133   120   64   105     399   298
Interest-bearing balances and other   345   392   319   257   169     1,056   300
Total interest income   8,368   8,036   7,436   6,743   6,217     23,840   17,655
Deposits   2,743   2,445   1,696   735   532     6,884   1,577
Borrowings   10   56   85   93   13     151   37
Total interest expense   2,753   2,501   1,781   828   545     7,035   1,614
Net interest income $ 5,615 $ 5,535 $ 5,655 $ 5,915 $ 5,672   $ 16,805 $ 16,041
                 
(1) See reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.
 


  Three Months Ended   Year-To-Date
  9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22   9/30/23 9/30/22
Average yields and costs:                
Loans 8.36 % 8.43 % 8.21 % 7.69 % 7.55 %   8.34 % 7.39 %
Available-for-sale securities 3.14 % 2.92 % 2.71 % 1.47 % 2.20 %   2.93 % 1.92 %
Interest-bearing balances and other 5.13 % 5.34 % 4.46 % 5.01 % 2.21 %   4.98 % 1.00 %
Total interest-earning assets 7.92 % 7.96 % 7.69 % 7.24 % 6.81 %   7.86 % 6.39 %
Interest-bearing deposits 3.63 % 3.39 % 2.74 % 1.38 % 0.90 %   3.29 % 0.89 %
Borrowings 5.21 % 4.99 % 3.37 % 4.14 % 2.37 %   3.91 % 0.87 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3.63 % 3.42 % 2.76 % 1.49 % 0.92 %   3.30 % 0.89 %
Cost of funds 2.86 % 2.70 % 2.01 % 0.98 % 0.66 %   2.53 % 0.64 %
Net interest margin 5.32 % 5.48 % 5.85 % 6.35 % 6.22 %   5.54 % 5.81 %
 

NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2023, was $5.1 million compared to $5.4 million for the same period in 2022. The decrease is primarily attributable to a lack of mortgage revenues in 2023 as the Company discontinued its mortgage operations in the fourth quarter of 2022 and a decrease in government guaranteed lending revenue quarter-over-quarter. Offsetting these decreases was an increase in the income of Windsor Advantage, LLC (“Windsor”), a subsidiary of the Company.

Specific items to note with respect to the most recently completed quarter include:

  • Windsor, which offers an SBA and USDA loan servicing platform, had processing and servicing revenue totaling $2.8 million, an increase of $616,000 or 28% as compared to the $2.2 million in income earned during the same prior-year period.
  • Mortgage revenue totaled $477,000 for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $0 in 2023. Due to the nationwide slowdown in refinancing volume and the impact of a doubling of long-term mortgage rates year-over-year, the Company had phased out its mortgage operations by the fourth quarter of 2022.
  • Government Guaranteed Lending revenue was $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of $260,000 or 12% in comparison to the $2.2 million of revenues for the same period in 2022.

On a year-to-date basis, noninterest income has decreased $3.0 million or 13%. The decrease is primarily the result of the difference in each period’s mark-to-market income adjustment on the Company’s equity investment in Dogwood State Bank due to successful capital raises for Dogwood in the first quarter of both years. The capital raises helped to establish new market values. The prior year’s first quarter had a positive mark-to-market of $6.0 million compared to $2.0 million for the current year.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2023 was $7.4 million, a decrease of $13.6 million or 65%, from $21.0 million for the third quarter of 2022. This change was primarily due to a decrease of $10.0 million or 94% in other operating expenses as a result of the $10.0 million litigation expense recorded in the third quarter of 2022. In addition to that decrease, every other noninterest expense category except professional services was down between the third quarter of 2022 and the same period in 2023 as the Company continues its efforts to decrease its overhead expenses in light of the changing economic environment. Most notably, compensation expense decreased $2.5 million or 36% going from $6.9 million in the third quarter of 2022 down to $4.4 million for the same period in 2023. Compensation expense has decreased in four consecutive quarters.

Loan and special asset related expenses, which tend to fluctuate unexpectedly, also decreased by $305,000 or 31% from $969,000 in the third quarter of 2022 to $664,000 for the same period in 2023.

The result of the decreases in all expense categories was a significant improvement in the efficiency ratio, which decreased from 189.7% during the third quarter of 2022 to 69.6% for the same period in 2023.

On a year-to-date basis, noninterest expenses decreased from $40.9 million for the first nine months of 2022 to $24.1 million for the same period in 2023, a decrease of $16.9 million or 41%. Other operating expenses was the biggest driver in the overall decrease, which declined by $10.6 million period-over-period again reflecting impact of the $10.0 million litigation expense. Compensation expense was the second largest reason for the decrease in total noninterest expenses, declining to $15.4 million in the first nine months of 2023 from $20.2 million in the same period in 2022, a decrease of $4.8 million or 24%.

ABOUT INTEGRATED FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Company is the holding company for West Town Bank & Trust, an Illinois state-chartered bank. West Town Bank & Trust provides banking services through its full-service office located in the greater Chicago area. The Company is also the parent company of Windsor Advantage, LLC, a loan service provider that offers community banks and credit unions with a comprehensive outsourced U.S. Small Business Association (“SBA”) 7(a) and U.S. Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) lending platform. The Company is registered with and supervised by the Federal Reserve. West Town Bank & Trust’s primary regulators are the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation and the FDIC.

For more information, visit https://ifhinc.com/.

Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations, and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of the management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time this release was prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," variations of these words, and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause a difference include, among others: changes in the national and local economies or market conditions; changes in interest rates, deposit flows, loan demand, and asset quality, including real estate and other collateral values; that the value realized upon the sale of any foreclosed assets may be less than anticipated; changes in Small Business Administration rules, regulations, or loan products, including the section 7(a) program; changes in other government guaranteed loan programs or our ability to participate in such programs; changes in tax law, including the impact of such changes on our tax assets and liabilities; future governmental shutdowns that may impact revenues associated with our lending and other operations that are dependent on government guaranteed loan programs; changes in banking regulations and accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; the failure of our strategic investments or acquisitions to perform as anticipated and the impact of any impairments to our intangible assets, such as goodwill; the impact of our strategic initiatives on our ability to retain key employees; recent adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures and the potential impact of such developments on customer confidence, liquidity, our strategic initiatives, and regulatory response to these developments; adverse results (including judgments, costs, fines, reputational harm, financial settlements and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory proceedings, investigations, or similar matters, or developments related thereto; and the impact of competition from traditional or new sources, including non-bank financial service providers, such as Fintechs. These, and other factors that may emerge, could cause decisions and actual results to differ materially from current expectations. The Company assumes no obligation to revise, update, or clarify forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this release.

Contact: Steve Crouse, 919-861-8018

Consolidated Balance Sheets

  Ending Balance
(In thousands, unaudited) 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22
Assets
 		         
Cash and due from banks $ 5,019   $ 3,582   $ 6,986   $ 7,553   $ 6,272  
Interest-bearing deposits   28,746     39,258     21,224     26,430     25,011  
  Total cash and cash equivalents   33,765     42,840     28,210     33,983     31,283  
Interest-bearing time deposits   -     750     999     999     1,249  
Available-for-sale securities   17,827     18,977     17,504     17,712     17,460  
Marketable equity securities   19,980     19,980     19,980     17,982     17,982  
Loans held for sale   37,857     33,232     39,088     34,302     28,399  
Loans held for investment   346,842     325,673     319,465     300,764     295,416  
  Allowance for credit losses   (6,128 )   (6,086 )   (6,011 )   (6,709 )   (6,710 )
    Loans held for investment, net   340,714     319,587     313,454     294,055     288,706  
Premises and equipment, net   3,910     3,960     4,041     4,098     4,264  
Foreclosed assets   101     315     315     101     -  
Loan servicing assets   3,813     3,717     3,604     3,715     3,979  
Bank-owned life insurance   4,663     5,087     5,053     5,357     5,330  
Accrued interest receivable   3,664     3,280     3,090     2,997     2,485  
Goodwill   13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161  
Other intangible assets, net   5,184     5,350     5,517     5,682     5,848  
Other assets   14,570     11,872     13,243     13,719     17,293  
      Total assets $ 499,209   $ 482,108   $ 467,259   $ 447,863   $ 437,439  
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity          
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
  Noninterest-bearing $ 84,901   $ 82,272   $ 76,554   $ 106,255   $ 106,272  
  Interest-bearing   307,467     296,805     279,735     206,872     218,835  
    Total deposits   392,368     379,077     356,289     313,127     325,107  
Borrowings   -     -     10,000     30,000     5,000  
Accrued interest payable   1,042     1,014     806     379     370  
Other liabilities   9,409     7,655     10,101     17,600     23,557  
  Total liabilities   402,819     387,746     377,196     361,106     354,034  
Shareholders' equity:          
Common stock, voting   2,275     2,231     2,231     2,239     2,239  
Common stock, non-voting   22     22     22     22     22  
Additional paid in capital   25,503     25,253     25,137     24,916     24,674  
Retained earnings   71,565     69,165     65,570     62,611     60,248  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (2,975 )   (2,309 )   (2,198 )   (2,301 )   (2,866 )
  Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity   96,390     94,362     90,762     87,487     84,317  
Noncontrolling interest   -     -     (699 )   (730 )   (912 )
  Total shareholders' equity   96,390     94,362     90,063     86,757     83,405  
      Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 499,209   $ 482,108   $ 467,259   $ 447,863   $ 437,439  
 
 

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands except per Three Months Ended   Year-To-Date
share data; unaudited) 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22   9/30/23 9/30/22
Interest income                
Loans $ 7,877 $ 7,511   $ 6,997 $ 6,422   $ 5,943     $ 22,385 $ 17,057  
Available-for-sale securities and other   491   525     439   321     274       1,455   598  
Total interest income   8,368   8,036     7,436   6,743     6,217       23,840   17,655  
Interest expense                
Interest on deposits   2,743   2,445     1,696   735     532       6,884   1,577  
Interest on borrowings   10   56     85   93     13       151   37  
Total interest expense   2,753   2,501     1,781   828     545       7,035   1,614  
Net interest income   5,615   5,535     5,655   5,915     5,672       16,805   16,041  
Provision for credit losses   50   130     565   (150 )   320       745   960  
Noninterest income                
Loan processing and servicing                
revenue   2,779   2,660     2,439   2,849     2,163       7,878   6,743  
Mortgage   -   -     -   99     477       -   1,716  
Government guaranteed lending   1,953   3,576     904   2,095     2,213       6,433   6,104  
SBA documentation preparation fees   -   -     -   2     78       -   350  
Service charges on deposits   41   52     133   240     182       226   404  
Bank-owned life insurance   128   34     555   26     27       717   85  
Change in fair value of marketable                
equity securities   -   -     1,998   -     -       1,998   5,994  
Other noninterest income   152   1,434     566   549     222       2,152   1,027  
Total noninterest income   5,053   7,756     6,595   5,860     5,362       19,404   22,423  
Noninterest expense                
Compensation   4,403   5,379     5,581   6,168     6,880       15,363   20,212  
Occupancy and equipment   314   318     344   303     402       976   1,000  
Loan and special asset expenses   664   346     293   57     969       1,303   2,098  
Professional services   433   446     448   676     207       1,327   1,249  
Data processing   233   247     265   272     263       745   783  
Software   446   469     469   467     460       1,384   1,311  
Communications   65   68     78   83     86       211   266  
Advertising   108   174     248   211     252       530   787  
Amortization of intangibles   166   166     166   169     170       498   510  
Merger related expenses   -   61     116   192     561       177   561  
Other operating expenses   591   486     489   1,236     10,683       1,566   12,160  
Total noninterest expense   7,423   8,160     8,497   9,834     20,933       24,080   40,937  
Income (loss) before income taxes   3,195   5,001     3,188   2,091     (10,219 )     11,384   (3,433 )
Income tax expense (benefit)   795   1,416     778   (454 )   (2,646 )     2,989   (751 )
Net income (loss)   2,400   3,585     2,410   2,545     (7,573 )     8,395   (2,682 )
Noncontrolling interest   -   (10 )   58   182     (40 )     48   (120 )
Net income (loss) attributable                
to IFH, Inc. $ 2,400 $ 3,595   $ 2,352 $ 2,363   $ (7,533 )   $ 8,347 $ (2,562 )
                 
Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.08 $ 1.62   $ 1.06 $ 1.08   $ (3.45 )   $ 3.76 $ (1.18 )
Diluted earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.06 $ 1.60   $ 1.04 $ 1.04   $ (3.45 )   $ 3.69 $ (1.18 )
Weighted average common shares                
outstanding   2,224   2,220     2,211   2,194     2,185       2,219   2,273  
Diluted average common shares                
outstanding   2,265   2,252     2,265   2,267     2,185       2,260   2,273  
                 
                 

Performance Ratios

    Three Months Ended   Year-To-Date
    9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22   9/30/23 9/30/22
PER COMMON SHARE                
  Basic earnings (loss) per common share $ 1.08   $ 1.62   $ 1.06   $ 1.08   $ (3.45 )   $ 3.76   $ (1.18 )
  Diluted earnings (loss) per common share   1.06     1.60     1.04     1.04     (3.45 )     3.69     (1.18 )
  Book value per common share   41.98     41.90     40.28     38.69     37.29       41.98     37.29  
  Tangible book value per common share (2)   33.99     33.68     31.99     30.36     28.88       33.99     28.88  
                   
FINANCIAL RATIOS (ANNUALIZED)                
  Return on average assets   1.97 %   3.05 %   2.07 %   2.15 %   -6.97 %     2.36 %   -0.79 %
  Return on average common shareholders'                
  equity   9.98 %   15.80 %   10.77 %   11.05 %   -33.95 %     12.16 %   -3.82 %
  Return on average tangible common                
  equity (2)   12.38 %   19.84 %   13.67 %   14.23 %   -43.36 %     15.26 %   -4.86 %
  Net interest margin   5.32 %   5.48 %   5.85 %   6.35 %   6.22 %     5.54 %   5.81 %
  Efficiency ratio (1)   69.6 %   61.4 %   69.4 %   83.5 %   189.7 %     66.5 %   106.4 %
                   
  (1) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing noninterest expense less transaction-related costs by the sum of net interest
  income and noninterest income, less gains or losses on sale of securities.
                   
  (2) See reconciliation of non-GAAP measures
                 

Loan Concentrations

The top ten commercial loan concentrations as of September 30, 2023, were as follows:

    % of
    Commercial
(Dollars in millions) Amount Loans
Solar electric power generation $ 76.6 25 %
Power and communication line and related structures construction   64.0 21 %
Lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses)   15.6 5 %
Support activities for oil and gas   11.4 4 %
Other activities related to real estate   11.2 4 %
Postharvest Crop Activities   8.6 3 %
Lessors of other real estate property   7.6 3 %
Hotels (except casino hotels) and motels   6.7 2 %
Colleges, universities and professional schools   6.5 2 %
Lessors of residential buildings and dwellings   6.2 2 %
  $ 214.4 71 %
     

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

  9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22      
  (Dollars in thousands except book value per share)      
Tangible book value per common share                
Total IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity $ 96,390   $ 94,362   $ 90,762   $ 87,487   $ 84,317        
Less: Goodwill   13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161        
Less Other intangible assets, net   5,184     5,350     5,517     5,682     5,848        
Total tangible common equity $ 78,045   $ 75,851   $ 72,084   $ 68,644   $ 65,308        
                 
Ending common shares outstanding   2,296     2,252     2,253     2,261     2,261        
Tangible book value per common share $ 33.99   $ 33.68   $ 31.99   $ 30.36   $ 28.88        
                 
  Three Months Ended   Year-To-Date
(Dollars in thousands) 9/30/23 6/30/23 3/31/23 12/31/22 9/30/22   9/30/23 9/30/22
Return on average tangible common equity                
Average IFH, Inc. shareholders' equity $ 95,362   $ 91,281   $ 88,574   $ 84,831   $ 88,043     $ 91,739   $ 90,581  
Less: Average goodwill   13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161     13,161       13,161     13,161  
Less Average other intangible assets, net   5,294     5,459     5,625     5,791     5,958       5,459     6,232  
Average tangible common equity $ 76,907   $ 72,661   $ 69,788   $ 65,879   $ 68,924     $ 73,119   $ 71,188  
                 
Net income (loss) attributable to IFH, Inc. $ 2,400   $ 3,595   $ 2,352   $ 2,363   $ (7,533 )   $ 8,347   $ (2,562 )
Return on average tangible common equity   12.38 %   19.84 %   13.67 %   14.23 %   -43.36 %     15.26 %   -4.81 %
                                             

